The best of Moray, Highlands and Islands’ summer 2022 food and drink openings

If you’re looking for somewhere new and exciting to try food and drink in the Highlands, Islands and Moray then you’re in the right place.

The Press and Journal Food and Drink Team have highlighted a number of new openings over the past few months, so we’ve decided to start collating all of these in a new monthly roundup.

From adventurous delicatessens to restaurants opening their doors for the first time and bringing something new to the local scene, there’s plenty to sink your teeth into.

Our series New on the Menu will shine a light on the openings in your local area every month and will keep you inspired, while also encouraging you to try new venues across the region.

The Deli Next Door

Opening its doors in June, The Deli Next Door has been eagerly welcomed by those living in Elgin.

Based on the High Street, the new addition is the brainchild of local entrepreneur Faith Houlding who has run her other cafe Scribbles for 21 years in the area.

The deli is located right next door to Scribbles and is an American-style delicatessen that offers the city a full range of meats, cheeses and baked goods.

Address: 158 High Street, Elgin IV30 1BD

Hou Hou Mei

A newcomer to the Inverness food and drink scene, Hou Hou Mei has received a very warm welcome from locals.

Opening in June, the Asian restaurant has been booked up since its launch, and it has received a rave review from us here at The Press and Journal.

Based on Tomnahurich Street, don’t let its location fool you. This is top-quality food that is carefully plated to present some of the best looking dishes in the city.

Address: 18 Tomnahurich Street, Inverness IV3 5DD

The Highland Cake Fairy

Another establishment which opened in June was The Highland Cake Fairy in Inverness.

With entrepreneur Lindsey Russell behind the venue, it is a must-visit if you love any sort of baked goods.

From cupcakes to brownies – and not to forget cookies, cake pots, fudge, cheesecakes, cake bombs and cookie dough – those with a sweet tooth will not be disappointed.

Address: 17 Huntly Street, Inverness IV3 5PS

Bootleggers Bar and Grill

The Bootleggers Bothy is known as an impressive outdoor setting, however, the business has now invested money into bricks and mortar after demand proved it was necessary.

While they will still be operating the takeaway, having an indoor venue now means the team can cater to and welcome customers to the Hopeman premises all year round.

Bootleggers Bar and Grill will still specialise in offering up a range of fresh dishes focused around what is available locally. Dishes you can expect include lobster, burgers, fresh fish, salads and more.

Address: West Beach Caravan Park, Harbour St, Hopeman, Elgin IV30 5RU

Drumnadonuts

If you’re looking for some of the best doughnuts in Drumnadrochit and the surrounding area, then look no further than Drumnadonuts.

Not only are these beauties made fresh, but they taste delicious too and have already been spotted on a number of local food Instagrammers’ feeds.

Angie Grieve, the owner of the Kilmore Farmhouse Bed and Breakfast started the business and says she has been busy dishing out boxes ever since she opened in July.

Address: Kilmore Farmhouse, Kilmore Road, Kilmore, Drumnadrochit IV63 6UF

Royal Marine Hotel

The Royal Marine Hotel in Brora reopened at the end of June following a huge £1.6 million renovation.

This investment saw the opening of their three new dining concepts: The Curing Yard Restaurant, the Megan Boyd Bar and the Braid Lounge.

Dishes from The Curing Yard include locally-sourced ingredients such as oysters, sea bass and Highland Lamb, as well as a smoky lobster mac and cheese.

The menus have been curated by executive chef Stevie Oglesby who has been at the hotel for over 14 years.

Address: 7 Golf Road, Brora KW9 6QS

Royal Golf Hotel – Dornoch

The Royal Golf Hotel reopened its newly branded and refurbished restaurant, Crenshaw’s Brasserie.

Named after Ben Crenshaw, one of the most popular and talented professional golfers of our time and an honorary member of Royal Dornoch, the venue offers a selection of main dishes and small plates to suit all tastes.

From comfort food like toasties, black pudding and pork sausage rolls to more refined dishes including whisky and maple cured trout, pan-seared Shetland scallops, venison and wild mushroom ragu and steamed langoustine, there’s plenty to tuck into when visiting.

Address: The First Tee, Dornoch IV25 3LG

Openings to keep an eye on…

Pipers Coffee House – Tain

Victorian Market – Inverness

Eastgate Shopping Centre food court – Inverness

Chit Chat Delicatessen & Coffee Shop – Inverness

Culture Vegan Cafe – Inverness

Salt ‘N’ Fire – Inverness