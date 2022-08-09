Watch: Competitive eaters take on Inverness’ Scotch & Rye’s ‘unbeatable’ burger challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lifestyle Food and Drink

Watch: Competitive eaters take on Inverness’ Scotch & Rye’s ‘unbeatable’ burger challenge

By Karla Sinclair
August 9, 2022, 9:14 pm

Two globally recognised professional eaters conquered Inverness’ Scotch & Rye’s former ‘undefeated’ burger challenge tonight.

Randy Santel and Katina Dejarnett, more commonly known as Katina Eats Kilos, visited the pub to take on its formidable Big Eater Scottish Burger Challenge from 5pm.

The competitive eaters were given just 35 minutes to complete the challenge, which involved them consuming:

  • A 24 oz (one-and-a-half pound) bacon and cheeseburger, featuring five beef patties, lettuce and tomato
  • Loaded chilli fries
  • Side of kaleslaw (kale coleslaw)
  • Two ears of buttered corn
  • Four barbecue wings
  • A 30 oz (850ml) vanilla shake

Randy and Katina, who have substantial followings on social media, arrived at Scotch & Rye one hour early, at 4pm, to set up and say hello to fans.

Katina had to brave the chunky feast within 35 minutes to complete the challenge successfully. Pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Before the duo rolled up their sleeves to dig into the mighty feast, visitors had the opportunity to take photos with them and get their hand on an autograph.

While this was a special star-studded occasion, customers are also welcome to take on the challenge, which is thought to comprise around 6,000 calories.

If the entire meal is consumed, it is free of charge. However, should someone fail the challenge, it will set them back £35.

Randy was polishing off the plates one by one as thousands across the world watched his attempt. Pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Randy has now won restaurant food challenges in all 50 states plus 37 countries around the world, with videos available on his YouTube and Facebook channels.

The professional eater from St. Louis, Missouri, has defeated more than 1,075 food challenges to date – including Nicoll’s Stakehouse’s 60oz rump steak challenge in Perth.

Katina, who resides with Randy in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a famous professional eater and YouTuber, with more than 300,000 subscribers on her channel.

Randy set a new record, completing the challenge in 19 minutes and 47 seconds. Pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Dozens of visitors were cheering and applauding as the pair braved each of the dishes – seemingly effortless – to leave the restaurant as champions.

And after less than half an hour, Randy proudly polished off all of his plates – setting a new record of 19 minutes and 47 seconds.

His feat was broadcasted to his more than one million fans across the world, with 30,000 people watching his attempt within the first two hours.

Meanwhile, Katina wasn’t too far behind and managed to also finish the challenge with a bang in 24 minutes and 27 seconds.

