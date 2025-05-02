8 Aberdeen bakeries to visit for butteries, cakes and more

Few things are better than a freshly-baked buttery, loaf, cake or pastry.

And Aberdeen is full of some amazing bakeries offering delicious baked goods.

To save you the hassle of hunting them down, I’ve pulled together a list of businesses to visit if you’re in need of some tasty treats.

The Bread Maker

Social enterprise The Bread Maker, an artisan bakery and coffee shop, is kicking things off.

The Rosemount Viaduct spot sells rowies, focaccia, and everything in between.

There are gluten-free loaves, oaty bread, sourdough, crusty bread rolls, ciabatta and much more.

As for sweet options, the bakery sells cupcakes, scones, pancakes, empire biscuits, muffins traybakes and some delicious strawberry tarts.

Address: 50-52 Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen, AB25 1NT

Cookie Cult

Since the Cookie Cult shop opened its doors back in 2023, owner Amanda Charles and her enthusiastic team have been serving up delicious cookies to hungry customers in Aberdeen.

The St Swithin Street spot is colourful, cosy and you will be spoilt for choice on your visit.

As well as some tasty coffees – hot or iced – Cookie Cult serves huge loaded cookies absolutely stuffed with filling.

These change up seasonally (there was even a cookie with a whole creme egg in it for Easter) and there is always something delicious to choose from.

Be sure to stop by early doors as stock often sells out!

Address: 12 St Swithin Street, Aberdeen AB10 6XD

Bandit Bakery

If you haven’t stumbled across or heard of Bandit Bakery, then we’ll have done you a solid by including the business in this listicle.

Pete Leonard, who runs the Rose Street venue with his wife Sarah, is constantly introducing new products to the bakery’s counter.

The bakery is known for some mind-blowing cinnamon rolls, but you can also find sourdough, cookies, focaccia and more on their shelves.

To top it all off, everything is plant-based.

Address: 51H Rose Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1UB

Candy’s Dream Cake

This spot might not be on your radar yet, but it absolutely should be.

One of my absolute favourite places in Aberdeen, the cute and colourful Hong Kong and Macau-style bakery is run by Candy Leong and her husband, Herman.

The authentic menu at Candy’s Dream Cake features scrumptious pineapple buns, Hong Kong style egg tarts and Basque cheesecake that is honestly life-changing.

There are savoury options to choose from too, including chicken or pork sandwiches, which are delicious.

The couple also bake adorable cakes for celebrations to keep them in mind for your next birthday.

Make sure to try the cheesecake on your visit!

Address: 77-79 John St, Aberdeen AB25 1LP

The Bread Guy

The Bread Guy is thriving, to say the least.

It quickly became one of the most well-loved bakeries in the north-east when owner Gary McAllister started the business six years ago.

Once you try their products, it’s easy to understand why.

They sell bread, doughnuts, pies, pancakes and epic butteries.

The business recently started selling these butteries at Costco.

I would recommend getting your hands on a yum yum on your visit.

Addresses:

41 – 43 Glenbervie Road, Torry, AB11 9JE

80 Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, AB24 3QB

16 Thistle Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1XZ

Ross Bakery

Ross Bakery on Chapel Street is a handy wee shop packed with filled rolls, pies, sausage rolls and wraps.

They also offer baked potatoes and sandwiches.

The family business sells many a sweet treat too, including apple pies, scones, sticky toffee pudding and trifle.

Address: 44 Chapel Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1SP

Vegan Bay Baker

We are so lucky in Aberdeen to have such an amazing range of bakeries to choose from, and Vegan Bay Baker is up there as one of the best.

All the bakes are vegan – you might have guessed by the name! – and their vegan butteries rival other non-vegan alternatives in the city.

The Vegan Bay Bakery offering also includes delicious brookies, cupcakes, pretzels doughnuts and almond croissants.

You can also find them in Balmedie and Peterhead.

Address: 33 Castle Street, Aberdeen, AB11 5BB

Fat Batch

Family-run bakery Fat Batch on Aberdeen’s Elmbank Terrace is co-owned by Eve Smith.

The bakery regularly has queues going out the door. But with products like lemon drizzle blondies, and flake brownie Millionaire’s slice on offer, it’s easy to understand why…

The colourful spot is also known for amazing drinks, including hot chocolates, brookie milkshakes and even banana bread matcha.

Address: 57 Elmbank Terrace, Aberdeen AB24 3NL

What is your favourite bakery in Aberdeen? Let me know in the comments below.