Huntly Hairst: Everything you need to know about the two-day event

Huntly Hairst is returning to the town next month with routine and new events for visitors to enjoy.

Running on Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4, the two-day celebration will see the return of its infamous World Stovies Championship, an extended farmers’ market, and much more.

The farmers’ market will feature more than 50 stalls showcasing the best of local produce.

Pies and Pieces, Bogmoon Bees, Holy Moly Bakes, Hungry Squirrel and Sweet Toots Cakery were among the businesses that attended the market last year.

The Hairst, established in 2002, is a family event that celebrates the food and traditions of Aberdeenshire.

What’s on: Saturday

The Saturday program of events run from 9am to 4pm in the town centre.

They include craft stalls, kids activities, the Great Scottish Youth Bake Off, and, of course, the farmers’ market and street food.

Market stallholders will be showcasing and selling everything from locally farmed meat and game, ﬁsh and freshly made breads to condiments, eggs, cheese, preserves, gin and cakes.

A superb range of street food can be enjoyed on the day, too, including pizza, barbecued goods, hog roasts, barista coﬀee, homemade pancakes and award-winning ice cream.

The Hairst has been hosting the World Stovies Championships for the past seven years as part of the region’s food and drink culture.

Contestants come from far and wide to present their version of stovies in competition for the championship title.

This year, the organisers are keen to highlight the total eating experience of stovies, so will be introducing both pickled beetroot and oatcakes into their food competitions.

A newly revamped shortbread competition is also running in partnership with Deans of Huntly, and a new event is launching for 2022 – a whisky tasting.

Huntly’s Room to Run event is taking place on the same day.

Laura McNeil, organiser of Huntly Hairst, said: “The Hairst has got something for everyone – food competitions and demonstrations, a huge array of locally produced food and drink for sale, and artisan crafts.

“It gives our community the opportunity to come together, to socialise and catch up with friends but also to welcome visitors to our town and show people what a great community we have in Huntly.

“It really is a great place to live!”

At 12.30pm and 2pm, The Great Hairst Menu is taking place, too.

“Two chefs – one from The Drouthy Cobbler in Elgin and private chef Tim Maddams – will go head to head to see who can make the best food over two rounds,” Laura added.

“Round one (starting at 12.30pm) is a meal for a family of four for under £10 and round two (starting at 2.30pm) is an upscale date night for two using only locally produced ingredients with zero air miles.”

What’s on: Sunday

As for Sunday, a line-up of food and drink stallholders from Saturday will be returning for The Big Picnic at Leith Hall.

The Big Picnic focuses on where our food comes from, so many businesses on the day will bring interesting, educational and interactive learning tools to explain how their produce is made.

It is running from 11am to 6pm.

Rare breed sheep, pigs and horses will be also on display, and kids’ activities will be held.

Cost of living

This year, event organisers want to highlight the issue of food insecurity due to the cost of living crisis.

Events will run in Stewarts Hall to focus on this – The Great Hairst Menu being one.

Another includes a coffee morning hosted by Gordon Rural Action (GRA) and the Huntly Foodbank. This takes place on Saturday.

There will also be the opportunity to donate food for the local foodbank at the front of the hall.

Laura said: “I love that even though we have a very small committee that run the event, the whole community get involved, offering their support to make the event about the whole of Huntly and how much it has to showcase.

“Also, it’s free to come to Hairst so people can choose to spend as much or as little as they can afford, we want everyone to feel they can be part of it even in these difficult times.”

For more information visit www.www.huntlyhairst.co.uk

