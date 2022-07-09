Restaurant review: The Salt Cellar in Lossiemouth offers up a seaside treat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Restaurant review: The Salt Cellar in Lossiemouth offers up a seaside treat

By Lesley Taylor
July 9, 2022, 6:00 am
Some of the dishes.
Some of the dishes.

When our children were growing up we just loved our caravan holidays at parks around the country.

Some are beside gorgeous beaches and many have entertainment to keep the kids amused for hours.

For quite a few years now we have gone with other families, kids have grown up and some are away at university, but they still try to join us if they can.

Last month we visited Silver Sands Caravan park just outside the coastal town of Lossiemouth, often described as the Jewel of the North.

The caravan site is sprawled around stunning sandy beaches and under the shadow of the Covesea Lighthouse. I would thoroughly recommend the tour of the lighthouse and the opportunity to climb the 144 steps and two ladders to the top.

The outdoor seating at the Salt Cellar is great for people-watching.

The views are breath-taking and the volunteer tour guides shared some fascinating facts about life there as a lighthouse keeper.

Another highlight of our trip was the site’s location right beside the RAF naval base. We regularly heard the thunder of the jet engines warming up before the Typhoons took off and then disappeared into the clouds – an awesome sight.

The Salt Cellar

When we arrived in Lossiemouth we sat outside The Salt Cellar and enjoyed a drink and some delicious soup – Cullen skink and lentil and bacon. Both soups were top notch, served with some nice warm crusty bread.

It was a great table for people-spotting and we chatted to a few of the locals who stopped by for a drink and a bite to eat with their furry friends. We decided to book for dinner on the Sunday evening as the large specials board on the outside wall had plenty dishes worthy of a return visit.

Stepping from street level down into the Salt Cellar certainly has the wow factor. It’s very cave-like with curved exposed brick walls. It has a lovely cosy feel with tealights and small posies of flowers on the tables, while industrial-style lights hang from the ceiling.

The cave-like Salt Cellar certainly has the wow factor.

Each table has a buzzer that has buttons on it to alert a member of staff; we weren’t sure about pressing them in case we appeared cheeky!

We were offered menus that have a wide variety of dishes on offer including steaks, burgers, pizza and “Salt Cellar favourites”. The specials board also boasted langoustines, sea bass and salads.

Just to confuse us even further we were handed a Sunday menu offering a variety of roasts including pork, salmon and a Sunday special that included a trio of meats and a pudding for just £14.25.

The restaurant was very busy, especially for a Sunday, so we did have some lengthy waits to order and also for our food to arrive, but we were on our holidays so not in any hurry – just hungry.

The food

My starter of langoustines was delicious. The seafood was served resting on a garlic and butter sauce and came with a crisp salad and bread roll, although I struggled a bit to get the sweet delicate meat out. Thankfully a bowl for washing my hands was provided.

Across the table our other starter of breaded mozzarella sticks with a sweet chilli dip was far easier to eat and polished off in no time.

The eye-catching langoustines.

For my main course I chose the beef stroganoff, while others chose the roast dinner and an unusual offering, a smoked fish lasagne.

On the menu it stated the stroganoff would be served with rice. However it was also served with chips and a naan bread which did seem rather odd.

The beef in the stroganoff was tender and the creamy sauce tasty enough, but I really couldn’t taste any of the brandy and paprika which would have added more punch to the dish.

The roast dinner arrived with slices of beef, pork and chicken and was topped with a fabulous crispy Yorkshire pudding. It was served with some broccoli and carrots and mashed and roasted potatoes, and the obligatory gravy drizzled over the top.

The roast dinner was served with lots of tatties and veg.

My husband tucked into the smoked fish lasagne which he felt was a very different dish to the standard mince offering. There was plenty cheese on the crispy top it and it was served with a colourful fresh side salad.

He said he would have preferred more sauce as the lasagne was firmer in texture than he would have liked, but he enjoyed the fabulous combinations of flavours and would certainly order this dish again.

As usual we all debated about dessert but we just stuck with the one sticky toffee pudding that was part of the roast deal. There was plenty of sweet toffee sauce, and a blob of cooling ice cream was the perfect accompaniment.

Is there a better way to finish a meal than with a sticky toffee pudding?

The verdict

With full tummies we ended our evening with a lovely walk along the beach and harbour.

We all enjoyed our visit to the Salt Cellar. It was great to see some of the more unusual dishes on offer as well as plenty seafood given the locality of the restaurant.

The quaint interior and cosy atmosphere really added to our visit, but while we felt the food was good value for money, some of the dishes could have been improved slightly.

Lesley Taylor is a staff restaurant reviewer. She works in the DCT Media events team and is based in Aberdeen.

Lesley has been reviewing restaurants across the region for more than a decade. 

Information

Address: The Salt Cellar, 20 Clifton Road, Lossiemouth IV31 6DJ

T: 01343 813027
W: 1629lossiemouth.co.uk

Price: £72.35 for two starters, three main courses, one dessert and three soft drinks

Scores:

  • Food: 3/5
  • Service: 4/5
  • Surrounding: 4/5

[[title]]

[[text]]
[[title_reg]]

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

[[title]]

