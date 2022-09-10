7 of the best cafes and restaurants for cyclists tackling the Deeside Way

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Deeside Way is one of the best cycling routes in Aberdeenshire, but at 46-miles long it demands some pitstops.

So we have put together a list of some of the best places to refuel for the Aberdeen to Ballater cycle path that follows the route of the old railway line that connected Deeside to the coast.

Hills are always the worst part of cycling, so any path that follows a disused railway line should be treasured. They are guaranteed to be mainly flat.

And the Deeside Way has some of the most beautiful scenery in the country.

So strap on a reflective bib, make sure your brakes are working and get ready to enjoy the best food and cycling around.

Address: 22 Belmont St, Aberdeen, AB10 1JH

The start of the Deeside Way is in Aberdeen’s Duthie Park, but there are lots of fantastic places in the city centre that will set you on your way.

Cyclists are fueled by coffee, and some of Aberdeen’s best can be found at Books and Beans.

You can also sit outside – all the better to keep an eye on your bike while preparing for the road ahead.

Address: 1 Station Rd, Cults, Aberdeen, AB15 9NP

Make this your first stop on the route itself. The Boxcar is – as the name suggests – in an old shipping container next to the former Cults train station.

Great cake and excellent coffee make this a delightful place to warm up the legs.

Address: 46 Station Rd, Banchory, AB31 5YA

Simon and Juliette Burnside have poured their love of cycling into Ride. And it shows.

The cafe is a regional hub for everything on pedals, and also includes a bike shop.

Josh Quigley made this the finish line when he completed the furthest distance cycled in a week in September 2021. If it’s good enough for Josh, then it’s certainly good enough for you.

Address: Cafe and Restaurant, Potarch, Banchory, AB31 4BD

Only open from June to September, the Potarch Cafe is a real treat for foodies.

The food is sourced from the attached Potarch estate, so expect to find venison and other game on the menu.

The coffee is first-rate, and there is also a children’s play area with sandpit and wendy house.

Address: 1 Ballater Rd, Aboyne AB34 5HN

There are lots of good places to eat in Aboyne, but none has as long a name as At The Sign Of The Blackface Sheep.

Grab some excellent home-cooked food here such as soups and breads, petit pains and salads, a selection of bruschetta and platters.

The restaurant is more than mid-way to Ballater, but could well serve as a main lunch stop on a Deeside Way.

Address: 35 Bridge St, Ballater, AB35 5QD

Congratulations! You have arrived at the end of the Deeside Way.

Bean for Coffee is a great place to celebrate your accomplishment as it has some of the best coffee around.

Who knows, perhaps you’ll be inspired to cycle all the way back to Aberdeen.

Perhaps.