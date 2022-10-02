Tour review: Does Caol Ila Distillery on Islay boast the best view to enjoy a dram?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Tour review: Does Caol Ila Distillery on Islay boast the best view to enjoy a dram?

Having a whisky with a view like the tasting table at Caol Ila Distillery boasts may be the best dram I will ever have.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
October 2, 2022, 6:00 am
Photo of Julia Bryce
Caol Ila Distillery
Caol Ila Distillery has now reopened for visitors. Picture supplied by Caol Ila Distillery/Diageo.

Having a whisky with a view like the tasting table at Caol Ila Distillery boasts may be the best dram I will ever have.

The water was dancing off the small boardwalk and the dingy bobbed away gently from the slight breeze. The sun peeked out, when the clouds allowed, and all I could see was the breathtakingly beautiful Paps of Jura.

While this was the final stop on the Flavour Journey tour of Caol Ila Distillery, it was and is probably the most memorable. Although how can you forget those golden stills which too, fortunately, bare the same view.

The small boat and a peek of the view at Caol Ila Distillery. Picture by Julia Bryce/DC Thomson Date; Unknown

The Islay distillery is one of the four corners of Diageo’s Johnnie Walker and is the Islay home of the respected brand. Reopening recently to allow visitors back inside for the first time since 2019 has seen a new bar, visitor centre and warehouse experience be added following a major refurbishment.

Caol Ila Distillery tour

The Flavour Journey tour starts in the main visitor centre and loops round to an area where guests delve into the history of the Johnnie Walker and Caol Ila story.

This is also where guests will be invited to nose various ingredients which make up the whisky’s style, specific to the island.

Looking down on part of the distillery where the tours begin. Picture by Julia Bryce/DC Thomson.

Stuart, our tour guide, explained how his mum was from Islay and how Caol Ila’s flavour has very much been inspired by the land. Like many other whiskies from the area, peat is a key element to the brand’s thumbprint, as is maritime spice, sea air and sweetness.

Click here to watch my video of my tour experience

Unbeknown to me it was women who, back in the day, played a vital part in the initial production of whisky on the island. And it was great to see a range of women working throughout the centre, including a distiller who I introduced myself to later on.

Walking to and from the distillery to the main visitor centre you’ll pass a statue of Johnnie Walker. Local artist Rosemary Fletcher designed the artwork on the boots, hat and coat, and said it was inspired by the island.

The Johnnie Walker statue designed by local artist Rosemary Fletcher. Picture by Julia Bryce/DC Thomson Date; Unknown

There’s just 12 people on each tour, so it was easy to ask questions and follow Stuart who eventually led us through the building and outside to where the still house lies.

The mash tun room was probably the best place to be shown how to make whisky. The smells from the barley and yeast were pungent and you could hear the machines working away in the background. The maltings for Caol Ila primarily come from Port Ellen, with the barley coming from as far as Germany.

The mash tun room. Picture by Julia Bryce/DC Thomson.

Next door was where the real magic happened though, with the six stills unveiled behind a rolling door. The backdrop looked almost prehistoric with the view of Jura on full show thanks to the floor to ceiling windows.

The penultimate stop on the tour is the cask maturation room where you’ll see casks lying. In here we learned about the woods and casks used and the importance of their relationship in making whisky.

Julia standing in the distillery in front of one of the stills. The Paps of Jura hide in he background behind some cloud. Picture by Julia Bryce/DC Thomson.

The best was yet to come though, when we were guided back to the main reception area and shown down the stairs to the tasting table.

We had four whiskies to try, the first was Caol Ila’s 12-year-old, a distillery exclusive which had been matured in bourbon casks and California red wine casks, then a 10-year-old from the fill your own bottle section in the distillery, and last but not least a Johnnie Walker Double Black with lemonade in a high ball.

Three drams and a high ball await at the tasting table which boasts magnificent views. Picture by Julia Bryce/DC Thomson.

Working my way through the drams I couldn’t help but wonder if this was the best view to enjoy a dram at any distillery in Scotland.

It certainly rivals that of the view of its neighbour Bunnahabhain.

At £20 this tour is great value for money, but be sure to bring your wallet with you to dive into all of what the retail section offers, including whisky, clothing, homeware and more.

The breathtaking view at Caol Ila Distillery. Picture supplied by Caol Ila Distillery/Diageo.

Information

The tours are an hour and a half and run seven days a week. The first kicks off around 10.30am and the distillery closes at 6pm.

To book the Flavour Journey tour visit: www.malts.com/en-row/distilleries/caol-ila/tours

Address: Caol Ila Distillery, Port Askaig, Isle of Islay PA46 7RL

Price: £20 per person. Individuals must be 18 or over.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

Post Thumbnail
Region's gin-makers keeping close eye on costs and customers
hot toddy recipe
Sweet treats: The 7 step hot toddy bundt cake from The Hebridean Baker that…
CR0013768 EVENING EXPRESS "Society" magazine - Recipe feature - Crafty Pickle Co, Poynernook Road, Aberdeen. Picture of (L-R) Madi Myers and Arthur Serini. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 06/09/2019
Crafty Pickle Co: Meet the duo tackling food waste through fermentation one city at…
Dinner in Aberdeen
8 places to take your parents if they are paying for your dinner in…
Tango Turtle Aberdeen
Restaurant review: Get a taste of the Caribbean at Aberdeen's Tango Turtle
Caber is teaching a growing number of youngsters how to make the perfect cup of coffee.
Coffee lessons for pupils all-important for Aberdeen firm Caber
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Drive-Thru Diners for DejaVu Sandwich bar Picture shows; Drive-Thru Diners for DejaVu Sandwich bar. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Design Team/Mhorvan Park Date; 30/09/2022
Was our visit to DejaVu Sandwich Bar in Aberdeen the best thing since sliced…
What we're eating. Best places to eat Aberdeen
What we're eating: The 11 best things including mammoth burgers and the biggest Sunday…
low's fish chips
Popular Westhill chipper makes UK top 40 list of Fish & Chip Takeaway of…
Lynne Gillan and her partner Malcolm Watson who own Nooks and Crannies, an award winning tearoom in Fraserburgh. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A cracking apple pie, afternoon tea and loyal customers: How a Fraserburgh tearoom was…

More from Press and Journal

Post Thumbnail
Region's gin-makers keeping close eye on costs and customers
Caley Thistle Women in SWF Championship action. (Image: sportpix)
Caley Thistle Women need to focus on positives ahead of Ayr United trip, says…
Journalist and presenter, the late Bill Turnbull, pictured in 2016, prior to his prostate cancer diagnosis (Photo: Mike Lawn/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Bill Turnbull and Eddie Butler's deaths should prompt you to get checked
hot toddy recipe
Sweet treats: The 7 step hot toddy bundt cake from The Hebridean Baker that…
Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell. (Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media)
Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell wants her side to play with confidence in SWPL…
Connor Scully's brace earned Cove Rangers a 2-0 win against Arbroath. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre pleased his side made home advantage count in Arbroath victory

Editor's Picks