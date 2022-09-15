Is this the future for restaurants? The Paddock pub in Portlethen does away with side salad to cut menu prices by 10%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Is this the future for restaurants? The Paddock pub in Portlethen does away with side salad to cut menu prices by 10%

By Andy Morton
September 15, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 15, 2022, 7:34 pm
The Paddock owner John Burgess stand behind his bar with staff member Heather Clark. The publican has reduced his menu prices.
The Paddock owner John Burgess stand behind his bar with staff member Heather Clark. The publican has reduced his menu prices.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

One of the delicious dishes from The White House in Inverness.
8 restaurants in Inverness to toast your graduation for all budgets
0
The Pitstop
'It is a real family affair': Unique roadside cafe The Pitstop welcomes new owners
0
New owners are being sought for Cafe Kisimul on Barra.
Popular Hebridean restaurant with spectacular castle view on the market
0
The food hall has undergone a £1.6 million refurbishment. Picture Jason Hedges
Inside the new-look Victorian Market: Will it help bring more people back into Inverness…
0
Vietnamese-inspired caramelised pork bowls. Photo credit: PA Photo/Phoebe Pearson.
Midweek meal: Turn your boring spag bol into Vietnamese-inspired caramelised pork bowls
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. What I made of my first wine tasting experience with Aberdeen Wine School Picture shows; Aberdeen Wine School . BioCafe, Aberdeen. Supplied by Karla Sinclair Date; Unknown
What I made of my first wine tasting experience with Aberdeen Wine School
0
Sumptuous photos of giant cookies such as these from Cookie Cult in Aberdeen are driving high demand.
The Instagram-fuelled rise of bake shops is bucking trends - but are those giant…
0
Customers inside Common Sense Coffee House and Bar at UTG in Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media.
Common Sense Coffee House and Bar opens in UTG 'without fanfare'
0
Khalis Miah, left, and Tommy Miah are on a mission to raise the profile of Bangladesh.
'Fish cooked until the bone melts': Aberdeen kitchen takeover puts hidden Bangladeshi food in…
0
Foodstory cafe aberdeen university
How to turn old crockery into chocolate brownies for FREE at Foodstory
0

More from Press and Journal

Austin Samuels finishes to put Caley Thistle 1-0 up against Cove Rangers
Trio return from injury to boost Caley Thistle ahead of league trip to Dundee
0
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay feels Ross County need more players to show they are 'undroppable'
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin.
Boss Jim Goodwin urges Aberdeen to keep up the pressure at the top end…
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin.
Aberdeen confirm winter training camp friendly against Atlanta XI
Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson. (Photo by Wullie Marr)
Highland League: Formartine United sign Bulgarian midfielder Danail Dimov
Secretary Nicola Paton-Cruickshank says the committee feels they have accomplished what they set out to do. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Future of Keith skate park could hang in balance as committee prepares to steps…
0

Editor's Picks