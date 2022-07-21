7 spots to eat al fresco in Aberdeen when the sun is shining (and even when it’s not)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
7 spots to eat al fresco in Aberdeen when the sun is shining (and even when it’s not)

By Andy Morton
July 21, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: July 22, 2022, 1:26 pm
Make the most of the hot weather at one of Aberdeen's many al fresco dining spots such as the Chester Hotel.

Aberdeen in the sunshine is unbeatable – but where are the best places to eat al fresco when the weather plays ball?

The range of choices is as long as Aberdeen beach, which incidentally is a good place to start if you are looking for some fresh air dining.

In the city itself, there are a host of beer gardens and patios to park yourself with friends and family.

Or alternatively grab a takeout and enjoy one of Aberdeen’s many green spaces.

Just watch out for those seagulls. They can ruin even the best-laid picnic plans.

Inversnecky Cafe

Famed for its humorous chalk boards, Inversnecky Cafe is one of the best spots on the beach to eat al fresco.

The food is good and the people-watching opportunities near endless.

You can also rest easy in the knowledge you are following in the footsteps of Aberdeen royalty – the city’s legendary 1980s football team would drop for a bite to eat after beach training.

Maybe all that sea air was why the squad won so many trophies. So grab your own share.

Books and Beans

Walk down to the middle of Belmont Street and you’ll find a large patio area servicing a number of the restaurants on the city centre road.

One of them – Books and Beans – is a great spot in which to order food and a coffee and watch the world drift by.

The restaurant’s huevos menu is a top recommendation and a favourite of the food team at the Press & Journal.

The Chester Hotel

The Chester Hotel in Aberdeen’s west end is a belt and braces type of place when it comes to al fresco eating.

The hotel has a large garden, but in typical Scottish canniness the owners have built a summer marquee – no doubt based on the highly probable chance the weather will at some point chuck it down.

But, rain or shine, the marquee is a beautiful outdoor spot from which to enjoy the Chester’s exemplary dining.

Siberia Bar & Hotel

Walking into Siberia for the first time, you may be surprised to learn it has an outdoor section.

But head through to the back and you’ll find an extensive patio with a decent view of Union Terrace Gardens.

Here, you’ll be able to enjoy one of Siberia’s fantastic cocktails in the sun.

Meanwhile, the patio will be ground zero for some of the upcoming events at Aberdeen Cocktail Week, due to be held in October.

We can’t guarantee the sun will be shining that late into Autumn, but Siberia does provide some outdoor heating to keep the chill away.

The Ivy Lodge

Another place with outdoor heating is the Ivy Lodge.

The restaurant and bar’s fantastic outdoor seating area is well catered for when clouds gather, or when day turns into evening and the temperature drops.

As for food, the Ivy Lodge is home to Hole in the Wall Pizza Co, which – as the name suggests – is delivered through a hatch to the side of the restaurant.

Hole in the Wall’s music themed menu includes favourites like Tropic Like It’s Hot and Smoke on the Water.

Inn at the Park

This long-standing restaurant and pub could well lay claim to having the biggest outdoor space in Aberdeen as it’s only a short walk from Duthie Park.

But Inn at the Park has a spacious al fresco area of its own where customers can chose from a choice of traditional pub meals or from the restaurant’s Italian dinner menu.

Plus, you know you’re in good hands. Owners Stephanie and Ronnie Caird won their episode of Channel 4’s Four in a Bed.

Ferryhill House Hotel

Housed in a former family home dating back to the 1900s, Ferryhill House Hotel has plenty of places to enjoy the outdoors.

If it rains, you can withdraw to the hotel conservatory, where at least you can still see what’s happening outside.

The best thing about Ferryhill is that it is designed for families, and what better way to entertain the kids that to let them run about outside?

The menu also keeps the young ‘uns happy once they’ve worked up an appetite.

