New tequila bar to pop-up for Aberdeen Cocktail Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

New tequila bar to pop-up for Aberdeen Cocktail Week

Do you know your Margaritas from your Palomas? Maybe you're a fan of straight tequila instead?
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
October 8, 2022, 6:00 am
Photo of Julia Bryce
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Tequila Casa is a new tequila pop-up bar in Aberdeen Picture shows; Tequila Casa is a new tequila pop-up bar in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Tequila Casa Date; 05/10/2022
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Tequila Casa is a new tequila pop-up bar in Aberdeen Picture shows; Tequila Casa is a new tequila pop-up bar in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Tequila Casa Date; 05/10/2022

Do you know your Margaritas from your Palomas? Maybe you’re a fan of straight tequila instead?

Well for those who do love the Mexican spirit then you’re in for a treat as a new tequila bar is set to pop-up in Aberdeen.

Running throughout the Aberdeen Cocktail Week event which takes place from Tuesday 18 to Monday 24 of October, Tequila Casa, will be based in the former upstairs area of The Coffee House on Gaelic Lane.

Gregor Sey is looking forward to launching Tequila Casa. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

A pop-up designed to bring a flavour of Mexican spirits to the masses, this is Aberdeen’s only tequila tavern and will open on Wednesday October 19 as part of the event.

Since the closure of Topolabamba on Union Street, which is now home to Six By Nico, the spirit hasn’t been celebrated in the same way.

Gregor Sey, the organiser of Aberdeen Cocktail Week, is the man behind the tequila house. However, to get access into the bar you must have purchased an Aberdeen Cocktail Week wristband.

Open from 4pm until 11pm Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, Tequila Casa will be open 1pm to midnight Friday and Saturday, and 4pm to 8pm on the Monday.

There will be cocktails and spirits served with mixers available.

What will Tequila Casa serve?

As well as offering up various expressions and brands of tequila, customers will also be able to enjoy cocktails, too.

More than 20 different tequilas from purse-friendly to top-shelf luxurious brands will be available.

The four £5 cocktails that will be available include:

A sample menu for Tequila Casa.

Gregor says any other drinks served up will be priced around £5 in line with the Aberdeen Cocktail Week pricing.

However, Tequila Casa almost didn’t come to fruition due to a lack of agents offering short-term commercial leases.

Gregor said: “After creating The Secret Garden event earlier in the year my mind has been filled with ideas for more experiences.

“I contacted estate agents to find out if any of the empty retail units could be leased short-term with no luck, and I worked with hotels to utilise their function rooms, but again, it didn’t work out. I randomly, and luckily, came across this space on Gaelic Lane last month.”

Putting tequila in the spotlight

With the demand for tequila growing year-on-year, Gregor wanted to showcase the spirit to get more people drinking it and thinking of it being more than just a shot.

He added: “I figured a tequila bar would be interesting to Aberdeen Cocktail Week wristband holders and a great addition to the already amazing list of bars taking part.

“As well as providing a new experience and extra value to supporters, a goal of the bar is to change perceptions of tequila away from a warm, cheap shot to something that should be sipped and savoured. I’m confident that Tequila Casa will help achieve that.”

The man behind Aberdeen Cocktail Week, Gregor Sey. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

The drinks entrepreneur hopes to make the concept permanent in the future and while Tequila Casa is just temporary now, Gregor plans for it to continue to make its mark on the city in the future.

A Vintage Apparel Market pop-up hosted by Anna’s Apparel and Soul Sisters will take place in part of Tequila Casa on Friday from 11am to 5pm and Saturday 11am to 4pm. An Aberdeen Cocktail Week wristband will also be required for this.

Wristbands are priced at £12 for the week-long wristband, £8 for a day pass and £6.00 for students and those working in hospitality.

More than 30 venues are lined-up to take part in the 10-day event including 21 Crimes, Orchid, 99 Bar and Kitchen, Barbelow, Under the Hamer, Ivy Lodge, The Workshop, Siberia and more.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

Which of these drinks would you like to try for a reduced price? Image: DC Thomson Design Team.
Have your say: Which cocktail will be city favourite for Aberdeen Cocktail Week at…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 21.01.2021 URN: CR0033250 Restaurant review pics from Drouthy Cobbler in Elgin. Dishes pictured are... Starter - Grants of Speyside Haggis Bon Bons, mustard Mayo Small Plates - Mac n cheese croquettes, spiced house ketchup, parmesan Main - 1. Scotch Beef Burger,crispy bacon, cheddar, house relish and fries 2. Grilled Chicken foraged mushroom risotto, spinach, truffle dressing Wine - white Fattoria Coroncino IL Bacca Red - Waterloof Circle of life Pictures by JASON HEDGES
The 6 best places to visit for a top-quality lunch in Elgin
Callum Russell with his wife Jenny Russell who will run the coffee shop with their dog Buddy..
'A friendly and welcoming space': Fochabers pub's lounge becomes coffee shop as drinking habits…
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Menu recipe for page 6 october 1 Picture shows; Turmeric garlic pilaf. Your Food Fantasy. Supplied by Your Food Fantasy Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: A turmeric garlic pilaf that's sure to be star of the…
l-r Ash Keenon and Chris Geary, the entrepreneurial duo behind Raw Culture.
Aberdeen kombucha firm plans new flavours after beating sales expectations
a glass of whiskey at the foot of the Seine river, with the eiffel tower in the background and the sun firing an old day
Gordon & MacPhail crosses Channel for not-to-be-missed French opportunity
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 15.09.2022 URN: CR0038096 Food and drink story on the opening of new vegan cafe The New Denver in Cullen. Picture: Owners Tara and Keith Marshall Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Husband and wife 'pour hearts and souls' into opening Cullen vegan cafe The New…
The Grant Arms Hotel
Restaurant review: Put The Grant Arms Hotel in Monymusk on your must-visit list for…
Burnside Brewery head brewer Steve Lewis.
Burnside brews winning formula as craft beer powers on
A Generic Photo of line-up of craft beers. See PA Feature DRINK Craft Beer. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/iStock. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature DRINK Craft Beer.
North brewing deals and pub sale highlight resilient interest in beer

Most Read

1
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been banned for eight games by the SFA - with six games to be served immediately - and we think it's harsh. So much so, we've created these masks for fans to wear at Tannadice!
DOWNLOAD HERE: Show your support for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin by wearing our ‘BANNED’…
2
The North of Scotland Texel club flock competition winner, Graham Morrison, Inchbruich Farm, Cornhill. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-18
Sheep farmer’s drunken assault on partner after day at Keith Show
3
Firefighters were at Altens recycling centre for five days. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Altens recycling centre to be demolished with misplaced battery blamed as likely cause for…
4
Shaun Groves threatened to slit a bookie's throat when she refused his bet on a horse.
Gambler threatened to cut bookie’s throat after she refused to take a bet
5
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
3
6
Katie Gregson-MacLeod
Inverness TikTok sensation Katie Gregson-MacLeod teams up with Adele’s producer to rework viral hit…
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Erica Spink KA Buchan stole from B&M Home Store in Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by Google Maps/ Facebook/DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Cash-strapped mum took baby son on shoplifting spree
8
Garthdee Community Councillor Margaret Forrest, pictured with her husband Gavin, is furious with First Bus about the way they're serving the Garthdee community. Photo: Kami Thomson.
Garthdee residents ‘suffering greatly’ due to busy First Bus services
9
Head of cinema Colin Farquhar outside Belmont Filmhouse last year. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
‘I feel like I’ve had a part removed’: Belmont Filmhouse boss pays tribute after…

More from Press and Journal

The Bridge of Dee has reopened following the completion of roadworks. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Bridge of Dee reopens to motorists following completion of resurfacing works
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire
Boyzlife performing at the Music Hall, Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Were you at Boyzlife's concert in Aberdeen?
Communities around Caithness will benefit from the funding. Supplied by Scottish Power.
Windfarm blows in millions of community funding for Caithness
Mariah Johnstone has been reported missing. Supplied by Police.
Appeal launched for missing 14-year-old Aberdeen girl
Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach
Lisa Williams won the World Porridge Making Championship in 2019. Pic: James Ross.
Lisa Williams knows her oats as she prepares to defend World Porridge Making Championship…
Jordan White tussles with Ryan Porteous.
Jordan White insists Ross County have what it takes to recover from chastening Motherwell…
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson. (Photo by Kenny Elrick)
Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson insists his players can handle tough lessons
Sofie Hagen brought her new show Fat Jokes to Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Joyous punchlines courtesy of Sofie Hagen at The Lemon Tree

Editor's Picks