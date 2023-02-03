Drive-Thru Diners: Would Humble Burger’s iconic Mac ‘n’ Black be the star of the show?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Drive-Thru Diners: Would Humble Burger’s iconic Mac ‘n’ Black be the star of the show?

By Karla Sinclair
February 3, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 3, 2023, 5:19 pm

I would be incredibly shocked if a self-confessed Moray foodie was yet to hear of or come across Humble Burger.

The business, run by husband and wife Mike and Jennifer McEwen, has grown exponentially since its inception in January 2021, to say the least.

Starting their journey in a renovated food van, the couple recently took on a permanent kitchen residency at Elgin bar Foggies – a move that resulted in people swarming to the new location in the first few days of opening.

Jennifer and Mike McEwen. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

I had sampled some grub from Humble Burger back in its food truck days. The order was swift, the food was tasty, and the team was super attentive.

But it just so happened that Julia and I were headed through Elgin shortly after the exciting move to Foggies.

With that, we decided to check out the new space and test whether or not the food was still of the same high calibre.

Humble Burger: What is it and what’s on offer?

You can grab a dish (or several) from Humble Burger inside Foggies Bar, located on Munro Place in Elgin.

The business is known for its hefty, colourful, and eye-catching dishes that range from dirty fries and burritos to, of course, burgers.

The menu isn’t overly complicated, which I love. Humble Burger’s team know what they do well and don’t see the need to change it.

It is open from noon to 3pm and 4.30pm to 9pm Wednesday to Sunday, and orders can be placed by calling 07498 925711.

The order:

Verdict: Halloumi burrito

Halloumi is definitely one of my favourite foods. If I spot it on a menu, I get an overwhelming urge to order the dish that features it.

Humble’s halloumi burrito comprises a 12-inch tortilla wrap with Mexican beans, rice, guacamole, salsa, cheese, salad and sriracha mayo.

The mayo was creamy and slightly tangy, the beans and rice were soft, the salsa had a nice warming kick, and the salad provided a subtle crunch.

Halloumi burrito. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson

I loved the coriander, while Julia would have liked a bit more spice.

It was also nice to see that the wrap itself wasn’t greasy or wet.

As for the star of the show, the halloumi, it boasted a nice level of salt. And yes, it did squeak – something I for one always look out for. Already, the bar had been set high.

Presentation

Julia: 3/5

Karla: 3.5/5

Taste

Julia: 4/5

Karla: 4.5/5

Verdict: Barbecue pulled pork loaded fries

You can’t go to Humble Burger and not request a side of loaded fries.

Julia loved these from the get-go, instantly complimenting the fluffiness of the fries and the fact they were skin-on. And when we got started on praising the barbecue pulled pork, we couldn’t stop…

BBQ pulled pork loaded fries. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson

It boasted a melt-in-the-mouth texture that married perfectly with the sriracha mayo and salt and chilli toppings. The toppings included chilli, spring onion, coriander, red onion and peppers.

We would order this again and again.

Presentation

Julia: 4/5

Karla: 4.5/5

Taste

Julia: 4.5/5

Karla: 4.5/5

Verdict: Tandoori chicken burger

The pair of us were keen to put some chicken to the test, so added a Tandoori chicken burger to our order.

It definitely looked the part with its sesame seed bun and featured some ingredients that sounded really interesting – onion bhajis and minty mayo.

The cheddar, lettuce, and red onion really worked, especially the raw crunchy onion.

Tandoori chicken burger. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson

The chicken was more on the dry side in my opinion, but Julia complimented its juiciness in the middle. The mayo was an interesting addition.

Presentation

Julia: 3.5/5

Karla: 3.5/5

Taste

Julia: 3/5

Karla: 3/5

Verdict: Mac ‘n’ Black

This is a prime example of Julia and I leaving the best item until last. Ladies and gentlemen, this is the iconic Mac ‘n’ Black burger.

We had seen a number of pictures of this beauty before stopping by and heard superb things. I can assure you that it didn’t disappoint.

A six-oz beef patty, panko macaroni cheese and black pudding round, cheddar, chilli jam, lettuce, tomato and mayo are all sandwiched between a sesame seed bun to make a gem of a burger.

Mac n’ Black. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson

We couldn’t decide what the highlight was – simply down to the fact that everything was delicious.

The panko macaroni cheese and black pudding round was crispy on the outside, yet soft and gooey on the inside, while the patty itself was incredibly juicy.

I think Julia favoured the chilli jam above all as it added a lovely sweetness to the burger, rounding everything off. The only thing? Less lettuce please.

We cannot recommend stopping by to try one for yourself enough.

Presentation

Julia: 4.5/5

Karla: 4.5/5

Taste

Julia: 4.5/5

Karla: 5/5

The Mac ‘n’ Black came out on top at Humble Burger in Elgin, racking up a score of 18.5/20.

Can you think of any local venues or dishes you would like the Drive-Thru Diners to try?

Fill out our online form below to share your recommendations.

