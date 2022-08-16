Huntly Hairst: Everything you need to know about the two-day event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Huntly Hairst: Everything you need to know about the two-day event

By Karla Sinclair
August 16, 2022, 5:00 pm
Huntly Hairst annual food festival
Huntly Hairst 2021.

Huntly Hairst is returning to the town next month with routine and new events for visitors to enjoy.

Running on Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4, the two-day celebration will see the return of its infamous World Stovies Championship, an extended farmers’ market, and much more.

The farmers’ market will feature more than 50 stalls showcasing the best of local produce.

Pies and Pieces, Bogmoon Bees, Holy Moly Bakes, Hungry Squirrel and Sweet Toots Cakery were among the businesses that attended the market last year.

Michael Williams, Lauren Grant and Julie Grant of Pies and Pieces.

The Hairst, established in 2002, is a family event that celebrates the food and traditions of Aberdeenshire.

What’s on: Saturday

The Saturday program of events run from 9am to 4pm in the town centre.

They include craft stalls, kids activities, the Great Scottish Youth Bake Off, and, of course, the farmers’ market and street food.

Market stallholders will be showcasing and selling everything from locally farmed meat and game, ﬁsh and freshly made breads to condiments, eggs, cheese, preserves, gin and cakes.

A superb range of street food can be enjoyed on the day, too, including pizza, barbecued goods, hog roasts, barista coﬀee, homemade pancakes and award-winning ice cream.

Street food being dished out
Paella Escocia was dishing out Spanish street food at Huntly Hairst 2021.

The Hairst has been hosting the World Stovies Championships for the past seven years as part of the region’s food and drink culture.

Contestants come from far and wide to present their version of stovies in competition for the championship title.

This year, the organisers are keen to highlight the total eating experience of stovies, so will be introducing both pickled beetroot and oatcakes into their food competitions.

A newly revamped shortbread competition is also running in partnership with Deans of Huntly, and a new event is launching for 2022 – a whisky tasting.

Black Bull Rum featured at Huntly Hairst whiskey tasting
Black Bull Rum. This year, a new event is taking place at the Hairst – a whisky tasting.

Huntly’s Room to Run event is taking place on the same day.

Laura McNeil, organiser of Huntly Hairst, said: “The Hairst has got something for everyone – food competitions and demonstrations, a huge array of locally produced food and drink for sale, and artisan crafts.

“It gives our community the opportunity to come together, to socialise and catch up with friends but also to welcome visitors to our town and show people what a great community we have in Huntly.

“It really is a great place to live!”

At 12.30pm and 2pm, The Great Hairst Menu is taking place, too.

“Two chefs – one from The Drouthy Cobbler in Elgin and private chef Tim Maddams – will go head to head to see who can make the best food over two rounds,” Laura added.

“Round one (starting at 12.30pm) is a meal for a family of four for under £10 and round two (starting at 2.30pm) is an upscale date night for two using only locally produced ingredients with zero air miles.”

What’s on: Sunday

As for Sunday, a line-up of food and drink stallholders from Saturday will be returning for The Big Picnic at Leith Hall.

The Big Picnic focuses on where our food comes from, so many businesses on the day will bring interesting, educational and interactive learning tools to explain how their produce is made.

It is running from 11am to 6pm.

Rare breed sheep, pigs and horses will be also on display, and kids’ activities will be held.

Cost of living

This year, event organisers want to highlight the issue of food insecurity due to the cost of living crisis.

Events will run in Stewarts Hall to focus on this – The Great Hairst Menu being one.

Another includes a coffee morning hosted by Gordon Rural Action (GRA) and the Huntly Foodbank. This takes place on Saturday.

There will also be the opportunity to donate food for the local foodbank at the front of the hall.

Huntly Hairst
Laura McNeil.

Laura said: “I love that even though we have a very small committee that run the event, the whole community get involved, offering their support to make the event about the whole of Huntly and how much it has to showcase.

“Also, it’s free to come to Hairst so people can choose to spend as much or as little as they can afford, we want everyone to feel they can be part of it even in these difficult times.”

For more information visit www.www.huntlyhairst.co.uk

