Sweet treats: These gluten-free scones are a staple for any afternoon tea

Scones are a staple on British teatime tables – as well as jam and clotted cream, of course.

If you’re a fan of the much-loved foodie trio, then these gluten-free scones will undoubtedly hit the spot.

Created by Dr Oetker, the bakes are perfect for those with guests coming round this summer – whether it be for a lavish at-home afternoon tea or a brief catch-up.

The recipe makes six to eight scones, so you’ll have to resist the temptation of going back for seconds (or thirds)…

Gluten-free scones

(Makes 6-8)

Ingredients

For the scones:

250g gluten-free self-raising flour

10g Dr Oetker baking powder (2tsp)

2.5g xanthan gum (½tsp)

25g caster sugar

50g unsalted butter

75g sultanas

1 medium egg (beaten)

5ml Dr Oetker Madagascan vanilla extract (1 tsp)

100ml whole milk

For the glaze:

1 medium egg

15ml whole milk (1 tbsp)

Method

Pre-heat the oven to 220C/200 Fan oven/425F/Gas Mark 7. Line a baking tray with greaseproof paper. Sift the flour, baking powder, xanthan gum and sugar into a large mixing bowl and mix together. Add the butter and using your fingertips rub the butter into the flour mixture until it resembles breadcrumbs. Lift your hands while doing this to encourage air into the mixture. Mix in the sultanas, then add the egg and vanilla extract and mix again. Gradually add the milk mixing after each addition; the dough will be quite sticky. Turn the dough on to a lightly floured surface and lightly knead until all the dough comes together, avoid over-handling the dough. Press the dough to flatten until it is around 2cm in thickness, cut the scones out using a 6cm diameter fluted round cutter. Gather any trimmings together and flatten as necessary and cut out more rounds, you should get about 6-8 scones from the mixture. Arrange the scones on the prepared baking tray. Mix the egg and milk to make the glaze and brush over the top of the scones. Place in the oven and bake for 12–15 minutes until risen and golden brown. Cool for a few minutes then transfer to a cooling rack. Serve the scones warm with jam and clotted cream.

