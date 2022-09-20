Inverness teen revs up street food business with The Treat Truck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inverness teen revs up street food business with The Treat Truck

By Karla Sinclair
September 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
Hannah Munro.

Inverness teenager Hannah Munro has wheeled out a business expansion – upgrading from a trike to a truck.

The 18-year-old, who is an admirer of the local baking scene, launched her business The Treat Trike around one year ago.

It consisted of a three-wheeled bike with a counter and an umbrella and sold a selection of crepes and waffles to hungry customers.

But in the past six months, the entrepreneur has expanded the firm by replacing her popular trike with a street food trailer, now known as The Treat Truck.

From trike to truck

The Treat Trike was undeniably popular among the local community.

Hannah said: “With The Treat Trike being such a success, I decided I would like to expand my business into street food.

“And I was recently fortunate enough to be able to purchase a silver airstream-style trailer.”

Kinder Bueno crepe.

This trailer – 12.5ft x 7.2ft x 8ft in size – has allowed Hannah to serve up a wider variety of dishes and provided her with the flexibility to attend many different events.

The Treat Truck opened its hatch at the Highland Food and Drink Trail, on Ness Walk in Inverness, for the first time last weekend.

Alongside her role leading The Treat Truck, Hannah has also worked for a small local bakery that produces a wide variety of cakes for local cafes since leaving school.

She runs her own home baking business in which she produces celebration cakes and cupcakes, too.

The Treat Truck on Ness Walk.

Haggis and peppercorn baked potatoes

The trailer was purchased new and only needed to be fitted out.

Then it was time for Hannah to pull together a tempting menu.

Baked potatoes filled with chilli, tuna and sweetcorn or chicken and bacon – served with salad and coleslaw – are among the savoury options, as well as original and loaded nachos.

The original nachos contain jalapenos, guacamole, salsa, sour cream and queso sauce, while the loaded nachos boast chilli, queso sauce and sour cream.

Loaded nachos.

As for those with a sweet tooth, crepe toppings include everything from marshmallows, whipped cream, biscuit crumbs and sliced banana to milk chocolate sauce, cinnamon sugar, Biscoff sauce and lemon sugar.

Hannah said: “If you are a tourist to the area I would recommend a haggis and peppercorn sauce baked tattie as it is a very Scottish dish.

“My loaded nachos are proving to be very popular, too.

“If you fancy something sweet, our Biscoff crepes are very delicious.”

Hannah inside the trailer.

She added: “I have applied for my street traders license already and will be popping up in lots of places in Inverness and surrounding very soon.”

Hannah is currently only trading for a couple of weekends a month. For all updates, visit The Treat Truck on Facebook.

