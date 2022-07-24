Sweet treats: These gluten-free scones are a staple for any afternoon tea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Sweet treats: These gluten-free scones are a staple for any afternoon tea

By Karla Sinclair
July 24, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 24, 2022, 11:15 am
Gluten-free scones.
Gluten-free scones.

Scones are a staple on British teatime tables – as well as jam and clotted cream, of course.

If you’re a fan of the much-loved foodie trio, then these gluten-free scones will undoubtedly hit the spot.

Created by Dr Oetker, the bakes are perfect for those with guests coming round this summer – whether it be for a lavish at-home afternoon tea or a brief catch-up.

The recipe makes six to eight scones, so you’ll have to resist the temptation of going back for seconds (or thirds)…

Gluten-free scones

(Makes 6-8)

Ingredients

For the scones:

  • 250g gluten-free self-raising flour
  • 10g Dr Oetker baking powder (2tsp)
  • 2.5g xanthan gum (½tsp)
  • 25g caster sugar
  • 50g unsalted butter
  • 75g sultanas
  • 1 medium egg (beaten)
  • 5ml Dr Oetker Madagascan vanilla extract (1 tsp)
  • 100ml whole milk

For the glaze:

  • 1 medium egg
  • 15ml whole milk (1 tbsp)

Method

  1. Pre-heat the oven to 220C/200 Fan oven/425F/Gas Mark 7. Line a baking tray with greaseproof paper.
  2. Sift the flour, baking powder, xanthan gum and sugar into a large mixing bowl and mix together. Add the butter and using your fingertips rub the butter into the flour mixture until it resembles breadcrumbs. Lift your hands while doing this to encourage air into the mixture.
  3. Mix in the sultanas, then add the egg and vanilla extract and mix again. Gradually add the milk mixing after each addition; the dough will be quite sticky.
  4. Turn the dough on to a lightly floured surface and lightly knead until all the dough comes together, avoid over-handling the dough. Press the dough to flatten until it is around 2cm in thickness, cut the scones out using a 6cm diameter fluted round cutter. Gather any trimmings together and flatten as necessary and cut out more rounds, you should get about 6-8 scones from the mixture.
  5. Arrange the scones on the prepared baking tray. Mix the egg and milk to make the glaze and brush over the top of the scones. Place in the oven and bake for 12–15 minutes until risen and golden brown. Cool for a few minutes then transfer to a cooling rack.
  6. Serve the scones warm with jam and clotted cream.

For more sweet treats recipes…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal