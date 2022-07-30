Is the classic Heinz tomato soup first in class when put against supermarket brands?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Is the classic Heinz tomato soup first in class when put against supermarket brands?

By Mariam Okhai
July 30, 2022, 6:00 am

For many of us, some buttered bread and a bowl of Heinz tomato soup is a childhood favourite that cannot be beaten.

Heinz tomato soup is the leading brand for tomato soups and a staple in many Scottish households.

But how does it compare when up against supermarket alternatives on sale at almost half the price?

We took on the task of testing Heinz Cream of Tomato Soup against four other supermarket alternatives, and then took it to the streets to find out your thoughts.

We are here with our fourth episode of Battle of the Brands, our weekly series aiming to help readers grab a food shop bargain as the cost of living crisis continues to affect everyone across the country.

How is the team planning on doing this? Well, we’re putting a range of the nation’s favourite branded products to the test against supermarket own brands.

The items and supermarkets we tested against Heinz tomato soup include:

  • Tesco’s Cream of Tomato Soup
  • Aldi’s Bramwells Cream of Tomato Soup
  • Lidl’s Newgate Cream of Tomato Soup
  • Asda Cream of Tomato Soup

Heinz tomato soup

Price: £1.20 for 400g

Heinz Cream of Tomato Soup.

Our first bites of the soup took many of us back to those sick days when our parents would make us a bowl of soup with some bread on the side.

The classic flavour of Heinz was nostalgic, but Andy found the soup to be quite sugary, which we all agreed on.

Nevertheless the thick, sweet consistency was enjoyed by all.

However, when compared to the Asda alternative both Julia and Karla found the Asda flavour to be more pleasant than Heinz.

Overall team scores: 

  • Value for money: 3/5
  • Nutritional value: 3.5/5
  • Taste: 4/5
  • Mouthfeel: 3/5

Asda’s tomato soup

Price: £0.50 for 400g

Asda’s Cream of Tomato Soup.

Although the Asda alternative was still very sugary, to Julia this supermarket alternative tasted the most like Heinz.

In terms of texture, the Asda soup was a bit thicker than some of the other brands but gave the same type of satisfaction as the branded choice.

And with this option being more than half the price, the food and drink team agreed that a tasty saving was available without compromising too much on flavour.

Overall team scores: 

    • Value for money: 4.5/5
    • Nutritional value: 3/5
    • Taste: 4/5
    • Mouthfeel: 3/5

Public’s verdict

So what did the public make of the brand vs the supermarket product?

The public had a difficult time telling the difference between the branded Heinz choice and the Asda supermarket version.

They noticed the difference in thickness and slight difference in taste, but were confused as to which was Heinz tomato soup.

Many of them said they preferred the cheaper supermarket soup over the Heinz soup and would happily make the switch.

Tune in next week where we’ll be putting Walker’s shortbread up against supermarket brands to find out which is better.

For more like this…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
