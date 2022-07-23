WATCH: We put supermarket brands up against Tropicana’s fresh orange juice to see which was the best

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

WATCH: We put supermarket brands up against Tropicana’s fresh orange juice to see which was the best

By Andy Morton
July 23, 2022, 6:00 am

No fridge is complete without a chilled bottle of orange juice, whether for a breakfast pick-me-up or an afternoon treat.

Tropicana is the top dog when it comes to sales in the UK, and the OJ dominates the chilled section in most supermarkets.

But how does it compare when tested against the best of the supermarket own-brands?

We took to the kitchen – as well as the streets – to find out whether Tropicana is the king of the cooler, or if a zesty upstart can pip it at the post.

We’re back with our third instalment of Battle of the Brands, our weekly series aiming to help readers grab a food shop bargain as the cost of living crisis continues to affect everyone across the country.

How is the team planning on doing this? Well, we’re putting a range of the nation’s favourite branded products to the test against supermarket own brands.

This week, the Tropicana drinks are free for the food & drink squad and the lucky members of the public that took part in our taste test. But what wins out?

Who knows, you may even find yourself preferring the alternatives – and your wallet would likely thank you for it, too.

The items we tried against Tropicana Orange Juice were:

  • Tesco 100% Pure Squeezed Orange Juice
  • Morrisons 100% Smooth Orange Juice
  • Co-op Orange Juice Smooth
  • Lidl’s Naturis Pure Squeezed Orange Juice

Tropicana Smooth Orange Juice

Price: £1.60 per 900ml

Tropicana Smooth Orange Juice. Picture credit: Shutterstock.

The Tropicana brand last year was partly sold by Pepsi owner Pepsico, which suggests the public taste for 100% orange juice may be waning because of all the sugar in fruit juice.

But that doesn’t stop Tropicana from tasting delicious (though that may also be down to all the sugar – a relatively solid 8.4g per 100ml).

Everyone on the tasting panel enjoys the chilled OJ, and its tangy bitterness. But how will it compare with the best of the supermarket brands?

Overall team scores: 

  • Value for money: 3/5
  • Nutritional value: 3/5
  • Taste: 4/5
  • Mouthfeel: 4/5

Tesco 100% Pure Squeezed Orange Juice

Price: £1.60 per one-litre

Tesco’s premium OJ line delighted the panel and was deemed much fresher than Tropicana by Julia.

Everyone was happy with the price, too. Tropicana is around twice the cost of the Tesco OJ when size differences are taken into consideration. It is also comparable in terms of sugar content, though the Tesco brand does edge Tropicana slightly with 10g of sugar per 100ml.

All in all, the Tesco OJ was the best of the supermarket brands so was taken out onto the street for a public vote. Watch the video to hear the views of people on the street.

Overall team scores: 

  • Value for money: 4.5/5
  • Nutritional value: 2/5
  • Taste: 4.5/5
  • Mouthfeel: 4/5

Meanwhile, to hear our thoughts on the supermarket alternatives from Morrisons, Co-op and Lidl, watch our Battle of the Brands video above.

Public verdict

Out on the streets, the response to the 100% orange juices was… diluted.

Some people preferred the taste of Tropicana, but there was a lot of love for the Tesco OJ, with some tasters even pledging to buy some for themselves on their next trip to the supermarket.

Ultimately, it was a moral victory for Tesco, which clearly has an excellent orange juice. And one that is half the price of Tropicana.

Tune in next week when we’ll be putting Walkers’ famous shortbread up against supermarket brands to find out which is the best.

For more like this…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal