Cooking on a Budget: A seafood salad that’s highly nutritious and simple to make

By Brian Stormont
July 22, 2022, 11:45 am
Tuna superfood salad.
Get that midweek health kick without spending a fortune by making this faff-free seafood salad that’s highly nutritious – and served up in a flash.

When you’re short on time but looking for something healthy and tasty, one-bowl meals like this are the simple choice and a perfect way to embrace better living.

Don’t be tempted to skip the step of massaging the kale – it only takes a couple of minutes and really helps tenderise those nutrient-rich green leaves.

For those of you keen to try out some more tasty dishes that won’t break the bank, then check out our other Cooking on a Budget recipes here.

From tuna quesadillas that will add vibrancy to your diet to a vegetarian minestrone verde soup that ensures you make the most of your leftovers, there are plenty to suit all tastes.

Tuna superfood salad

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

  • 250g bag of whole leaf kale, rinsed
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 1 pinch of flaky sea salt
  • 250g pack of ready-to-eat quinoa
  • ¼ red onion, diced
  • 250g pack of cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 2 cans tuna in spring water, drained
  • 50g toasted seeds e.g. sunflower, pumpkin

Method

  1. Prepare the kale by removing the centre stems from the leaves.
  2. Add the leaves to a large salad bowl and drizzle with 1 tbsp of the oil, half the lemon juice and a pinch of salt.
  3. Massage the kale leaves with your hands for a couple of minutes.
  4. Gently fold in the quinoa, onion and tomatoes before topping with the tuna and toasted seeds.
  5. Finish with the remaining lemon juice and olive oil.

