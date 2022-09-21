Midweek Meal: Clear out your leftovers with a ‘fridge raid’ soup recipe from Tom Kerridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Midweek Meal: Clear out your leftovers with a ‘fridge raid’ soup recipe from Tom Kerridge

By Brian Stormont
September 21, 2022, 5:00 pm
Tom Kerridge's fridge raid soup. Photo credit: Cristian Barnett/PA.
Tom Kerridge's fridge raid soup. Photo credit: Cristian Barnett/PA.

Save money and use up what you’ve already got with a fridge raid soup from chef Tom Kerridge.

This filling minestrone is a great way to avoid food waste and clear out the fridge before your next supermarket delivery arrives – and hopefully save some cash in the process.

“Swap the chorizo for bacon, add beans or lentils, use only veg – anything goes,” says Tom Kerridge.

“If you roughly follow these ratios of veg, chicken stock and pasta, it will always taste delicious.”

Tom Kerridge’s ‘fridge raid’ soup

Tom Kerridge soup recipe
Tom Kerridge. Photo credit: Cristian Barnett/PA.

Ingredients

(Serves 4)

  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 3 cooking chorizo sausages, sliced
  • 1 large onion, diced
  • 2 large carrots, diced
  • 3 celery sticks, diced
  • 2tbsp thyme leaves
  • 1l chicken stock
  • 400g tin chopped tomatoes
  • 150g small pasta shapes or orzo
  • 150g frozen peas
  • 2 large handfuls of kale, roughly chopped
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

To finish:

  • Extra virgin olive oil
  • Finely grated Parmesan

Method

  1. Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan. Add the chorizo slices, let them slowly render in the oil and cook for around five minutes or until they just begin to caramelise. Add the onion, carrots and celery and saute for a further five minutes or until softened.
  2. Add the thyme, chicken stock and tinned tomatoes and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for five minutes before adding the pasta. Stir well and simmer for 12 minutes or until the pasta is almost cooked.
  3. Toss in the frozen peas and kale, stir well and season with salt and pepper to taste. Simmer for a few minutes until the kale is tender.
  4. Ladle the soup into warmed bowls. Add a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and a sprinkling of Parmesan, then serve.

For more midweek meal ideas, click here for our archive. Or visit Tom Kerridge’s website.

Real Life Recipes by Tom Kerridge is published by Bloomsbury Absolute, priced £26. Photography by Cristian Barnett. Available now.

