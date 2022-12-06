12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: One night bed and breakfast at Links House at Royal Dornoch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If it’s a luxury experience you’re looking to immerse yourself in at the start of next year then today’s prize is the one for you.

An overnight stay at the elegant Links House at Royal Dornoch is our sixth prize in our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaways and is one we know will be very popular.

Located in the gorgeous seaside town of Dornoch, the hotel is one of Scotland’s most highly rated across the board.

From its incredible location which boasts breathtaking views of Dornoch Beach and the golf course to its quirky additions like its putting green for guests to practice, and their bar in the wall, there’s plenty to uncover while staying here.

What’s the prize?

The lucky winner of this prize will enjoy a one-night bed and breakfast experience at Links House at Royal Dornoch.

If you’re looking for somewhere luxurious to dine in the evening, then why not book yourself into the hotel’s restaurant Mara. You’ll be able to experience an evening of fine dining before taking yourself back to your room.

The breakfast the next day though is a highlight for many guests, and if you bag a seat at the window, you’ll enjoy some of the most stunning views of the golf course and Dornoch Beach.

The prize is worth more than £325 for the room and breakfast.

For more information on Links House at Royal Dornoch visit www.linkshousedornoch.com

To enter the Links House at Royal Dornoch giveaway:

Terms and conditions:

This prize must be used between February and March 2023. (Worth more than £325)

Entrants must register by 5pm on Friday December 16. All correct entries will go into a draw to determine the winning entrant. Entry to this competition is by online form only.

Entrants must be 18 yrs or over. Employees of DC Thomson Ltd and immediate families are not eligible to enter. The editor’s decision is final.

Full competition terms and conditions here.