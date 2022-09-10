7 of the best cafes and restaurants for cyclists tackling the Deeside Way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

7 of the best cafes and restaurants for cyclists tackling the Deeside Way

By Andy Morton
September 10, 2022, 6:00 am
The Deeside Way is one of the best cycling routes in Aberdeenshire.

The Deeside Way is one of the best cycling routes in Aberdeenshire, but at 46-miles long it demands some pitstops.

So we have put together a list of some of the best places to refuel for the Aberdeen to Ballater cycle path that follows the route of the old railway line that connected Deeside to the coast.

Hills are always the worst part of cycling, so any path that follows a disused railway line should be treasured. They are guaranteed to be mainly flat.

And the Deeside Way has some of the most beautiful scenery in the country.

So strap on a reflective bib, make sure your brakes are working and get ready to enjoy the best food and cycling around.

Books and Beans

Address: 22 Belmont St, Aberdeen, AB10 1JH

The start of the Deeside Way is in Aberdeen’s Duthie Park, but there are lots of fantastic places in the city centre that will set you on your way.

Cyclists are fueled by coffee, and some of Aberdeen’s best can be found at Books and Beans.

You can also sit outside – all the better to keep an eye on your bike while preparing for the road ahead.

Boxcar Coffee & Yard

Address: 1 Station Rd, Cults, Aberdeen, AB15 9NP

Make this your first stop on the route itself. The Boxcar is – as the name suggests – in an old shipping container next to the former Cults train station.

Great cake and excellent coffee make this a delightful place to warm up the legs.

Ride Coffee House, Banchory

Address: 46 Station Rd, Banchory, AB31 5YA

Simon and Juliette Burnside have poured their love of cycling into Ride. And it shows.

The cafe is a regional hub for everything on pedals, and also includes a bike shop.

Josh Quigley made this the finish line when he completed the furthest distance cycled in a week in September 2021. If it’s good enough for Josh, then it’s certainly good enough for you.

Potarch Cafe and Restaurant

Address: Cafe and Restaurant, Potarch, Banchory, AB31 4BD

Only open from June to September, the Potarch Cafe is a real treat for foodies.

The food is sourced from the attached Potarch estate, so expect to find venison and other game on the menu.

The coffee is first-rate, and there is also a children’s play area with sandpit and wendy house.

At The Sign Of The Blackface Sheep

Address: 1 Ballater Rd, Aboyne AB34 5HN

There are lots of good places to eat in Aboyne, but none has as long a name as At The Sign Of The Blackface Sheep.

Grab some excellent home-cooked food here such as soups and breads, petit pains and salads, a selection of bruschetta and platters.

The restaurant is more than mid-way to Ballater, but could well serve as a main lunch stop on a Deeside Way.

It’s games weekend! 🥳If you fancy some time out from the excitement of the games, we’ll be here serving great coffee…

Posted by At The Sign Of The Black Faced Sheep on Friday, 5 August 2022

Bean For Coffee

Address: 35 Bridge St, Ballater, AB35 5QD

Congratulations! You have arrived at the end of the Deeside Way.

Bean for Coffee is a great place to celebrate your accomplishment as it has some of the best coffee around.

Who knows, perhaps you’ll be inspired to cycle all the way back to Aberdeen.

Perhaps.

Ballater is the end of the line… or is it?





