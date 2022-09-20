Inverness teen revs up street food business with The Treat Truck

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness teenager Hannah Munro has wheeled out a business expansion – upgrading from a trike to a truck.

The 18-year-old, who is an admirer of the local baking scene, launched her business The Treat Trike around one year ago.

It consisted of a three-wheeled bike with a counter and an umbrella and sold a selection of crepes and waffles to hungry customers.

But in the past six months, the entrepreneur has expanded the firm by replacing her popular trike with a street food trailer, now known as The Treat Truck.

From trike to truck

The Treat Trike was undeniably popular among the local community.

Hannah said: “With The Treat Trike being such a success, I decided I would like to expand my business into street food.

“And I was recently fortunate enough to be able to purchase a silver airstream-style trailer.”

This trailer – 12.5ft x 7.2ft x 8ft in size – has allowed Hannah to serve up a wider variety of dishes and provided her with the flexibility to attend many different events.

The Treat Truck opened its hatch at the Highland Food and Drink Trail, on Ness Walk in Inverness, for the first time last weekend.

Alongside her role leading The Treat Truck, Hannah has also worked for a small local bakery that produces a wide variety of cakes for local cafes since leaving school.

She runs her own home baking business in which she produces celebration cakes and cupcakes, too.

Haggis and peppercorn baked potatoes

The trailer was purchased new and only needed to be fitted out.

Then it was time for Hannah to pull together a tempting menu.

Baked potatoes filled with chilli, tuna and sweetcorn or chicken and bacon – served with salad and coleslaw – are among the savoury options, as well as original and loaded nachos.

The original nachos contain jalapenos, guacamole, salsa, sour cream and queso sauce, while the loaded nachos boast chilli, queso sauce and sour cream.

As for those with a sweet tooth, crepe toppings include everything from marshmallows, whipped cream, biscuit crumbs and sliced banana to milk chocolate sauce, cinnamon sugar, Biscoff sauce and lemon sugar.

Hannah said: “If you are a tourist to the area I would recommend a haggis and peppercorn sauce baked tattie as it is a very Scottish dish.

“My loaded nachos are proving to be very popular, too.

“If you fancy something sweet, our Biscoff crepes are very delicious.”

She added: “I have applied for my street traders license already and will be popping up in lots of places in Inverness and surrounding very soon.”

Hannah is currently only trading for a couple of weekends a month. For all updates, visit The Treat Truck on Facebook.