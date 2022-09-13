‘Fish cooked until the bone melts’: Aberdeen kitchen takeover puts hidden Bangladeshi food in frame

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

‘Fish cooked until the bone melts’: Aberdeen kitchen takeover puts hidden Bangladeshi food in frame

By Andy Morton
September 13, 2022, 5:00 pm
Khalis Miah, left, and Tommy Miah are on a mission to raise the profile of Bangladesh.
Khalis Miah, left, and Tommy Miah are on a mission to raise the profile of Bangladesh.

Do you like Indian food? Are you sure?

There is a good chance the curries you love are cooked by chefs from Bangladesh, the often-overlooked South Asian country that has heavily influenced the Indian culinary scene in the UK for decades.

That’s the message from Bangladeshi food and culture ambassador Tommy Miah, who was in Aberdeen last week to launch a kitchen takeover at a city restaurant that aims to finally put Bangladeshi cooking on the map.

Khalis and Tommy have devised a very special menu for the event this month at Shahbaaz Tandoori.

It is a message he is delivering with passion and excitement.

“Ninety percent of so-called Indian restaurants in the UK are owned and managed by Bangladeshi,” says Tommy, who is on a global tour in his ambassadorial role on behalf of the Bangladeshi government.

“I want to show the whole culture, the history and especially the food. Not many people know what Bangladesh is all about.”

To educate Aberdeen, Tommy has linked up with the Miah family (no relation), who own Rose Street restaurant Shahbaaz Tandoori.

The menu will feature dishes such as Bangladeshi Haleem.

Brothers and co-owners Anis, Khalis and Jab have strong Bangladeshi connections through their family, and share in Tommy’s ambition to bring the country’s cooking to the fore.

They recently took over Shahbaaz Tandoori after leaving Union Square restaurant Riksha with a plan to lean more heavily on their Bangladeshi heritage in the kitchen.

And over two days on September 29 and 30, Shahbaaz Tandoori will host a festival of Bangladeshi culture and food inspired by a menu from Tommy and overseen by the restaurant’s head chef Khalis.

“What is happening is that Bangladesh is becoming more known,” says Khalis. The chef adds that while Aberdeen’s curry house scene was at one time 90% Bangladeshi, the past few years have seen a number of Nepalese-owned venues come in.

“We are trying to promote the Bangladeshi culture.”

What is on the menu at Aberdeen event to highlight Bangladeshi food?

The menu is a showcase of the best Bangladesh has to offer.

There is the traditional welcome drink of burhani, which manages to be both sweet, savoury and spicy all at the same time.

What about a tea-smoked chicken kebab that is glazed and served on a bed of rice? Or Bangladeshi Haleem, a slow-cooked stew soaked in spices.

Then there is Tommy’s favourite dish – the sorshe ilish fish cooked for 15 hours until its bones melt.

Sorshe ilish is Tommy’s favourite Bangladeshi dish – a fish cooked for 15 hours.

“That’s going to be one of the highlights of the menu,” Tommy says with clear relish.

The two-day event will link Aberdeen with Bangladeshi restaurants across the world that are also taking part in the promotion.

Tommy is visiting cities including Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Paris, Bandar Seri Begawan in Brunei and Kolkata in India.

“We will have images around the place that explain Bangladeshi history, as well as music and classical dance,” Tommy explains.

“It’ll be a bit different from the usual.”

A burhani is a traditional welcome drink.

Shahbaaz Tandoori is accepting bookings for the food and culture event on September 29 and 30. Proceeds will go to charity.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

Customers inside Common Sense Coffee House and Bar at UTG in Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media.
Common Sense Coffee House and Bar opens in UTG 'without fanfare'
0
Foodstory cafe aberdeen university
How to turn old crockery into chocolate brownies for FREE at Foodstory
0
Bakery-style blueberry muffins.
Sweet treats: Make Edd Kimber's easy bakery-style blueberry muffins
The Deeside Way is one of the best cycling routes in Aberdeenshire.
7 of the best cafes and restaurants for cyclists tackling the Deeside Way
0
Aberdeen's Miller & Carter steakhouse serves up a treat for meat-lovers. Pictures by Kenny Elrick and Kami Thomson.
Restaurant review: Nothing but the best at Aberdeen's Miller & Carter steakhouse
0
Gilan and Hollie Kelly are behind plans for a new Windmill Brae cocktail bar
Couple's £400,000 dream to turn closed Aberdeen pub into Heston Blumenthal-style 'molecular cocktail' bar
0
Angus & Oink owners Scott and Malissa Fraser have invested £300,000 in the business. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire BBQ sauce makers fire up expansion at its Aboyne factory
0
As a round of drinks becomes more expensive, pubs and breweries are having to balance price with the needs of customers.
How much for a beer? Pub-goers on alert as pint price pushes towards 'psychological'…
0
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for menu mag, September 10 Picture shows; Pork chilli. Make It Scotch. Supplied by Make It Scotch Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: A slow-cooked pork dish for those after the perfect 'fakeaway'
Shakes 'n' Cakes Inverness
Inverness opening puts cherry on top for Shakes 'n' Cakes as dessert empire expands
0

More from Press and Journal

The council hopes the new hubs will make council services more accessible.
New reception and information hubs to open across Moray to support community
0
queen's funeral
Here's where you can watch the Queen's funeral in your local community
0
Drakies Primary School
Inverness teacher removed from register after grabbing child and turning up to work smelling…
0
More then a monarch - Queen Elizabeth defined an era. PA
Moray Council special meeting: 'More than a monarch - Queen Elizabeth defined an era'
0
Community council says new Ardgay distillery will be a boost for the area, if approved.
Plan for whisky distillery near Ardgay goes to council with community support
0
CR0020107 Highland League game - Inverurie Locos (red) v Fraserburgh (black). Picture of Jamie Michie with the ball. Picture by Kenny Elrick 06/03/2020
Inverurie's Jamie Michie on comeback trail in the Scottish Cup
0