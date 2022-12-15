5 dog-friendly places for a bite to eat in Elgin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After heading out for a walk with your pooch, you can find yourself in need of a break to refuel.

Whether that involves enjoying a warm cup of coffee and an indulgent bake or a bowl of soup and a sandwich, there are several hospitality venues in Elgin that would welcome not only you with open arms but also your furry companion.

Here’s a list of dog-friendly restaurants, cafes, and pubs you can visit in Elgin.

Granary

Everything from burgers, fish and chips, steaks, and toasties to ice cream and cake is on the menu at Granary. Oh, and spirits, beers, rums, and cocktails galore, of course.

It’s a great spot to pay a visit to for a refreshing dram and hearty grub, especially if you’re a sports fan as it shows all major sport events.

Address: 14-18 Thunderton Place, Elgin, IV30 1BG

The Drouthy Cobbler

If you’re on the hunt for a lavish lunch or dinner somewhere that will allow your dog to join, then look no further than The Drouthy Cobbler.

Open from noon to 11pm Monday to Saturday and 11am to 11pm on Sundays, there is plenty of opportunities for you to try out the menu for yourself.

Address: 48a High Street, Elgin, IV30 1BU

Eight Acres Hotel & Leisure Club

With views overlooking private woodland and landscaped gardens, Darroch Restaurant in the Eight Acres Hotel & Leisure Club is a real retreat from the outside world.

The food menu is available throughout the day so guests can sample a variety of appealing dishes, or chooser a lighter bite from the sandwich menu.

Fresh drinking water is available on request for your pooch, as well.

Address: Morriston Road, Elgin, IV30 6UL

Against the Grain

If you’re trying to think of places that are dog-friendly in Elgin, then Against the Grain should be one of the first venues that spring to mind.

It is a haven for beer lovers, serving taps that are constantly rotating and showcasing an exciting range of bottled beers from around the globe.

The team prides itself on serving in a relaxed atmosphere where dogs are always welcome.

Address: 25 Batchen Street, Elgin, IV30 1BH

Batchen Street Coffee

Batchen Street Coffee is an award-winning independent speciality coffee shop and roaster located in the heart of Elgin.

Great tea, coffee, and hot chocolate are among the offering, as well as great quality, freshly-prepared food.

You and your four-legged friend are sure to love the welcoming setting, too.

Address: 33 Batchen Street, Elgin, IV30 1BH