Food truck owner to open new cafe in former The Cupcake Stop Cove premises

By Karla Sinclair
July 15, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: July 15, 2022, 5:28 pm
Gaynor Barrie.
Gaynor Barrie.

When one door closes, another opens.

The famous quote can link to many things, one being the closures and openings that have occurred in the hospitality industry in recent years.

A prime example may be right on your doorstep, in Cove.

Locals were left saddened by last month’s announcement that one of its most popular eateries, The Cupcake Stop, was closing its doors for good.

Inside the cafe.

“Absolutely gutted” and “So sad to see you go” were some of the lovely words written by followers in owner Jemma Stephen’s social media post regarding her bakery and coffee shop’s abrupt closure.

It wracked up more than 115 comments.

But food and drink fans in the area have nothing to fear, for a new cafe is opening in Jemma’s former premises next week.

Cafe Confidence

The new cafe, known as Cafe Confidence, is the brainchild of Gaynor Barrie. And the 56-year-old, who resides in Cove, is no stranger to the local food and drink scene.

She launched her first business, street food truck Cafe on the Kerb, in June 2021, followed by meal prep firm Prep on the Kerb in February.

But Gaynor says “it has always been a goal” of hers to launch a cafe.

“I just didn’t think it would happen,” she added.

Cream of Galloway ice cream is available.

“I was approached by the previous owner who used the premises as a takeaway for coffee and cake, and it was very unexpected.”

The maximum capacity will be 16, which includes two outdoor tables. Their use will be weather permitting.

The interior, once flaunting a candy pink and blue theme, now boasts a tranquil, relaxing feel with olive green and cream decor.

Gaynor currently runs her businesses as a one-woman band. However, her daughter Lisa, who is a full-time recruitment consultant, is at hand when Gaynor is in need of help.

With the cafe opening, Gaynor is planning on taking on two members of staff.

‘It’s something the area needs’

The entrepreneur is hoping to open Cafe Confidence on Tuesday, July 19.

Construction began on Wednesday, June 1.

Gaynor said: “None of this would have been possible without my amazing family and friends. I’ve had wonderful support I’m so thankful to them.”

In terms of the menu offering, there will be breakfasts ranging from traditional to modern brunch-style, as well as light lunches, soups and some street food-style bistro items.

The cafe will open on Tuesday.

Gaynor is hoping to implement BYOB for small gatherings like birthdays, baby showers and so on.

All food and drink are also available for takeaway.

“I have also teamed up with Cream of Galloway ice cream,” she added.

“It’s my favourite and will be what’s available in our ice cream counter. I love to use local.

“I really hope I make a success of Cafe Confidence.

The maximum capacity is 16.

“It feels good to open such an exciting new venture, especially for the locals. It’s definitely something the area needs and with so many new homes in the midst of being built, I think it will work.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know my new customers and seeing my old ones, too.”

