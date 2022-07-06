Culture shift: Vegan cafe and deli brings plant-based message to Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Culture shift: Vegan cafe and deli brings plant-based message to Inverness

By Andy Morton
July 6, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: July 6, 2022, 6:05 pm
Ella Clarke took over the lease on a shop on Inverness's Chapel Street and will open the Culture cafe and deli this month.
Ella Clarke took over the lease on a shop on Inverness's Chapel Street and will open the Culture cafe and deli this month.

The exact date has yet to be confirmed. But sometime towards the end of July, Ella Clarke will realise a dream more than two decades in the making.

That is when the 42-year-old expects to open Culture, a vegan cafe and deli in the heart of Inverness.

After a lifetime spent travelling the planet, the Canadian is somewhat surprised her dream has found a home in the Highland capital.

But as she admits: “It’s been a long time coming.”

It was the late 1990s and Ella was in Edmonton, Alberta, when she visited a cafe that stuck with her ever since.

Ella Clarke is excited about opening Culture in Inverness.

“It was just a great spot,” she remembers. “It had good food and good music and played jazz. Ever since then, wherever I’ve moved to and thought I might stay I’ve always thought, well, is this the place where I open up my cafe?”

From Barcelona to an Inverness vegan cafe

She has come close before, most recently in Barcelona, where she lived for 10 years.

But, accompanied by her Scottish boyfriend, she made the leap from Spain’s cultural capital to Plockton, a village on the west coast of Scotland.

Moving eventually to Inverness, Ella started up her own clean-eating vegan kitchen – named Left Coast Culture for her roots on the western fringe of North America.

She toured the farmers markets and took on a kitchen and prep area on the Belladrum estate.

Ella makes delicious plant-based food, such as this acai smoothie bowl.

But, as she built up a loyal following on social media, Ella was looking for a permanent home.

That fell into place earlier this year when Ella took on the lease of 11 Chapel Street in Inverness, the former home of The Grumpy Chef, which closed in March.

The building sits right next door to Inverness Coffee Roasters and across the road from gastro pub MacGregor’s Bar.

With the Iron Works music venue just around the corner, Ella is hopeful Culture can cement a new foodie’s corner in the heart of Inverness.

A soapbox for Inverness vegan cafe culture

The new space will also be a platform for Ella’s firm belief in the benefits of healthy eating. As a nutritional therapist, the Canadian is long used to the idea of the food we eat defining how we feel.

Ella has big plans for the Chapel Street space.

But it was only through a search for answers to her own health issues that she found her way into the vegan world. Once there, she quickly became a convert to plant-based diets.

“I’ve had asthma, eczema and psoriasis my whole life, but it wasn’t until I went vegan that I pretty much eliminated them,” Ella says. “My stomach issue seemed to work itself out, my skin cleared up and my energy was insane.”

Ella hopes to open Culture at the end of the month.

Ella went even further into veganism, following a raw vegan and vegetarian diet that led to “even more amazing, healthier changes in my life”.

But the foundations of her new lease of life, she discovered, always came back to one thing – “plant-based, vegan, clean and healthy food.”

When Culture opens, Ella hopes to use it as a platform to share her experience that healthy food can also be delicious to eat, and not just “rabbit food and tofu”.

The deli and cafe will feature the vegan cheese that Left Coast Culture was best known for, along with a wide range of salads, buddha bowls and other plant-based treats.

‘People are excited’

Inverness has already proved receptive to her message.

Ella’s 15 followers on Instagram jumped to 600 less than a week after she announced the new shop. A Facebook post on the opening got 1,200 comments, many of them showering praise on Ella for opening up a vegan business.

In a city that recently saw the loss of vegan cafe Alleycat, the reception gives Ella confidence there is demand for what she’s working towards.

‘Lox’ made from marinated carrot and herbs and spices, with cashew cream cheese.

“People are excited,” she says. “I’m already getting orders for grazing boards and picnic packages and weddings and catering. It’s really great.”

But with the anticipation comes pressure. Ella is certain she’ll be ready on time. But as with all new business ventures, there are butterflies in the stomach.

“I’ve never done this before, so of course it’s scary,” she says. “But I am overwhelmingly excited.”

What does Ella recommend you order from Culture, the plant-based deli and cafe in Inverness?

Culture will be open from Wednesday to Sunday and host a wide range of plant-based cheeses, oils, salads, smoothies and more.

But what does owner Ella Clarke recommend you try on your first visit?

“I’d say definitely our Hail to the Kale Salad, or one of our toasted locally-made bagels with in-house-made cashew cream cheese,” Ella says.

“Or one of our deli sandwiches like our tasty vegan no-egg salad sandwich or our lemon and oregano roasted potatoes or tasty crabless crab cakes.”

Ella’s sweet potato buddha bowl with wild rice, sweet potato, fresh sprouts and homemade vegan feta.

Elsewhere, Ella recommends her buddha bowls, a vegan salad comprising whole grains, veggies, nuts and plant-based protein all dressed in a delicious salad.

She also promises homemade vegan ice cream for those with a sweet tooth.

More from food and drink…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal