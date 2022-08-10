Midweek meal: Get on the grill with these Hong Kong-style chicken wings from Suzie Lee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This Hong Kong-style chicken wings recipe from chef Suzie Lee promises a lot of flavour, with relatively little fuss.

“Barbecuing is a big thing in Hong Kong, and during our summer holidays there we would have had at least one trip to a ‘BBQ site’!” remembers Suzie, author of

new cookbook Simply Chinese.

“Chicken wings are a weekly favourite in our household. My children absolutely love them. This is such an easy but delicious recipe, which makes the most of simple ingredients.”

Hong Kong-style chicken wings

(Serves 4)

Ingredients:

500g chicken wings

1 tsp toasted sesame oil

3 tbsp light soy sauce

3 tbsp runny honey, plus extra for brushing

½ tbsp garlic powder

1 tsp vegetable oil

Pinch of each – salt and white pepper

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180C/ 160Fan/350F/Gas Mark 4 and line a baking tray with baking parchment. Alternatively, prepare a barbecue. Put the wings in a saucepan, cover with cold water and bring to the boil, then boil for five minutes, skimming off the impurities or scum that float on the surface with a large spoon. Use a slotted spoon to remove the wings and keep the chicken broth for other uses. While the chicken is parboiling, put the sesame oil, soy sauce, honey,

garlic, oil and salt and pepper in a bowl. Transfer the drained wings to this bowl and toss them to coat with the marinade, then let them sit for about five minutes to absorb all the flavours. The wings can also be left covered overnight in the refrigerator. If you’re baking the wings in the oven, put them on the lined baking tray and bake for 10 minutes, then remove the tray and brush with the juices and marinade from the bottom of the tray. Drizzle and brush with extra honey and roast for a further five minutes.

If you’re barbecuing the wings, baste with more honey, place them on the grill and cook for five to eight minutes on each side until slightly charred. Check the wings are thoroughly cooked by cutting into them. If they aren’t yet cooked through, roast for another five minutes.

Simply Chinese by Suzie Lee is published by Hardie Grant, priced £20. Photography by Lizzie Mayson. Available August 18.

More from Midweek Meals…