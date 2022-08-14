Sweet treats: Wow your friends with this vegan rice pudding with roasted plums

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sweet treats: Wow your friends with this vegan rice pudding with roasted plums

By Mariam Okhai
August 14, 2022, 6:00 am
Vegan rice pudding with roasted plums.
Vegan rice pudding with roasted plums.

Rice is one of the few foods that can be enjoyed sweet or savoury, hot or cold and for every meal of the day, and, it is the key to a delicious vegan rice pudding.

Finding alternatives for the desserts you love can be challenging when deciding to follow a vegan diet and often these are the small things we miss.

With National Rice Week coming up in September (Monday 12 to Sunday 18), to get yourself ready for the event why not try making this rice pudding using your leftover rice.

The best part is that the recipe is entirely vegan, using a plant-based milk alternative like cashew milk to give that creamy consistency to the dish.

Accompanied by the maple syrup roasted plums, this dish is the definition of indulgence and is the perfect treat for a Sunday afternoon.

For even more tasty rice recipes, visit the website here.

Vegan rice pudding with roasted plums

Serves 2

Vegan rice pudding with roasted plums.
Vegan rice pudding with roasted plums.

Ingredients

For the plums:

  • 1 tbsp maple syrup
  • ½ tsp vanilla extract
  • 300g ripe plums, stoned and sliced
  • ¼ tsp ground cinnamon

For the rice pudding:

  • 180g cooked leftover cooked or pouched Basmati rice
  • 180-250ml plant-based milk eg cashew
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • ½ tsp ground cinnamon
  • Pinch ground nutmeg
  • 2 tbsp maple syrup
  • 2-4 tbsp plant-based cream
  • Optional: Flaked almonds to serve

Method

  1. Start by preheating your oven to 180C/160 Fan/350F/Gas Mark 4 and then prepare the plums. Whisk together the vanilla and maple syrup.
  2. Arrange your sliced plums on a lined baking tray, then drizzle with the maple syrup. Sprinkle over ground cinnamon, then toss to coat.
  3. Roast until juicy and oozing (around 15 minutes but check at 12 minutes). Set aside.
  4. In the meantime, make your rice pudding. Add the cooked rice to a medium pan, then pour in 180ml of milk, as well as the vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and 2 tbsp of maple syrup.
  5. Stir well, then heat (on a low to medium heat) until thickened, creamy and the rice is soft (around 10 minutes). Add a splash more milk, if needed.
  6. Stir in the plant-based cream until you achieve texture desired.
  7. Serve warm with flaked almonds and the plums and their juices.

