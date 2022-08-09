Watch: Competitive eaters take on Inverness’ Scotch & Rye’s ‘unbeatable’ burger challenge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two globally recognised professional eaters conquered Inverness’ Scotch & Rye’s former ‘undefeated’ burger challenge tonight.

Randy Santel and Katina Dejarnett, more commonly known as Katina Eats Kilos, visited the pub to take on its formidable Big Eater Scottish Burger Challenge from 5pm.

The competitive eaters were given just 35 minutes to complete the challenge, which involved them consuming:

A 24 oz (one-and-a-half pound) bacon and cheeseburger, featuring five beef patties, lettuce and tomato

Loaded chilli fries

Side of kaleslaw (kale coleslaw)

Two ears of buttered corn

Four barbecue wings

A 30 oz (850ml) vanilla shake

Randy and Katina, who have substantial followings on social media, arrived at Scotch & Rye one hour early, at 4pm, to set up and say hello to fans.

Before the duo rolled up their sleeves to dig into the mighty feast, visitors had the opportunity to take photos with them and get their hand on an autograph.

While this was a special star-studded occasion, customers are also welcome to take on the challenge, which is thought to comprise around 6,000 calories.

If the entire meal is consumed, it is free of charge. However, should someone fail the challenge, it will set them back £35.

Randy has now won restaurant food challenges in all 50 states plus 37 countries around the world, with videos available on his YouTube and Facebook channels.

The professional eater from St. Louis, Missouri, has defeated more than 1,075 food challenges to date – including Nicoll’s Stakehouse’s 60oz rump steak challenge in Perth.

Katina, who resides with Randy in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a famous professional eater and YouTuber, with more than 300,000 subscribers on her channel.

Dozens of visitors were cheering and applauding as the pair braved each of the dishes – seemingly effortless – to leave the restaurant as champions.

And after less than half an hour, Randy proudly polished off all of his plates – setting a new record of 19 minutes and 47 seconds.

His feat was broadcasted to his more than one million fans across the world, with 30,000 people watching his attempt within the first two hours.

Meanwhile, Katina wasn’t too far behind and managed to also finish the challenge with a bang in 24 minutes and 27 seconds.

