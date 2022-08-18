Restaurant review: Fill your boots with a quick lunch at The Craftsman Company in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I’ve never been a lover of clothes shopping. Even from a young age when my mum would drag my sister and I around stores, we’d rather make a game out of it which usually resulted in hiding behind displays from her.

Online shopping is primarily where I purchase clothes, when I eventually bring myself to buy new items that is. I swear half of my wardrobe is circa 2010. I rarely only ever buy clothes and its only when one of my old faithful’s pops its clogs and bares holes that I do.

Even when they have holes I continue to wear them until I’m reminded by my boyfriend how trainers, holes and Scottish weather do not fare well.

My best friend Lauren is the epitome of a stylish fashionista. She forever looks like a model just off the runway and when I met her a few Saturday’s ago to help me buy some last minute things for my holiday, you’d have thought I’d just come off a two day bender while she could have been going for lunch with the Queen.

She knows the only way anyone will get me around the shops is the promise of lunch.

Union Square is littered with chains and while there’s a time and a place for them, I prefer to spend my money in independents when I can.

It was raining, which makes leaving the shopping centre all that more tedious, but with The Craftsman Company just across the road, I managed to convince her to join me for lunch there.

The Craftsman Company

For those who have been, you’ll know this place does great coffee – or so I have been told as I don’t drink the stuff.

It also has a great beer selection and plenty of food options too.

Located on Guild Street, there isn’t parking (apart from the close by shopping centre car parks) but for those working, living or visiting the city centre, it is close to both the train and bus stations which makes it a perfect pitstop.

After a soggy run from Union Square we luckily got the last table, and by table I mean stools at the window.

Nevertheless we were out of the rain and looking to sink our teeth into some fine scran.

I was pretty ravenous by this point and the tomato and red pepper soup (£4.95) sounded perfect for a dreary day. That wasn’t going to cut it though, so I ordered The Craftsman sandwich (£9.50), too which came recommended by one of the team.

I had eyed up The Crafty New Yorker (£9.50) with pastrami, red cheddar, sauerkraut and mustard mayo but I put my trust in the staff.

Lauren was in the mood for something sweet so she ordered the tiramisu French toast (£7.95). While this was an excellent shout, she asked them to remove the mascarpone that came on it as she doesn’t like cheese. To me, this was crucifying the dish, but she insisted she’d still enjoy it.

While Lauren opted for a cappuccino (£3.05) to warm her up, I fancied something a little more adventurous.

I was driving later on, so a cocktail was out of the question, but the North Sea mocktail (£6) with blue curacao syrup (non-alcoholic) with fresh lemon juice and topped with soda sounded utterly refreshing.

It was bright blue and looked like, well, the sea. A dehydrated lemon slice sat on top to make it look pretty, although plenty of people were staring at the concoction as it graced the table.

Our food arrived around 20 minutes after we’d ordered.

The sandwich was made with sourdough bread and had spiced chicken breast, homemade pickles, tomato, pesto mayo and watercress inside. It also came with a fried egg on top that was perfectly cooked. I popped the yolk and watched as it slowly ran all down the edges of the bread.

I must say the pesto and subtle spice from the juicy chicken worked wonders, and the pickle added that savoury flavour needed to balance the sandwich out.

It was a reasonable size for the price and it was clear quality ingredients had been used as everything tasted fresh.

But it was the soup that really stood out. Blitzed to a thick, creamy consistency, the flavours of the red pepper and tomato were incredibly fresh and so, so moreish. I used the bread from the sandwich to dip into, and encouraged my friend to use the bread the soup came with so she could try it.

We both “oohd” and “aahd” while we dipped.

Her tiramisu French toast was delightfully fluffy. She reassured me not having the soft cheese was no problem, and that the ruby red strawberries and coffee soaked sourdough bread made up for it.

It came served with a jug of maple syrup which she took great pleasure in drizzling generously over her plate.

We both fancied a bake so decided to order one of the Fat Batch’s Caramac brookies (£4) on offer and picked up a banoffee tart (£2.75).

Underestimating how big the brookie was, we cut it in half and shared it instead. It was very rich and sweet, and the brownie layer on top was softer than the harder cookie bottom but every mouthful was as good as the last.

I was the lucky sod who got to take home the tart, but, it was my boyfriend who reaped the benefits. Adoring all things banana flavoured, he told me the the tart base was soft and that the creamy, sticky caramel filling with fresh banana was “to die for”.

The verdict

The Craftsman is a brilliant pit stop for those venturing into the city. When you are looking for somewhere alternative from Union Square’s offering, it certainly helps to broaden your horizon and step outside the venue to really appreciate the local, independent eateries we have.

Every time I visit the food is spot on. Homely and comforting, they make some of the best homemade soups you’ll find in the city centre.

The range of coffee, drinks and beers on offer can’t be criticised as there really is something for everyone. Even the food menus boast brunch dishes to pizza, to burrito bowls and more.

Be sure to check in with the staff on their recommendations as they haven’t let me down yet.

Information

Address: 2 Guild Street, Aberdeen AB11 6NE

T: 01224 945600

W: thecraftsmancompany.com

Price: £38.20 for a coffee, mocktail, two bakes, soup, and two main dishes

Scores:

Food: 4/5

Service: 4/5

Surroundings: 4/5

