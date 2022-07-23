5 spots to eat al fresco in Inverness and enjoy the great outdoors 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

5 spots to eat al fresco in Inverness and enjoy the great outdoors 

By Andy Morton
July 23, 2022, 6:00 am
Inverness has some great places to eat outdoors, including the Dores Inn on Loch Ness.
Inverness has some great places to eat outdoors, including the Dores Inn on Loch Ness.

As the gateway to the Highlands, Inverness is not famed for its al fresco weather, but the city gets its share of sunshine in the summer.

So we have put together a list of some of the best places in Inverness to eat and drink outdoors.

From top-class restaurants to lively local pubs, there are plenty of options to choose from.

Or alternatively grab a takeout and enjoy one of Inverness’s many green spaces.

Just watch out for the wind coming in off the Moray Firth. A friend calls it the ‘reducer’, and even in the summer it can turn a warm day cold.

The Mustard Seed

Most of the seating at the excellent Mustard Seed restaurant is tucked indoors.

But a terrace on the top floor of the converted church building allows for some of Inverness’s best al fresco dining.

Customers on the terrace are afforded wonderful views of the river to accompany their food.

The Kitchen Brasserie

The Kitchen is a brasserie on three levels that like The Mustard Seed also gives great views of the river.

Al fresco eating is possible as there is a small outdoor area overlooking Inverness. But everywhere in the Kitchen feels like you’re outdoors, such is the scale of the windows.

A great place for a unique view of Inverness.

McGregor’s Bar

McGregor’s is one of Inverness’s liveliest pubs, with live music and traditional Scottish music bands making regular appearances.

That’s because the bar is owned by Bruce McGregor, a member of Blazin’ Fiddles and a BBC Radio Scotland presenter who has worked hard to build his  gastro pub’s reputation.

In the past few years, McGregor’s has been named Scotland’s Best Pub, in the VisitScotland Thistle Awards, and Best Music Pub in the Scottish Licensed Trade Awards.

Furthermore, there is an outside area to enjoy some food and drink. Or if you just want to get away from all the music for a bit.

The Corriegarth

Set in a hotel that dates back to 1840, The Corriegarth has a great outside area to enjoy.

It might be set a bit too close to the road, but there’s lots of room, making The Corriegarth a good option when the sun is shining and the beer gardens are otherwise packed.

Dores Inn

Just a 20 minute drive from Inverness town centre, the Dores Inn has spectacular views of Loch Ness.

It is also a family-run pub and restaurant that serves up hearty home-cooked food – perfect for those hungry from a long walk along the loch.

Grab one of the outdoor tables and soak up the sweeping views

More from our food and drink team here

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal