Midweek meal: Get a little moreish with Jose Pizarro’s meatballs recipe

This Spanish-style meatballs recipe from chef Jose Pizarro is quick, easy and full of flavour.

“Meatballs are one of my favourite things to cook. They’re a great way to play around with different flavours,” says Jose.

“This recipe is very quick, and really different to any meatball dishes I’ve made before. It’s perfect for a midweek supper or tapas evening.”

Jose Pizarro’s moorish meatballs

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

2tbsp olive oil

1 banana shallot, finely chopped

300g beef mince

300g pork mince

2 fat garlic cloves, grated

1 tsp hot smoked pimenton de la Vera

1 tsp sweet smoked pimenton de la Vera

1 tsp ground cumin handful of chopped coriander, plus extra to garnish

30g pine nuts, toasted

250g baby spinach

30g sultanas

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Crusty bread, to serve

For the yoghurt

300g Greek yoghurt

1 garlic clove, grated

1tbsp finely chopped mint leaves

A pinch of saffron threads, soaked in 1 tsp boiling water

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Method

Pre-heat the oven to 180C/160 Fan/350F/Gas Mark 4. Heat 1 tbsp of the oil in a small frying pan (skillet) over a low heat and gently fry the shallot for 10 minutes until soft. Set aside and allow to cool. In a large bowl, mix together both types of mince, along with the garlic, cooled shallot, spices and chopped coriander. Season well and shape into 16 walnut-sized balls. Heat the remaining oil in a large ovenproof frying pan over a medium-high heat. Add the meatballs and fry until they are golden, then transfer to the oven for five minutes to finish cooking. Remove to a warm plate and cover loosely with kitchen foil. Meanwhile, make the spiced saffron yoghurt. In a bowl, mix together the yoghurt, garlic and mint and season well, then stir in the saffron and its soaking water. Place the frying pan you used for the meatballs over a high heat and add the spinach and sultanas, along with a small splash of water. Mix together and allow the spinach to wilt and mingle with the cooking juices from the meatballs. Add the pine nuts, then return the meatballs and any resting juices back into the pan and toss everything together. Divide the yoghurt between four plates and top with the meatballs and spinach. Serve with crusty bread.

The Spanish Home Kitchen: Simple, Seasonal Recipes And Memories From My Home by Jose Pizarro is published by Hardie Grant, priced £27. Photography by Emma Lee. Available now.

