Cooking on a Budget: Two fun lunch options for youngsters

By Karla Sinclair
August 19, 2022, 11:45 am
With a sharp rise in the cost of living, many parents are looking for affordable ways to make fun meals for their children.

It seems many have taken to Google for help, as the term “kids lunch ideas at home” has seen an increase in searches of 112% in the last week alone.

With many unable to rely on school dinners over the holidays, Next has put together quick, easy and affordable lunch ideas under £5 for kids.

On average, each recipe will serve up to two children, and they make it easy for every parent to recreate these dishes at home this summer.

All costs featured are the cheapest items taken from the Asda website.

Rainbow fruit kebabs

Ingredients

  • Blueberries – £0.89
  • Grapes – £0.40
  • Pineapple – £0.90
  • Melon – £0.40
  • Raspberries – £1.49
  • Yoghurt – £0.45
  • Total – £4.53

Method

With higher temperatures recently, incorporating fruit into children’s meals is a great way to keep them cool, refreshed and hydrated.

  1. Select a range of rainbow fruits and arrange them accordingly onto skewer sticks.
  2. To make this dish even more flavoursome, pair it with a small pot of yoghurt for dipping.

Pizza quesadilla

Ingredients

  • Tortilla wraps – £0.80
  • Tomato puree/pizza sauce – £0.85
  • Cheese – £2.25
  • Pepperoni – £1.00
  • Total – £4.95

Method

It certainly won’t be difficult to tempt your child into eating pizza, and it’s even better when parents find out just how simple this recipe is to make at home.

  1. Top one half of a plain tortilla wrap with either tomato puree or a basic pizza sauce. Add a cheese of your choice, followed by any favourite toppings.
  2. Fold the wrap in half, and pop the quesadilla on to a hot, ungreased pan for a few minutes – voila!

For more recipes…

