New tequila bar to pop-up for Aberdeen Cocktail Week

Do you know your Margaritas from your Palomas? Maybe you’re a fan of straight tequila instead?

Well for those who do love the Mexican spirit then you’re in for a treat as a new tequila bar is set to pop-up in Aberdeen.

Running throughout the Aberdeen Cocktail Week event which takes place from Tuesday 18 to Monday 24 of October, Tequila Casa, will be based in the former upstairs area of The Coffee House on Gaelic Lane.

A pop-up designed to bring a flavour of Mexican spirits to the masses, this is Aberdeen’s only tequila tavern and will open on Wednesday October 19 as part of the event.

Since the closure of Topolabamba on Union Street, which is now home to Six By Nico, the spirit hasn’t been celebrated in the same way.

Gregor Sey, the organiser of Aberdeen Cocktail Week, is the man behind the tequila house. However, to get access into the bar you must have purchased an Aberdeen Cocktail Week wristband.

Open from 4pm until 11pm Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, Tequila Casa will be open 1pm to midnight Friday and Saturday, and 4pm to 8pm on the Monday.

What will Tequila Casa serve?

As well as offering up various expressions and brands of tequila, customers will also be able to enjoy cocktails, too.

More than 20 different tequilas from purse-friendly to top-shelf luxurious brands will be available.

The four £5 cocktails that will be available include:

Gregor says any other drinks served up will be priced around £5 in line with the Aberdeen Cocktail Week pricing.

However, Tequila Casa almost didn’t come to fruition due to a lack of agents offering short-term commercial leases.

Gregor said: “After creating The Secret Garden event earlier in the year my mind has been filled with ideas for more experiences.

“I contacted estate agents to find out if any of the empty retail units could be leased short-term with no luck, and I worked with hotels to utilise their function rooms, but again, it didn’t work out. I randomly, and luckily, came across this space on Gaelic Lane last month.”

Putting tequila in the spotlight

With the demand for tequila growing year-on-year, Gregor wanted to showcase the spirit to get more people drinking it and thinking of it being more than just a shot.

He added: “I figured a tequila bar would be interesting to Aberdeen Cocktail Week wristband holders and a great addition to the already amazing list of bars taking part.

“As well as providing a new experience and extra value to supporters, a goal of the bar is to change perceptions of tequila away from a warm, cheap shot to something that should be sipped and savoured. I’m confident that Tequila Casa will help achieve that.”

The drinks entrepreneur hopes to make the concept permanent in the future and while Tequila Casa is just temporary now, Gregor plans for it to continue to make its mark on the city in the future.

A Vintage Apparel Market pop-up hosted by Anna’s Apparel and Soul Sisters will take place in part of Tequila Casa on Friday from 11am to 5pm and Saturday 11am to 4pm. An Aberdeen Cocktail Week wristband will also be required for this.

Wristbands are priced at £12 for the week-long wristband, £8 for a day pass and £6.00 for students and those working in hospitality.

More than 30 venues are lined-up to take part in the 10-day event including 21 Crimes, Orchid, 99 Bar and Kitchen, Barbelow, Under the Hamer, Ivy Lodge, The Workshop, Siberia and more.