What’s new in the north-east? Our top food and drink openings from summer 2022

Summer has been a busy time for new openings throughout Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
August 31, 2022, 5:00 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
New on the menu
New on the Menu is a monthly roundup of all of the new openings in your local area.

Summer has been a busy time for new openings throughout Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

From the latest restaurants and food trucks, to entrepreneurs growing their baking empires by welcoming customers to new premises and more, there’s plenty to be excited about.

Our inaugural article for our monthly New on the Menu series will outline all the best places that have popped up during the summer months.

You may have paid some of them a visit already but for those who haven’t, we’ve also included some handy tips on what to order at the venues.

So if you’re looking for some inspiration on where to dine out check out what’s New on the Menu…

Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish

Opening its doors in June, Amuse by Kevin Dalgelish has been a welcome addition to Aberdeen’s food and drink scene.

Respected chef Kevin Dalgleish opened the venue to huge success and has been booked out since opening.

If you do pay a visit be sure to try the langoustine lasagne, it is a must!

Address: 1 Queen’s Terrace, Aberdeen AB10 1XL

Inside Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish, which is a new dining spot in Aberdeen.

Six by Nico

With restaurants dotted up and down the country we knew it wouldn’t be long until Six by Nico made its way to Aberdeen.

Menus to date have already included the chipper – which was renamed to suit Aberdeen audiences – a Thai menu and a circus-themed offering. The latest menu to hit the city is a taste of Greece.

It opened in April and the concept sees the menu change every six weeks. The eatery is based within the former Topolabamba building.

Address: 367 Union Street, Aberdeen AB11 6BT

Inside Six by Nico in Aberdeen.

Vibe Cafe

Ramona Obafemi, who many of you will know as the former owner of The Highlander Bus Cafe on Beach Boulevard, has opened a new cafe on Great Western Road.

After a three-week refurbishment, Ramona opened the business in mid-June.

Address: 119-121 Great Western Road, Aberdeen AB10 6PT

Ramona Obafemi.
Ramona Obafemi opened Vibe Cafe in June.

itsu

Aberdeen shopping centre Union Square welcomed its latest foodie addition, itsu, back in June. Since opening locals have been flocking to the chain eatery which specialises in sushi and Asian cuisine.

My colleague Andy and I paid a visit just as it opened to try out some of the dishes, and you can watch how we got on, here.

Address: Guild Street, Union Street, First Level Mall, Aberdeen AB11 5RG

Itsu opened to the public in June.

Fat Batch

Young entrepreneur Eve Smith took her home baking business to the next level by opening her first bakery, Fat Batch in June.

Specialising in making some of the biggest brookies, cookies and cookie pies in the city, Eve has built up a strong following of loyal customers on Instagram who help sell out her bakes every day she’s open.

If you haven’t had one of Eve’s bakes, I can’t recommend them more.

Address: 57 Elmbank Terrace, Aberdeen AB24 3NL

Eve Smith shows off one of her bakes in her new premises.
Eve Smith with one of her brookies at her business, Fat Batch on Elmbank Terrace.

Maggie’s Grill (second location)

As if we aren’t spoiled enough by having Maggie’s Grill in the city, owners Sebastian Lord and Richard Parfitt opened their second unit at Aberdeen’s Marischal Square in July.

The smoked meat and soul food enthusiasts brought southern food to Holburn Street in 2014 and have since grown their restaurant to be one of the most popular in Aberdeen.

If you pay a visit be sure to order the St Louis ribs, southern fried chicken burgers or any of their smoked meats. The spicy corruption glaze is a must with the southern fried chicken tenders.

Address: Unit 2, Marischal Square, Aberdeen AB10 1BL

Sebastian Lord and Richard Parfitt celebrate the soft launch of Maggie’s Grill in Marischal Square in Aberdeen.

The Hungry Beast

North-east chef Graham Mitchell is now on a mission to bring his mouth-watering food to the masses. Not only is he trying to open his first restaurant in Rosemount, but he recently launched his first food truck in July at the Beach Boulevard.

From drool-worthy burgers to loaded fries, The Hungry Beast isn’t just your regular burger van.

Address: Beach Boulevard, Aberdeen AB11 5DN

Graham Mitchell outside his food truck, The Hungry Beast at Aberdeen Beach.

Brae

Brae is very much a family affair. Brother and sister duo Dale and Jodie Barbour opened the premises in July and have even convinced their mum, Julie, to come and work with them.

The duo are behind successful food business Breer Pie Co, and you’ll be able to get your hands on the beloved pies at Brae, too.

There’s also a whole range of bakes and a light menu to enjoy.

But seriously, don’t forget to pick up some pies…

Address: 11 Hume Square, Chapelton of Elsick, Stonehaven AB39 8AE

Brother and sister Dale and Jodie Barbour outside their new cafe Brae.

Olive Alexanders

This delicatessen meets bistro opened its doors in Golden Square in July. Owned by Emily Hailstones and Hayley Fisher, the duo launched their first premises, Barbelow, in the same building downstairs in March.

You’ll find all sorts of deliciousness at Olive Alexanders including small plates, lobster rolls, meaty pastrami bagels and more. Plus, don’t forget to pick up some brilliant wines, cheese and local produce from their deli section – there’s something to suit all tastes.

Address: 8 Golden Square, Aberdeen AB10 1RB

Co-owner Emily Hailstones inside Olive Alexanders.

Cafe Confidence

Opening her first cafe in Cove, Aberdeen this July, Gaynor Barrie is no stranger to food.

She’s the mastermind behind the popular street food truck, Cafe on the Kerb, which was launched in June 2021.

If you’re a fan of cafe culture then this is the place for you…

Address: Loirston Avenue, Cove Bay, Aberdeen AB12 3HE

Gaynor Barrie has opened her new venue Cafe Confidence in Cove.

Vegan Bay Baker

Steve Buchan has been running his Vegan Bay Baker business for years now, but has just recently opened his second shop in the north-east.

His first, which is based in Peterhead, was launched to huge demand, and Aberdeen is slowly picking up with many a queue seen at the Castlegate premises.

If you’re a fan of baked goods, plus butteries, bread and more, this is the place for you.

Address: 33 Castle Street, Aberdeen AB11 5BB

Delicious bakes from the Vegan Bay Baker in Aberdeen all lined up.

Tucan

Opening earlier this month, Tucan’s offering is focused on South American cuisine.

Located on Aberdeen’s Rosemount Place it is one of the city’s latest openings. On the menu, you’ll find Latin-inspired dishes as well as a nod to Scottish ones, too.

Sam Dagostim, alongside business partners Marcia Ramirez and Adam Marnoch, are the trio behind the business and the restaurant is open from 9am to 5pm Wednesday to Monday.

Address: 231 Rosemount Place, Aberdeen AB25 2XX

Left to right, Adam Marnoch, Sam Dagostim and Marcia Ramirez outside Tucan.

Seoul

If you’re in the mood for Japanese and Korean food be sure to pay a visit to the newly opened Seoul.

Situated on Crown Street, you’ll find everything from sushi to dishes from the grill and barbecue. There are also hotpots that you can feast on and be sure to order a side of Korea’s world-famous kimchi.

Manager Vincent Ho’s top pick is the grilled Japanese eel with a soy-based sauce called unagi, which is on the menu for £13.90 including rice.

Address: 13 Crown Street, Aberdeen AB11 6HA

Manager Vincent Ho (left) with Owner Andy Chen inside Seoul in Aberdeen.

What’s coming up…

  • Chateau-X – Aberdeen
  • Tarragon by Graham Mitchell – Aberdeen
  • Cammies – Aberdeenshire
  • Mount Aberdeen – Aberdeen

