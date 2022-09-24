Gumboots: The new Fraserburgh cafe fighting food waste and satisfying taste buds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gumboots: The new Fraserburgh cafe fighting food waste and satisfying taste buds

By Karla Sinclair
September 24, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 24, 2022, 11:28 am
Terri Crowther, left, Livinia Price and Luis Fonseca.
Terri Crowther, left, Livinia Price and Luis Fonseca.

There are three linchpins of Fraserburgh cafe Gumboots Concept Eatery.

The first, tackling food waste. The second is the tempting food and drink served to customers. And last but certainly not least, the three-strong and close-knit team.

All are of equal importance to owners Terri Crowther, Luis Fonseca and Livinia Price.

Gumboots is located on the grounds of Lakeview Garden Centre, at Cortes Junction, in Lonmay near Fraserburgh.

Chicken kebab with chips, one of the many tempting dishes available at Gumboots.

The 60-cover eatery opened its doors on Saturday, July 9, and has plans to introduce a unique eating experience to customers.

Ever-changing menu

“We are aiming to be different in all aspects,” Terri, who is originally from Cheshire but is currently residing in Lonmay, said.

“This includes different food that is of good quality, freshly made at reasonable prices, and healthier with European and African influences.

“The vibe will boast a holiday feel and we will have themed evenings, which no other restaurant is offering in the area.

A loaded hot dog.

“The beauty about being a ‘concept’ eatery is that we can change or add to the menu as often as we like.

“We don’t have to stick to just one type of food, we can experiment with exciting new dishes all the time to see what people like and want to eat.”

Luis’ invention, breakfast tortillas, are served until noon, along with breakfast baps and poached eggs with avocado on toast.

Terri in the terrace area, which can seat 20 customers.

Loaded hot dogs, loaded chips, burgers, goats’ cheese and beetroot salad, sandwiches, soups, and paninis are among the standard menu items, while dessert options include Belgium waffle banana splits and bran and date muffins.

“We have been told that our loaded hot chocolate is the best ever,” Terri said. “And we serve really good Italian coffee.”

Where does tackling food waste come in?

The majority of food on Gumboots’ menu is fresh and cooked to order.

However, Terri, Luis and Livinia are aiming to take bookings for their daily specials menu so when it’s gone, it’s gone.

The team only buys what is needed and often creates new dishes to add to their specials board to use up leftover produce before it goes out of date.

Inside Gumboots Concept Eatery.

Terri said: “This approach saves food waste and money. We are happy to know that every plate of food we serve comes back empty from the tables – even whilst being generously sized portions.”

All fruit and vegetable peelings are placed into a compost heap, as well, and oil, plastic waste, cardboard, bottles, tins and cartons are recycled.

The power of three

Terri, originally an IT consultant by profession, had always been interested in starting and running her own business.

She, Luis and Livinia have been involved in the hospitality industry for decades and have experience working in various different areas across the country – and the globe – including Portugal and London.

Before Gumboots, Terri had been eager to open an eatery since 2004.

Codfish jambalaya.

However, it wasn’t until this year that the idea came to fruition. And the entrepreneur quickly ensured Luis and Livinia were on board.

Luis said: “It was never originally on my agenda but after some heated discussions with Terri, she convinced me.”

Livinia added: “For as long as I’ve worked in hospitality, I’ve always kept an eye out for any opportunities.

“I ran an Afro-Caribbean cafe in Aberdeen, however, this closed down due to the pandemic. When the opportunity for Gumboots came round I jumped at it in the summer of this year.”

From left, Terri, Livinia and Luis.

The building was already kitted out with a commercial kitchen when Terri purchased the property in 2010 as it had been run as a café in the past.

But the refurbishment for Gumboots’ grand opening took two months, the work of which was carried out by the team.

The building is 13m by 8m and has a seating capacity of 40 inside and 20 on the terrace.

‘The sky is the limit’

Terri went on to say: “We have only barely started and it’s exciting to know that our menu will be expanding and changing according to the seasons and evolving over time.

“The sky is the limit and the most exciting thing is seeing our food ideas coming to life and customers enjoying our dishes and returning regularly to try something else.”

Terri, Luis and Livinia are hoping to launch a takeaway service in the near future where customers can order everything from their loaded hot dogs and coffees to sandwiches and soups.

A breakfast tortilla.

Gumboots Concept Eatery is open from 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 5pm on Saturdays, and 9am to 5pm on Sundays.

These hours may change during the winter, but all updates will be posted on the Gumboots Concept Eatery Facebook page.

