Which Me and My Buttery recipe tastes the best? We embark on an odyssey of rowies to find out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Which Me and My Buttery recipe tastes the best? We embark on an odyssey of rowies to find out

By Andy Morton
July 31, 2022, 6:00 am
Me and My Buttery takes a journey through our past recipes - but which comes out on top?
Me and My Buttery takes a journey through our past recipes - but which comes out on top?

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

To go with story by Karla Sinclair. The Realities of Hospitality: F&D series - Karla Sinclair Picture shows; The Realities of Hospitality: Dillon Rae, Julia Wishart and Graham Mitchell. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
North-east chef Graham Mitchell talks juggling work and family life as a now multi-business…
0
Baked vanilla and lemon berry cheesecake.
Sweet treats: Celebrate berry season with this baked vanilla and lemon berry cheesecake
Mains of Scotstown can be tricky to find but you'll be glad you did. Pictures by Paul Glendell.
Restaurant review: Tasty feast served at hidden gem Mains of Scotstown in Aberdeen
0
Post Thumbnail
Is the classic Heinz tomato soup first in class when put against supermarket brands?
0
Veg Oot Fraserburgh
Fraserburgh mum-of-two produces bakes that cater to gluten-free and vegan diets
0
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Anna Ferrier is going to launch Aberdeen Local Wine School Picture shows; Aberdeen Local Wine School. Aberdeen Local Wine School, Aberdeen. Supplied by Aberdeen Local Wine School Date; Unknown
Aberdeen woman raises a glass to new wine school venture
0
Mike’s Famous Blackburn opens
Breakfasts, coffee and vegan fish: Mike’s Famous Fish and Chips opens in Blackburn with…
1
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Aberdeen Cocktail Week has revealed more bars and tickets are now on sale Picture shows; Gregor Sey Aberdeen Cocktail Week. Aberdeen Cocktail Week, Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Media Design Team Date; 28/07/2022
Aberdeen Cocktail Week: Everything you need to know about tickets and the different bars…
0
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Drinks recipes for menu P7, July 16 Picture shows; Drambuie cocktails. Drambuie. Supplied by Drambuie Date; Unknown
Recipes: Cool down with a jug of one of these easy-to-make summer cocktails
Otello Calvert stands in front of his Inverness pasta truck Tagliotello.
WATCH: Inverness chef Otello Calvert prepares fresh pasta for his Tagliotello food truck
0

More from The Press & Journal

The night-time lights at Hogwarts Castle.
All aboard the Hogwarts Express to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter
0
New lease of life: Jackie Moonie encourages everyone to support organ donation after a liver transplant saved her life. All photos by Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
The gift of life: Liver transplant recipient encourages families to support organ donation
0
The Rolls-Royce Spectre EV is undergoing testing in the French Riviera.
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV promises high-definition 'magic carpet ride'
0
Two-minute masterpiece Egypt
Two-Minute Masterpiece: Aberdeen woman helped discover two tombs in Egypt
0
Post Thumbnail
GINGER GAIRDNER: Planting now will help beat the heat
0
Number 8 Urie Crescent, Stonehaven, is a double-fronted sandstone home with lots of period features.
Six lovely homes for sale now in the north and north-east
0