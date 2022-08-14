WATCH: How a Stonehaven couple collect seawater to make premium salt crystals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

WATCH: How a Stonehaven couple collect seawater to make premium salt crystals

By Andy Morton
August 14, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 14, 2022, 11:56 am
One half of Stonehaven Sea Salt, Ellen Renouf checks the clarity of some seawater. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
One half of Stonehaven Sea Salt, Ellen Renouf checks the clarity of some seawater. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

I’m normally a good sailor – I once took a ferry trip in Greece on which nearly everyone threw up except me.

But I can tell my sea legs are in for a test onboard the Even Less.

Yes, the fishing boat is small; it bobs up and down even in the relative calm of Stonehaven harbour.

More pertinently, however, seconds after stepping aboard I make the rash decision to eat a yum yum.

In my defence, the yum yum is offered to me by Ellen Renouf, who along with her husband Robert, who run Stonehaven Sea Salt, a new business that turns coastal sea water into high-grade salt.

Ellen and Robert on the Seafood Bothy boat, Even Less. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Their salt is the kind favoured by top chefs around the country – Ellen and Robert sell it for just under £6 for a small 75g box and have a job keeping up with demand

The yum yum, on the other hand, is a gooey, sticky mess of sugar and icing, and hardly the first thing you’d choose to eat before sailing.

But I can’t help myself. I love a yum yum. Surely it’ll be fine.

Before anyone can say “hubris”, I wolf it down.

How Stonehaven Sea Salt started

I’m here to speak to Ellen and Robert about their salt business, which the couple – chemical engineers in the oil and gas industry – officially launched two months ago.

The company already sells the salt into a number of independent retailers across the north-east as well as online, and is beginning to make a name for itself.

Stonehaven Sea Salt. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

It’s a unique operation for the north-east, so to see how the sea water used to make the salt is collected, I am invited along for Ellen and Robert’s latest salt run.

Photographer Kath is also here to record the process. Sensibly, she does not eat a yum yum.

A beautiful day to collect Stonehaven sea salt

Our vessel the Even Less clears the harbour and the water is calm. It’s a beautifully sunny day and back on shore people dot the beach.

With husband Robert left on the pier looking after the couple’s two children, it is up to Ellen to explain how Stonehaven Sea Salt started.

Ellen is from Durham and Robert from Fife, but they’ve lived in Stonehaven for 16 years. The seaside town was the perfect place to launch an artisanal salt company.

Ellen starts the process of collecting the seawater. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Well, almost perfect. The couple’s original idea was to simply siphon water from near the shore, but environmental health had other ideas. Far better to clear the coast and source the water from the open sea.

Luckily, the couple knew Wes and Maria Lewis, the owners of the Stonehaven pier food truck Seafood Bothy.

Wes goes out most days to catch fresh mackerel, crab and lobster for the bothy. So every few weeks Robert or Ellen tags along to fill up their blue tanks with 200-litres of seawater.

As 3% of seawater is salt, each load generates 6kg of salt after processing in an evaporation bed.

The Stonehaven Sea Salt evaporation bed.

Checking for the right seawater

This is Stonehaven Sea Salt’s seventh time out on the water, including a pilot run by Robert right at the start of the venture.

As we chug away from the harbour, Ellen periodically checks the water by scooping it into a glass beaker. She takes the sample from a white bucket in the corner of the boat that is fed by a hose straight from the sea.

Ellen keeps an eye on the water. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Meanwhile, captain Wes is talking about the lack of seabirds. Usually, great flocks follow the boat, but bird flu has almost wiped out the local population. Wes says he saw a couple of gannets in the morning, the first he has seen in a week.

It turns out that Wes is full of talk. Our captain is a salty sea dog, despite his roots in landlocked Leicestershire, and spends the trip pointing out local landmarks and marine life.

Captain Wes is full of chat as he pilots the boat. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

I consider asking his opinion on eating yum yums before heading out to sea, but stay quiet for fear of looking like a landlubber.

And anyway, the water is calm; it is one of those beautiful clear summer days that makes the sea sparkle. I put yum yum thoughts behind me and try to enjoy the view.

Picking the exact spot

Wes checks his bearings and we slow to a stop. Wherever Ellen and Robert take water from, Wes notes down the exact map location.

When the salt is dried and packed for sale, the geolocation details are stamped on the box. Ellen says the customers love it as it shows the work that went into collecting the salt.

Watch: Our day out on the boat to collect Stonehaven sea salt.

Ellen is happy with the latest sample and fills up the last tank.

By now, we are out by Dunnottar Castle, the ruined fortress that watches over Stonehaven. It features on Stonehaven Sea Salt’s distinctive metal boxes so Kath the photographer gets Wes to edge the boat around so she can get a few photos of Ellen and the castle.

The manoeuvre puts the boat broadside to the waves and we start to lurch. I grab a handhold among the fishing gear as I feel the yum yum slosh around in my stomach.

The all-important shot of Ellen and Dunnottar Castle. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Kath can’t quite get the shot she wants so Wes kicks the boat around some more. More swaying. If the yum yum was to reappear then this would be the moment.

Instead, my stomach wins. Equilibrium is regained as Kath gets the picture she wants and we head back to the harbour.

On the return leg, we see some dolphins. Four pods swim past, arcing gracefully over the top of the water. Kath races to get her long lens out, while I wonder if dolphins ever regret anything they eat.

Do dolphins eat yum yums? Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Finally, we round Stonehaven pier ready to tot up the day’s catch – 200 litres of seawater, and a successfully eaten yum yum.

More like this…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

To go with story by Karla Sinclair. The Realities of Hospitality: F&D series - Karla Sinclair Picture shows; The Realities of Hospitality: Dillon Rae, Julia Wishart and Graham Mitchell. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Dillon Rae of 210 Bistro shares the effects of working in hospitality - good…
0
Vegan rice pudding with roasted plums.
Sweet treats: Wow your friends with this vegan rice pudding with roasted plums
BrewDog shareholders gathered at Hazelhead Park today for the company's annual general meeting. All pictures by Rebecca Mcgregor/ @rebeccasnights.
Pictures from Brewdog's AGM as thousands descend on Hazlehead Park in Aberdeen
0
Coca-Cola goes head to head with supermarket colas in the latest Battle of the Brands.
We compare king of pop Coca-Cola against four supermarket brands in the ultimate cola…
0
Colour and variety are on the menu at Aberdeen's No.10 Bar & Restaurant. Pictures by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: No.10 Bar and Restaurant a vote winner on the Aberdeen dining scene
0
Bakeries in Aberdeen
7 bakeries you need to pay a visit to in Aberdeen
0
CR0036332 BrewDog brewery, Balmacassie Commercial Park, Ellon, Pictured is James Watt in the packing plant Picture by Paul Glendell 14/06 /2022
Brewdog's James Watt: I can't wait to showcase Aberdeen to 10,000 from around the…
0
The food trucks on the Esplanade at Fittie have transformed the beach food scene.
Fears for beach food truck revolution as Aberdeen council proposes permit overhaul
0
Pictured are shareholders at the Brewdog AGM held at the AECC. Picture by DARRELL BENNS Pictured on 07/04/2018
Everything you need to know about Brewdog's 2022 AGM at Aberdeen's Hazlehead Park
0
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Spirit of Speyside: Distilled is returning to Elgin Town Hall in Moray Picture shows; Spirit of Speyside: Distilled. Spirit of Speyside: Distilled, Elgin Town Hall, Elgin, Moray. Supplied by Spirit of Speyside: Distilled Date; Unknown
What you need to know about Distilled food and drink festival in Elgin to…
0

More from The Press & Journal

Inspector Bruce Crawford was off-duty, but raced to help his colleagues at Dornie as the Skye incidents unfolded on Wednesday. Pic: Duncan Brown/DCT Archives
Off-duty police inspector one of three 'real heroes' who helped bring Skye shooting to…
0
James MacInnes will backpack across the Swedish Artic Circle.
Moray man takes on 'painful' backpacking trip across Swedish wilderness to fundraise for cancer…
0
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. The Realities of Hospitality: F&D series - Karla Sinclair Picture shows; The Realities of Hospitality: Dillon Rae, Julia Wishart and Graham Mitchell. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Dillon Rae of 210 Bistro shares the effects of working in hospitality - good…
0
Blair Spittal scores for Motherwell against Aberdeen.
'Nothing's really changed' - Aberdeen fans fear new Dons defence has not fixed issues…
Emergency services were called to an incident on the A836 near Loch Crochach on Friday afternoon. Image by Google Maps.
Motorcyclist, 63, killed in three-vehicle crash on A836 near Loch Crochach
0
Elgin City boss Gavin Price.
Forfar Athletic 2-2 Elgin City: Gavin Price's side pick up point despite two red…