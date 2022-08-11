Restaurant review: Slick Italian food on offer at Amarone in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Restaurant review: Slick Italian food on offer at Amarone in Aberdeen

By Philippa Gerrard
August 11, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: August 12, 2022, 9:59 am
restaurant review of Amarone Aberdeen
A fine feed at Amarone in Aberdeen. Picture by Paul Glendell.

It was an apocalyptically rainy Saturday afternoon, and from my vantage point on the sofa, I could see the rain bouncing off cars parked on the street outside.

I had plans in the diary to meet a friend for lunch, but at that moment remaining horizontal in front of the TV seemed far more appealing.

Plus, I’d been up late the night before and was also recovering from a cold. Could you tell I was looking for excuses?

At that moment – as though she could sense my growing urge to cancel – my friend rang and offered me a lift.

Restaurant review of Amarone Aberdeen
Amarone on Union Street. Picture by Darrell Benns.

Quickly running through a mental list of the contents of my fridge, I accepted. It looked like lunch was back on the cards.

The Venue

We arrived in Amarone hungry and just a little damp a short while later.

Located on Union Street, this large Italian restaurant is opposite and up a little bit from the Music Hall.

I hadn’t been in since before a fire devastated the building back in 2018. 

It was forced to close but thankfully opened a year later having had a major refurbishment (before, of course, being forced to close again six months later thanks to Covid).

Inside Amarone in Aberdeen
Inside Amarone in Aberdeen with the glass roof. Picture by Darrell Benns.

Today the venue is bright and welcoming even on the greyest afternoon, with a large square cocktail bar and tall ceilings with a glass roof.

We were shown to a table in the middle of the restaurant underneath said glass roof, and listened to the rain hammering down above us.

With a cocktail in hand (a Valentina for me, with grapefruit vodka and passionfruit) the weather suddenly felt a lot less important.

The Food

On the table in front of us, we had both a main menu and a brunch menu.

The brunch menu is £35 and diners receive four drinks with their meal – there are a few decent cocktails included which are usually around £9 each, so this has the potential to be a great deal.

But the food is very breakfasty, with lots of eggs and avocado involved.

By the time we sat down, it was nearing 2pm so we opted to go for the main menu, plus we had both spotted delicious-looking pizzas being taken out to other tables and wanted a slice of the action.

Burrata at Amarone in Aberdeen
Buratta with Mediterranean vegetables at Amarone in Aberdeen. Picture by Paul Glendell.

To start, we picked burrata verdure miste.

Burrata is a delicate soft cheese with a soft centre and this dish was served with grilled Mediterranean vegetables.

We paired this with a classic sourdough flatbread which came simply with rosemary and salt.

The two dishes complimented each other well with the chewy, salty flatbread providing some much-needed texture with the soft cheese and grilled veggies.

Flatbread at Amarone restaurant.
The focaccia flatbread was a great accompaniment. Picture by Paul Glendell.

These were great dishes to share and the portions were generous – I would not have been able to finish either one of these alone as a starter.

The mains arrived and immediately I knew my eyes had been bigger than my belly.

A tartufina pizza was placed down in front of me; a white pizza with a base of black truffle and ricotta cream instead of tomato, and complete with mozzarella, spinach and porcini mushrooms.

Tartufina pizza at Amarone in Aberdeen.
The tartufina pizza was delicious, and the leftovers the next day were equally as good. Picture by Paul Glendell.

It was delicious thin pizza with chewy crusts and the truffle flavour was strong, which I loved. There was plenty of cheese though I could have used a few more mushrooms.

My friend had obviously not had enough burrata from the starter and picked the burratosa pizza which came with black olives, garlic, anchovies and torn-up burrata.

With strong flavours coming from all angles, this is not a pizza for the faint-hearted.

The anchovies were classically salty and paired excellently with the mild cheese, while the olives and garlic really ramped up with umami flavour.

burratosa pizza at Amarone in Aberdeen.
If you like strong flavours, the burratosa pizza from Amarone in Aberdeen is for you. On my friend’s pizza, the burrata arrived torn up and placed over the pizza. Picture by Paul Glendell.

We shared a slice for a slice and both agreed we had picked the best two pizzas on the menu.

It was a struggle to finish the big plates of food and soon the waitress spotted us struggling and offered to box up our leftovers which was appreciated.

After a short break, we figured that one more cocktail would slip down easily enough and finished the meal with a raspberry pear mule (raspberry vodka, pear liqueur and ginger beer) before heading back out into the rain.

The verdict

Amarone wasn’t particularly busy when we visited but still managed to have a pleasant, unhurried atmosphere.

The large dining hall had several groups of friends of all ages enjoying wine and cocktails late into the afternoon, and we were happy to be among them.

The service was friendly and the food felt like a real slice of Italy, which was exactly what I wanted on a dull Aberdeen afternoon.

And now I know they have a brunch menu, I’m already looking for an occasion to sample it.

The bill: £78.70 for two courses each, cocktails and wine.

Address: 257-259 Union St, Aberdeen, AB11 6BR

Read more reviews:

[[title]]

[[text]]
