Restaurant review: No.10 Bar and Restaurant a vote winner on the Aberdeen dining scene

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Restaurant review: No.10 Bar and Restaurant a vote winner on the Aberdeen dining scene

By Lesley Taylor
August 13, 2022, 6:00 am
Colour and variety are on the menu at Aberdeen's No.10 Bar & Restaurant. Pictures by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Colour and variety are on the menu at Aberdeen's No.10 Bar & Restaurant. Pictures by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

Our son invited his girlfriend up to our home in Aberdeen to meet the family for the first time and tour the area.

Thankfully the weather was kind and we took her to one of our favourite tourist spots, Dunnottar Castle, near Stonehaven.

We walked along the cliff edge drinking in the magnificent views out to sea as the sunshine sparkled off the waters that lapped the shore.

The dramatic cliffs and the fortress ruins were the perfect photo backdrop and we ended our morning with a delicious ice cream from Giulianotti’s in the town square.

No.10 Bar and Restaurant

All of this fresh air and exercise had given us an appetite so we were glad we had booked a place at No.10 Bar & Restaurant that evening.

I have seen so many Instagram posts featuring their roast dinner recently and was so keen to give it a try.

My son and girlfriend are both vegan and we were delighted to see that No.10 have a separate vegan menu.

Head downstairs for some culinary pleasures at No.10 Bar & Restaurant.

With all the Covid marquees now gone from the outside the venue we descended the  stairs to No.10 and our eyes had to adjust from the bright sunshine outside to the dimly lit basement restaurant below.

There is a sleek bar on the left hand side but we went straight to our table in the restaurant.

For a Sunday tea time it was relatively busy, with young families and couples dotted around the room. A group of young ladies arrived all dressed up and headed into the eatery’s private dining area.

They promptly shut the blinds so I’m not sure what the occasion was but we did see some balloons decorating the room.

The décor is modern and relaxed; deep green leather seating with dark wood tables and chairs sits on a contemporary wooden herringbone floor. An exposed brick wall runs along one side of the room and in front of this is an open prep area for the waiting staff while leather-clad booths adorn the other walls.

The exposed brick wall and elegant dining area.

A young waiter offered to take our drinks order and distributed menus. As it was sunny outside a few of us fancied a cocktail and requested the cocktail menu and also the vegan menu.

The bar has a delightful varied cocktail menu and the waiter said they can also make any of the classic cocktails, so I ordered my favourite Aperol Spritz while others enjoyed the “Ten time ten” consisting of Tanqueray No.10, kwai fei, mango, charred rosemary and lime; all went down a treat.

The food

The menus have ample choice with the starter offering of Scottish king scallops, smoked cheddar and leek croquettes and curried crab and apple all sounding equally enticing.

Eventually I plumped for the garlic and chilli prawns with The Bread Guy’s Mediterranean loaf, and we also ordered a hoisin tofu crispy noodle and a paprika and smoked garlic hummus from the vegan menu.

My prawns were fabulous, giving me Spanish holiday vibes of enjoying tapas by the beach. They had just the right amount of spice and the bread was perfect for mopping up the sauce.

The garlic and chilli prawns offered a taste of Spain.

Both vegan starters were elegantly presented on rectangular plates. The cucumber dish was declared “alright” with a bit too much cucumber to hummus ratio and no roquito peppers that were mentioned on the menu. The noodle dish was superb with pak choi, bean sprouts, peppers and tofu encased in hoisin sauce. The crispy noodles on top provided some crunch to the dish.

There is an ample selection of enticing dishes for main courses too, with salad, grill and fish sections, as well as the more traditional dishes. My Ultimate Sunday Roast dinner should have arrived with a fanfare I was so excited about it!

Served on a large wooden board it really did have the wow factor. I chose the Scotch beef rib roast as a nice change from my usual chicken. This was served with about five roast potatoes, some roasted parsnips and carrots, two Yorkshire puddings and my favourite ingredient skirlie.

The beef was tender and juicy and I loved the miniature pot of red wine jus for pouring over – a triumph of a dish.

There are also enticing sides on the menu; maple glaze pigs in blankets, parmesan cauliflower cheese or even a mac and cheese which would be ideal for sharing.

My husband loved his cider roast pork belly with spring onion mash. The pork had the perfect crispy skin but the piece de resistance was the mustard dressing with white wine and hazelnut that fused all of the delicious flavours of this dish together.

The colourful Shwarma chargrilled kebab.

Across the table Shwarma chargrilled kebabs with red onion and peppers looked a delightful summery dish served with rice, pitta bread and a garlic and chilli sauce that certainly packed a punch.

The Meditteranean vegetable enchiladas didn’t fare quite as well with the enchiladas fairly small, and the avocado salad could have done with a dressing to liven it up a bit.

We sat back and relaxed, commenting on how busy the place was for a Sunday evening. Unusual for me I declined a dessert as I really was full to the brim, but my husband cannot go past a panna cotta, while a vegan warm chocolate fudge cake and salted caramel ice cream was shared across the table.

The fudge cake could have been slightly warmer but it oozed with rich velvety sauce and was polished off in no time. Possibly the dish of the night was the coconut rum panna cotta with exotic fruit salad and crushed meringue – like summer on a plate.

The creamy, sweet panna cotta had the “perfect wobble” and was encircled with tropical pineapple, mango and passion fruit and the crushed meringue. I was only supposed to have a taste but ended up having almost half of this Italian delight.

The panna cotta looked like a work of art – and had the ‘perfect wobble’.

The verdict

Service was slick and professional from the young waiter but he did appear quite serious; perhaps a little small talk would have been more welcoming.

It’s great so see that No.10 changes up its menu according to seasons using fresh, local produce. The standard of food is well above the usual pub grub with an interesting twist on many of the dishes.

What a lovely end to a great weekend of sunshine and sightseeing around the north-east.

Information

Address: No.10 Bar & Restaurant, 10 Queens Terrace, Aberdeen AB10 1XL

T: 01224 631928
W: no10aberdeen.co.uk

Price: £140 for three starters, four main courses, two desserts, three cocktails and a beer

Scores

  • Food 4/5
  • Service 4/5
  • Atmosphere 4/5

For more restaurant reviews…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

BrewDog shareholders gathered at Hazelhead Park today for the company's annual general meeting. All pictures by Rebecca Mcgregor/ @rebeccasnights.
Pictures from Brewdog's AGM as thousands descend on Hazlehead Park in Aberdeen
0
Coca-Cola goes head to head with supermarket colas in the latest Battle of the Brands.
We compare king of pop Coca-Cola against four supermarket brands in the ultimate cola…
0
Bakeries in Aberdeen
7 bakeries you need to pay a visit to in Aberdeen
0
CR0036332 BrewDog brewery, Balmacassie Commercial Park, Ellon, Pictured is James Watt in the packing plant Picture by Paul Glendell 14/06 /2022
Brewdog's James Watt: I can't wait to showcase Aberdeen to 10,000 from around the…
0
The food trucks on the Esplanade at Fittie have transformed the beach food scene.
Fears for beach food truck revolution as Aberdeen council proposes permit overhaul
0
Pictured are shareholders at the Brewdog AGM held at the AECC. Picture by DARRELL BENNS Pictured on 07/04/2018
Everything you need to know about Brewdog's 2022 AGM at Aberdeen's Hazlehead Park
0
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Spirit of Speyside: Distilled is returning to Elgin Town Hall in Moray Picture shows; Spirit of Speyside: Distilled. Spirit of Speyside: Distilled, Elgin Town Hall, Elgin, Moray. Supplied by Spirit of Speyside: Distilled Date; Unknown
What you need to know about Distilled food and drink festival in Elgin to…
0
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Cooking on a budget recipe for menu, August 6 Picture shows; Beetroot pizza. Baxters. Supplied by Baxters Date; Unknown
Cooking on a Budget: The perfect recipe for those after a beetroot pizza feast
Anthony McKillop learned all parts of the business while undertaking a hospitality apprenticeship
Anthony McKillop: An apprenticeship gave me the skills I needed for the industry I…
1
A group of people clinking glasses of beer together
Everything you need to know about Inverurie Brew Fest
0

More from The Press & Journal

period products law
Scotland becomes first country to introduce legislation for free period products
0
Buckie Lifeboat
Buckie lifeboat launches search for yacht stranded in thick fog
0
BrewDog shareholders gathered at Hazelhead Park today for the company's annual general meeting. All pictures by Rebecca Mcgregor/ @rebeccasnights.
Pictures from Brewdog's AGM as thousands descend on Hazlehead Park in Aberdeen
0
Nick Gardner scaled the last of Scotland's 282 Munros on Saturday alongside a strong team of supporters.
Highland climber, 82, finishes all 282 Munros and raises over £50,000 for charity
John Mackinnon was killed in the Skye shooting tragedy
Thousands raised for family of dad-of-six killed in Skye shooting tragedy
0
Police officer on duty on a city centre street during special event. ; Shutterstock ID 1117403717; purchase_order: PF; job: PF Short Story - Slowing Down; a6325f96-996c-4732-9f08-7f7797518e13
Police appeal for witnesses after incidents of inappropriate behaviour in Inverness
0