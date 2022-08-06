Can supermarket shortbread trump one of Scotland’s most beloved brands?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Can supermarket shortbread trump one of Scotland’s most beloved brands?

By Karla Sinclair
August 6, 2022, 6:00 am

There is no denying that Walker’s shortbread is a delicacy in Scotland.

Part of the Walker’s range of fine Scottish baking, which also features oatcakes, cakes, cookies, biscuits and tarts, the buttery treat has been admired by families through the generations.

I may be biased – given that the company’s bases are particularly close to home, in Aberlour and Elgin – but I would consider its shortbread fingers one of my favourite bakes.

But how do they compare when tested against the supermarket own brands?

Well we, the Food and Drink team, decided to get on the case.

For our fifth installment of Battle of the Brands, we compared the popular branded product with four supermarket alternatives to find out whether Walker’s does truly produce the best shortbread out there, or if it can be outdone.

Battle of the Brands is our weekly series aiming to help readers grab a food shop bargain as the cost of living crisis continues to affect everyone across the country.

Who knows, you may find yourself preferring one or several of the alternatives – and your wallet would likely thank you for it, too.

The items and supermarkets we tried against Walker’s shortbread include:

  • Asda Shortbread Fingers
  • Co-op’s All Butter Shortbread Fingers
  • Tesco All Butter Shortbread Fingers
  • Morrisons Shortbread Fingers

Walker’s Shortbread

Price: £2.90 for 12 thick shortbread fingers (250)

Walker’s shortbread. Picture credit: Shutterstock.

There are many aspects of a Walker’s shortbread finger to admire. The first? It’s enticing golden colour.

It was clear that the Walker’s product was the thinnest in comparison to the supermarket alternatives. If you’re unsure whether this is a positive or a negative, we can guarantee you it’s a positive.

This gives the bake a more dense texture, yet it has a lovely balance between crunchy and crumbly.

Each of us found it delicious and buttery, and it melted in the mouth.

It also boasted a nice sweetness that lingered for some time after.

Overall team scores: 

  • Value for money: 3/5
  • Taste: 4.5/5
  • Mouthfeel: 4.5/5

Co-op’s All Butter Shortbread Fingers

Price: £0.89 for 10 all butter shortbread fingers (200g)

Co-op’s All Butter Shortbread Fingers. Picture credit: Co-op.

Mariam was the first to pick up on the fact that the Co-op shortbread had more of a bite to it. It did indeed and it produced more crumb than the Walker’s shortbread.

There were a few more grains of sugar than we would have liked, making it a tad on the gritty side. However, this didn’t take away from the great taste.

The fingers weren’t overly rich and there was a deep buttery flavour that we all expect and want in a decent shortbread.

Overall team scores: 

    • Value for money: 4.5/5
    • Taste: 4/5
    • Mouthfeel: 4/5

Meanwhile, to hear our thoughts on the supermarket alternatives from Asda, Tesco and Morrisons, watch our Battle of the Brands video above.

With Co-op coming in first place out of the supermarket alternatives, we decided that Asda was a close second, with Tesco coming in third and Morrisons coming in fourth.

Public’s verdict

The public was torn this time around and the majority of tasters failed to pick out the Walker’s shortbread.

While both were praised, it was the Walker’s shortbread fingers that came out on top overall with tasters describing them as “creamier”, “sweeter” and “tastier”.

However, given the price difference between them and Co-op’s shortbread fingers, most people said they would switch to bag themself a bargain during their next shop.

Tune in next week where we’ll be putting Coca Cola up against supermarket brands to find out if their versions are better.

For more like this…

