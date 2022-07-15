Aberdeen Cocktail Week puts city in the mix as October launch date set

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen Cocktail Week puts city in the mix as October launch date set

By Andy Morton
July 15, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 15, 2022, 12:05 pm
Gregor Sey is setting up Aberdeen Cocktail Week with the help of bars including Siberia.
Aberdeen’s bars are joining forces to launch the city’s first ever cocktail week.

Top venues including Siberia Bar and The Spiritualist are set to take part in the event, which will run from Tuesday, October 18 to Monday, October 24.

More bars are expected to sign up as organisers look to emulate the success of cocktail weeks in other cities such as Edinburgh and London.

And with the city already making a name for itself on the UK cocktail circuit, the event looks set to raise Aberdeen’s mixology bar even higher while widening the appeal.

“People’s perceptions of cocktails might be that they are not for them, but we want to shake that off and show that cocktails can be enjoyed by anyone,” said Gregor Sey, who is behind the event.

“Even people like myself who enjoy a pint. It’s still really lovely going for a cocktail.”

London Cocktail Week, held every October, is an established presence on the global cocktail scene with thousands of people checking out the latest trends and drinks.

Edinburgh Cocktail Week also takes place in October and, like London, offers special deals on drinks in participating bars.

Gregor is excited for Aberdeen Cocktail Week to go ahead.

In Aberdeen, attendees will purchase a wristband that gives access to £5 cocktails as well as mixing masterclasses, tastings and workshops. Tickets are on sale soon from the event website, Gregor said.

“It’s really exciting to be organising it, and I’m looking forward to attending it, too,” he added.

What bars are taking part in Aberdeen Cocktail Week?

Participating venues are primed for the event, with Stuart McPhee from Siberia Bar on Belmont Street saying: “About time!”

Stuart added: “Aberdeen joins the illustrious destinations that host their own cocktail week. We have seen how successful it can be in places like Edinburgh. Hopefully it can bring that success to the Granite City and grow in years to come.”

The Signature Group, which owns The Spiritualist, Nox and Paramount in Aberdeen, is also backing the event.

Gregor announced the launch of Aberdeen Cocktail Week with help from Siberia Bar on Belmont Street.

“We are thoroughly looking forward to welcoming Aberdeen Cocktail Week across our three venues,” the group’s business development manager Hannah McConnachie said.

“This will be a great event for the city.”

The OGV Taproom on Bridge Place said it is “thrilled” to be taking part.

“Collaboration is one of our core values,” the venue added. “Being able to partner with other businesses who are passionate about the hospitality industry and championing Aberdeen as a top destination, it made perfect sense to join ACW.”

