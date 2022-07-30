Is the classic Heinz tomato soup first in class when put against supermarket brands?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

For many of us, some buttered bread and a bowl of Heinz tomato soup is a childhood favourite that cannot be beaten.

Heinz tomato soup is the leading brand for tomato soups and a staple in many Scottish households.

But how does it compare when up against supermarket alternatives on sale at almost half the price?

We took on the task of testing Heinz Cream of Tomato Soup against four other supermarket alternatives, and then took it to the streets to find out your thoughts.

We are here with our fourth episode of Battle of the Brands, our weekly series aiming to help readers grab a food shop bargain as the cost of living crisis continues to affect everyone across the country.

How is the team planning on doing this? Well, we’re putting a range of the nation’s favourite branded products to the test against supermarket own brands.

The items and supermarkets we tested against Heinz tomato soup include:

Tesco’s Cream of Tomato Soup

Aldi’s Bramwells Cream of Tomato Soup

Lidl’s Newgate Cream of Tomato Soup

Asda Cream of Tomato Soup

Heinz tomato soup

Price: £1.20 for 400g

Our first bites of the soup took many of us back to those sick days when our parents would make us a bowl of soup with some bread on the side.

The classic flavour of Heinz was nostalgic, but Andy found the soup to be quite sugary, which we all agreed on.

Nevertheless the thick, sweet consistency was enjoyed by all.

However, when compared to the Asda alternative both Julia and Karla found the Asda flavour to be more pleasant than Heinz.

Overall team scores:

Value for money: 3/5

Nutritional value: 3.5/5

Taste: 4/5

Mouthfeel: 3/5

Asda’s tomato soup

Price: £0.50 for 400g

Although the Asda alternative was still very sugary, to Julia this supermarket alternative tasted the most like Heinz.

In terms of texture, the Asda soup was a bit thicker than some of the other brands but gave the same type of satisfaction as the branded choice.

And with this option being more than half the price, the food and drink team agreed that a tasty saving was available without compromising too much on flavour.

Overall team scores:

Value for money: 4.5/5 Nutritional value: 3/5 Taste: 4/5 Mouthfeel: 3/5



Public’s verdict

So what did the public make of the brand vs the supermarket product?

The public had a difficult time telling the difference between the branded Heinz choice and the Asda supermarket version.

They noticed the difference in thickness and slight difference in taste, but were confused as to which was Heinz tomato soup.

Many of them said they preferred the cheaper supermarket soup over the Heinz soup and would happily make the switch.

Tune in next week where we’ll be putting Walker’s shortbread up against supermarket brands to find out which is better.

