Aberdeen Cocktail Week puts city in the mix as October launch date set

Aberdeen’s bars are joining forces to launch the city’s first ever cocktail week.

Top venues including Siberia Bar and The Spiritualist are set to take part in the event, which will run from Tuesday, October 18 to Monday, October 24.

More bars are expected to sign up as organisers look to emulate the success of cocktail weeks in other cities such as Edinburgh and London.

And with the city already making a name for itself on the UK cocktail circuit, the event looks set to raise Aberdeen’s mixology bar even higher while widening the appeal.

“People’s perceptions of cocktails might be that they are not for them, but we want to shake that off and show that cocktails can be enjoyed by anyone,” said Gregor Sey, who is behind the event.

“Even people like myself who enjoy a pint. It’s still really lovely going for a cocktail.”

London Cocktail Week, held every October, is an established presence on the global cocktail scene with thousands of people checking out the latest trends and drinks.

Edinburgh Cocktail Week also takes place in October and, like London, offers special deals on drinks in participating bars.

In Aberdeen, attendees will purchase a wristband that gives access to £5 cocktails as well as mixing masterclasses, tastings and workshops. Tickets are on sale soon from the event website, Gregor said.

“It’s really exciting to be organising it, and I’m looking forward to attending it, too,” he added.

What bars are taking part in Aberdeen Cocktail Week?

Participating venues are primed for the event, with Stuart McPhee from Siberia Bar on Belmont Street saying: “About time!”

Stuart added: “Aberdeen joins the illustrious destinations that host their own cocktail week. We have seen how successful it can be in places like Edinburgh. Hopefully it can bring that success to the Granite City and grow in years to come.”

The Signature Group, which owns The Spiritualist, Nox and Paramount in Aberdeen, is also backing the event.

“We are thoroughly looking forward to welcoming Aberdeen Cocktail Week across our three venues,” the group’s business development manager Hannah McConnachie said.

“This will be a great event for the city.”

The OGV Taproom on Bridge Place said it is “thrilled” to be taking part.

“Collaboration is one of our core values,” the venue added. “Being able to partner with other businesses who are passionate about the hospitality industry and championing Aberdeen as a top destination, it made perfect sense to join ACW.”

