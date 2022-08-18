Restaurant review: Fill your boots with a quick lunch at The Craftsman Company in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Restaurant review: Fill your boots with a quick lunch at The Craftsman Company in Aberdeen

I've never been a lover of clothes shopping. Even from a young age when my mum would drag my sister and I around stores, we'd rather make a game out of it which usually resulted in hiding behind displays from her.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
August 18, 2022, 5:00 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
craftsman company
The Craftsman Company club sandwich. Pictures by Scott Baxter.

I’ve never been a lover of clothes shopping. Even from a young age when my mum would drag my sister and I around stores, we’d rather make a game out of it which usually resulted in hiding behind displays from her.

Online shopping is primarily where I purchase clothes, when I eventually bring myself to buy new items that is. I swear half of my wardrobe is circa 2010. I rarely only ever buy clothes and its only when one of my old faithful’s pops its clogs and bares holes that I do.

Even when they have holes I continue to wear them until I’m reminded by my boyfriend how trainers, holes and Scottish weather do not fare well.

My best friend Lauren is the epitome of a stylish fashionista. She forever looks like a model just off the runway and when I met her a few Saturday’s ago to help me buy some last minute things for my holiday, you’d have thought I’d just come off a two day bender while she could have been going for lunch with the Queen.

She knows the only way anyone will get me around the shops is the promise of lunch.

Union Square is littered with chains and while there’s a time and a place for them, I prefer to spend my money in independents when I can.

It was raining, which makes leaving the shopping centre all that more tedious, but with The Craftsman Company just across the road, I managed to convince her to join me for lunch there.

The Craftsman Company

For those who have been, you’ll know this place does great coffee – or so I have been told as I don’t drink the stuff.

It also has a great beer selection and plenty of food options too.

Inside The Craftsman.

Located on Guild Street, there isn’t parking (apart from the close by shopping centre car parks) but for those working, living or visiting the city centre, it is close to both the train and bus stations which makes it a perfect pitstop.

After a soggy run from Union Square we luckily got the last table, and by table I mean stools at the window.

Nevertheless we were out of the rain and looking to sink our teeth into some fine scran.

The bar front inside the venue.

I was pretty ravenous by this point and the tomato and red pepper soup (£4.95) sounded perfect for a dreary day. That wasn’t going to cut it though, so I ordered The Craftsman sandwich (£9.50), too which came recommended by one of the team.

I had eyed up The Crafty New Yorker (£9.50) with pastrami, red cheddar, sauerkraut and mustard mayo but I put my trust in the staff.

A team member pours a pint at the bar.

Lauren was in the mood for something sweet so she ordered the tiramisu French toast (£7.95). While this was an excellent shout, she asked them to remove the mascarpone that came on it as she doesn’t like cheese. To me, this was crucifying the dish, but she insisted she’d still enjoy it.

While Lauren opted for a cappuccino (£3.05) to warm her up, I fancied something a little more adventurous.

A cappuccino.

I was driving later on, so a cocktail was out of the question, but the North Sea mocktail (£6) with blue curacao syrup (non-alcoholic) with fresh lemon juice and topped with soda sounded utterly refreshing.

It was bright blue and looked like, well, the sea. A dehydrated lemon slice sat on top to make it look pretty, although plenty of people were staring at the concoction as it graced the table.

The North Sea mocktail.

Our food arrived around 20 minutes after we’d ordered.

The sandwich was made with sourdough bread and had spiced chicken breast, homemade pickles, tomato, pesto mayo and watercress inside. It also came with a fried egg on top that was perfectly cooked. I popped the yolk and watched as it slowly ran all down the edges of the bread.

I must say the pesto and subtle spice from the juicy chicken worked wonders, and the pickle added that savoury flavour needed to balance the sandwich out.

It was a reasonable size for the price and it was clear quality ingredients had been used as everything tasted fresh.

The red pepper and tomato soup.

But it was the soup that really stood out. Blitzed to a thick, creamy consistency, the flavours of the red pepper and tomato were incredibly fresh and so, so moreish. I used the bread from the sandwich to dip into, and encouraged my friend to use the bread the soup came with so she could try it.

We both “oohd” and “aahd” while we dipped.

The Craftsman Company club sandwich.

Her tiramisu French toast was delightfully fluffy. She reassured me not having the soft cheese was no problem, and that the ruby red strawberries and coffee soaked sourdough bread made up for it.

It came served with a jug of maple syrup which she took great pleasure in drizzling generously over her plate.

Tiramisu French toast.

We both fancied a bake so decided to order one of the Fat Batch’s Caramac brookies (£4) on offer and picked up a banoffee tart (£2.75).

Underestimating how big the brookie was, we cut it in half and shared it instead. It was very rich and sweet, and the brownie layer on top was softer than the harder cookie bottom but every mouthful was as good as the last.

I was the lucky sod who got to take home the tart, but, it was my boyfriend who reaped the benefits. Adoring all things banana flavoured, he told me the the tart base was soft and that the creamy, sticky caramel filling with fresh banana was “to die for”.

Some bakes available at The Craftsman.

The verdict

The Craftsman is a brilliant pit stop for those venturing into the city. When you are looking for somewhere alternative from Union Square’s offering, it certainly helps to broaden your horizon and step outside the venue to really appreciate the local, independent eateries we have.

Every time I visit the food is spot on. Homely and comforting, they make some of the best homemade soups you’ll find in the city centre.

The range of coffee, drinks and beers on offer can’t be criticised as there really is something for everyone. Even the food menus boast brunch dishes to pizza, to burrito bowls and more.

Be sure to check in with the staff on their recommendations as they haven’t let me down yet.

Information

Address: 2 Guild Street, Aberdeen AB11 6NE

T: 01224 945600

W: thecraftsmancompany.com

Price: £38.20 for a coffee, mocktail, two bakes, soup, and two main dishes

Scores: 

  • Food: 4/5
  • Service: 4/5
  • Surroundings: 4/5

For more restaurant reviews…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

To go with story by Julia Bryce. Kildrummy Inn is taking part in the Eat Out to Help Our October scheme Picture shows; Kildrummy Inn. Kildrummy Inn, Alford, Aberdeenshire. Courtesy N/A Date; Unknown
Kildrummy Inn in Aberdeenshire temporarily closes to make way for new restaurant and bar
0
Could you go vegan for the good of the climate? (Photo: Foxys Forest Manufacture/Shutterstock)
Jennie Macdiarmid: Going vegan could be critical to the health of people and planet
1
Undated Handout Photo of harissa and lemon roasted chicken thighs from Persiana Everyday by Sabrina Ghayour (Aster, ?26). See PA Feature FOOD Sabrina Ghayour. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/Kris Kirkham. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FOOD Sabrina Ghayour.
Midweek meal: Make Sabrina Ghayour's harissa and lemon roasted chicken thighs
0
Sarah Rankin found fame on MasterChef 2022. Picture supplied by BBC One/ Plank PR.
Sarah Rankin: Make the most of summer's larder with these two recipes that use…
0
Co-founder Adam Dwyer, brand ambassador Simone Peter, and Daniel Campbell, co-founder. For the Inverness Gin Launch Party. Pictures by Andy Allan
GALLERY: Inverness Gin is just the tonic - were you there at the launch?
0
Huntly Hairst annual food festival
Huntly Hairst: Everything you need to know about the two-day event
0
Speyside Brewery founder Seb Jones will continue as managing director.
Speyside Brewery back in business at bigger premises in Forres after Covid hiatus
0
Scotch and Rye in Queensgate, Inverness.
Owners of Inverness' Scotch and Rye forced to close some venues for part of…
0
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. The Realities of Hospitality: F&D series - Karla Sinclair Picture shows; The Realities of Hospitality: Dillon Rae, Julia Wishart and Graham Mitchell. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Dillon Rae of 210 Bistro shares the effects of working in hospitality - good…
0
Vegan rice pudding with roasted plums.
Sweet treats: Wow your friends with this vegan rice pudding with roasted plums

More from Press and Journal

drugs investigation
Two men charged following investigation into Aberdeen drugs seizure
poundland fire
Teenager, 15, charged following Elgin Poundland blaze
military jet raf lossiemouth
RAF Lossiemouth launch Poseidon P8 for its first ever search and rescue mission
0
A bus has been recovered following one of two crashes which took place at Toll of Birness this morning. Picture by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
One taken to hospital after bus and car crash at Toll of Birness in…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Featured image for Past Times piece on Glenfinnan bicentenary of the 45. Picture shows; Bonnie Price Charlie/clansmen. Glenfinnan. Supplied by DCT Design/AJL/BNA Date; Unknown
When the clans gathered at Glenfinnan in 1945 for a double celebration
0
Gary Marshall admitted leaving his guns and ammunition unsecured
Former shooting club safety officer caught storing guns in bag in spare room