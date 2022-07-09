Bridge of Don’s Teresa goes deeply dippy as pun-tastic D!p salsa launches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Bridge of Don’s Teresa goes deeply dippy as pun-tastic D!p salsa launches

By Andy Morton
July 9, 2022, 6:00 am
Bridge of Don's Teresa Collie launches her D!p range of sauces on Saturday.
Bridge of Don's Teresa Collie launches her D!p range of sauces on Saturday.

Teresa Collie has a message for anyone thinking of starting up their own business

Just go for it.

It’s an attitude borne of experience.

It was just six months ago that Teresa first wondered why dipping sauces in the UK lack the variety of those in the US.

On Saturday, the Bridge of Don native officially launches her company D!p, and its debut range of three North American-inspired flavoured salsas.

It is a moment that the 45-year-old admits is both terrifying and exciting at the same time. It is also one that may not have come if not for a dislike of her previous job.

“If I’d been in a job that I was delighted with, I might not have made the switch,” says Teresa, who used to work in administration. “I was definitely looking for a change.”

Teresa admits she was lucky in her mission to be helped by friend Campbell Archibald, one half of Dundee venture capital company CAM Ventures.

Campbell is helping to fund the D!p salsas, though all the work is done by Teresa.

Campbell Archibald has given Teresa a helping hand.

“He said to me, let’s do it,” she says of Campbell. “He just felt that I had the right attitude.”

Ken Bruce’s helping hand

The three salsas in Teresa’s D!p line up vary wildly in flavour but do have one thing in common – their names are inspired by famous song titles.

First up is Papa Don’t Peach. Tequila Little Time and Rasp-beret Chipotle round out the rest of the pun-tastic portfolio.

Teresa maintains that the flavours took precedence over punability when it came to picking the range.

But she had a lot of fun coming up with the names – helped in part by Ken Bruce.

For the Papa Don’t Peach name, she was listening to the Radio 2 DJ in her Bridge of Don kitchen when Ken played the Madonna song.

The D!p ranges includes Tequila Little Time, a Mexican-style salsa.

“I thought to myself: ‘Aha, there you go! Nailed it’,” she says.

Teresa hopes to launch more flavours in the future, and is already working on new puns.

One day, she hopes to see her handiwork grace supermarket shelves across the country.

For the time being, she will be selling D!p  at food shows across the north-east, starting at Aberdeenshire’s Echt Show on Saturday July 9.

The following week she will be at Glamis before heading over to the Lonach Games on August 27.

“I’ve always been on the other side of the tables,” Teresa says of the food shows. “This will be a completely different experience for me.”

More from food and drink…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal