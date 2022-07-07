Looking for a pub quiz in Inverness? We have all the answers right here

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Looking for a pub quiz in Inverness? We have all the answers right here

By Andy Morton
July 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
If you know your US state capitals and which countries have a square flag, then this page is for you.
If you know your US state capitals and which countries have a square flag, then this page is for you.

Question: Where is the best pub quiz in Inverness?

If you are busy conferring with a small group of friends over the answer to the above question while wondering if you can fit one last pint in before the picture round, then you have come to the right place.

Because we have put together a list of Inverness’s top (and as far we can tell only) pub quizzes that is sure to scratch the itch of all seasoned quizzers.

So think up a rude team name, brush up on your royal lineages and get your heads down for some quizzing fun.

And remember, though we hope you have a great night out we cannot guarantee the absence of an anagram round.

The Innes

Address: 61 Innes St, IV1 1NR

The Innes takes quizzing very seriously. Or at least owner Craig Macleod does. Which is why – unlike many pubs that outsource their quizzing – Craig takes on hosting responsibilities himself.

“I do like a quiz,” Craig tells us.

He promises an entertaining and educational night that makes full use of the pub’s many screens for some audience interaction.

The questions, like the jokes, are all his own, so you can be sure to have a quiz night like no other at The Innes.

The weekly quiz is held every Sunday from 7pm, with a £2 per head entry. All entry money is divvied out as prize money, Craig promises.

And every few weeks or so, The Innes hosts a charity quiz night, often on a Friday. Keep an eye out for those.

Rose Street Foundry

Address: 96 Academy St, IV1 1LU

This city centre pub can get pretty busy on quiz night – some 60 people have been known to show up for this one.

Part of that may be down to the Foundry’s laid-back atmosphere, which lends itself well to some enjoyable, easy-going quizzing.

The fun starts at 8.30pm every Thursday

The Fluke

Address: Culcabock Rd, IV2 3XQ

The Fluke is a great pub, made even better in our opinion by the presence of a great quiz.

It’s on at 9pm till midnight on a Thursday, so clashes with the rival quiz at the Foundry.

Which one you choose is up to you, but you are certain to have a fun time at the Fluke.

Entry costs £1 per head with a £30 voucher on offer to the winning team. The voucher can be spent in any Mitchells & Butlers pub.

Revolution

Address: 11-19 Church St, IV1 1DY

There used to be a pub quiz on every week at Revolution.

That has since been pared back to once a month, but the Church Street cocktail bar remains an important stop on Inverness’s limited pub quiz circuit.

So get down on the first Thursday of every month for one of only two quizzes on this list with free entry.

Which means you’ll have plenty of money for some of Revolution’s signature cocktails.

Bar One

Address: 1 Academy St, IV1 1JN

Another cocktail bar with a pub quiz.

Bar One holds theirs every Sunday night between 7pm and 9pm, and like at Revolution entry is free.

Prizes are on offer to the first, second and third placed teams and donations are given to the charity Equality Network.

Which means you can feel good even if you don’t get any of the questions right.

So, there you have it. We could only find five pub quizzes currently ongoing in Inverness. If you know of any more, drop us a line below.

