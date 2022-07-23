5 spots to eat al fresco in Inverness and enjoy the great outdoors 

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As the gateway to the Highlands, Inverness is not famed for its al fresco weather, but the city gets its share of sunshine in the summer.

So we have put together a list of some of the best places in Inverness to eat and drink outdoors.

From top-class restaurants to lively local pubs, there are plenty of options to choose from.

Or alternatively grab a takeout and enjoy one of Inverness’s many green spaces.

Just watch out for the wind coming in off the Moray Firth. A friend calls it the ‘reducer’, and even in the summer it can turn a warm day cold.

Most of the seating at the excellent Mustard Seed restaurant is tucked indoors.

But a terrace on the top floor of the converted church building allows for some of Inverness’s best al fresco dining.

Customers on the terrace are afforded wonderful views of the river to accompany their food.

The Kitchen is a brasserie on three levels that like The Mustard Seed also gives great views of the river.

Al fresco eating is possible as there is a small outdoor area overlooking Inverness. But everywhere in the Kitchen feels like you’re outdoors, such is the scale of the windows.

A great place for a unique view of Inverness.

McGregor’s is one of Inverness’s liveliest pubs, with live music and traditional Scottish music bands making regular appearances.

That’s because the bar is owned by Bruce McGregor, a member of Blazin’ Fiddles and a BBC Radio Scotland presenter who has worked hard to build his gastro pub’s reputation.

In the past few years, McGregor’s has been named Scotland’s Best Pub, in the VisitScotland Thistle Awards, and Best Music Pub in the Scottish Licensed Trade Awards.

Furthermore, there is an outside area to enjoy some food and drink. Or if you just want to get away from all the music for a bit.

Set in a hotel that dates back to 1840, The Corriegarth has a great outside area to enjoy.

It might be set a bit too close to the road, but there’s lots of room, making The Corriegarth a good option when the sun is shining and the beer gardens are otherwise packed.

Just a 20 minute drive from Inverness town centre, the Dores Inn has spectacular views of Loch Ness.

It is also a family-run pub and restaurant that serves up hearty home-cooked food – perfect for those hungry from a long walk along the loch.

Grab one of the outdoor tables and soak up the sweeping views