Cooking on a Budget: A seafood salad that’s highly nutritious and simple to make

Get that midweek health kick without spending a fortune by making this faff-free seafood salad that’s highly nutritious – and served up in a flash.
When you’re short on time but looking for something healthy and tasty, one-bowl meals like this are the simple choice and a perfect way to embrace better living.
Don’t be tempted to skip the step of massaging the kale – it only takes a couple of minutes and really helps tenderise those nutrient-rich green leaves.
Tuna superfood salad
(Serves 4)
Ingredients
- 250g bag of whole leaf kale, rinsed
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 1 pinch of flaky sea salt
- 250g pack of ready-to-eat quinoa
- ¼ red onion, diced
- 250g pack of cherry tomatoes, halved
- 2 cans tuna in spring water, drained
- 50g toasted seeds e.g. sunflower, pumpkin
Method
- Prepare the kale by removing the centre stems from the leaves.
- Add the leaves to a large salad bowl and drizzle with 1 tbsp of the oil, half the lemon juice and a pinch of salt.
- Massage the kale leaves with your hands for a couple of minutes.
- Gently fold in the quinoa, onion and tomatoes before topping with the tuna and toasted seeds.
- Finish with the remaining lemon juice and olive oil.