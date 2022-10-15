Utopia Cafe in Inverness back in action after ‘overwhelming’ response to staff appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Utopia Cafe in Inverness back in action after ‘overwhelming’ response to staff appeal

By Karla Sinclair
October 15, 2022, 6:00 am
Kevin Paterson. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Kevin Paterson. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

A popular cafe in Inverness that closed its doors temporarily has reopened after receiving overwhelming support from the local community.

Utopia Cafe, owned by Kevin Paterson, was on the brink of permanent closure this summer due to the mounting pressures of staff shortages and the cost of living crisis.

Located on Tomatin Road, the cafe seized operating on Sunday, July 3.

Kevin made his following aware of the closure on social media, with a post that partly read: “Life has been a bit of a rollercoaster for lots of us lately.

Eggs Benedict. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“It’s been decided that we will be taking a short break to recharge and reenergise for the difficult road ahead, and the continued challenges that are expected for the hospitality industry.”

A dream come true

Kevin, who is originally from Smithton and now resides in Culduthel, opened the cafe in April 2019 with a team of five.

The 32-year-old started out in the hospitality industry when he was 13 working as a pot washer before going on to be a frier at a chipper. He also served customers in a series of sandwich shops, restaurants, and cafes.

“I’ve seen my fair share of kitchen sinks,” Kevin laughed.

“I then fled the nest of Inverness and set my sights on the big smoke of London at the age of 19, with a pocket full of dreams and ambitions.

Kevin making coffee for a customer at Utopia Cafe. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“I worked in the thick of the action in Soho at a popular upmarket establishment where I really honed my skills in the world of food and drink, before taking some time out to explore the world of tech.”

Kevin quickly discovered that tech was not his passion and set out to pursue his dream of opening a cafe.

He added: “It’s something I had dreamt of doing since I started out in hospitality. And that’s where Utopia was born.”

Utopia Cafe served brunch-style dishes including avocado and halloumi, brioche French toast, a modern Middle Eastern twist on eggs Benedict, and florentine and royale, as well as a selection of cakes and bakes.

A variety of mouth-watering brunch-style dishes are available. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Its capacity was 26 and the opening hours were from 10am to 4pm Thursday to Monday.

‘I’m not giving up yet’

With Kevin’s dream a reality, it was a struggle to come to the realisation that keeping the eatery open was proving impossible this summer.

This was because he was unable to find the right level of talented chefs.

“There’s a serious shortage of them in the Highlands,” Kevin said.

“It was devastating. I’ve worked so hard to keep things running and ticking along, but it just got to the point where the cafe was so busy and intense, it was hard to keep the staff from turning over.

“On top of that, recruitment became really stagnant. It was difficult to find the right level of talent we needed to keep things running to the standards we’d set for ourselves.”

The business owner shared updates on Utopia Cafe on social media and made a desperate plea for people to apply for positions.

One post read: “Utopia started out as one of my biggest dreams in life and I was so excited to see it explode onto the scene, but this has now become a bit of a recurring daily nightmare just trying to keep it afloat and up to the standards we set.

Inside the cafe, located on Tomatin Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“So here I am, desperately looking for a committed, passionate and versatile chef to come on board immediately to help save the day.

“I’m not giving up yet, I still have faith, but it comes down to finding the right people.”

Dear friends & guests of Utopia,Thank you for all the the kind messages of support over the last couple of…

Posted by Utopia Cafe on Wednesday, 13 July 2022

An overwhelming response

This post wracked up 258 reactions and more than 50 comments from followers and, ultimately, saved the business.

Kevin received close to 50 applications from this alone.

He said: “The public response was really incredible and overwhelming. We have the nicest customers who’ve been such wonderful support since day one.

“We were lucky that things started to turn around and we found an amazing chef team who relocated here from the south of Scotland.”

Kevin is pleased to be welcoming customers through Utopia Cafe’s doors again. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The team now consists of four “very experienced members”.

“It’s so far running like clockwork,” Kevin added.

“We have a really strong and innovative chef team who’ve got bags of experience under their belt, so the menu has developed and is the best it’s ever been, and the pace and overall customer experience have seen a major improvement as a result.”

Service has resumed and the eatery and its opening hours are the same as they were before its temporary closure.

