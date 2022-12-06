12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: One night bed and breakfast at Links House at Royal Dornoch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: One night bed and breakfast at Links House at Royal Dornoch

If it's a luxury experience you're looking to immerse yourself in at the start of next year then today's prize is the one for you.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
December 6, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 13, 2022, 3:28 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
The bar in the wall is a quirky addition to the venue. Image: Links House at Royal Dornoch
The bar in the wall is a quirky addition to the venue. Image: Links House at Royal Dornoch

An overnight stay at the elegant Links House at Royal Dornoch is our sixth prize in our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaways and is one we know will be very popular.

Located in the gorgeous seaside town of Dornoch, the hotel is one of Scotland’s most highly rated across the board.

One of the beautiful rooms. Image: Links House at Royal Dornoch

From its incredible location which boasts breathtaking views of Dornoch Beach and the golf course to its quirky additions like its putting green for guests to practice, and their bar in the wall, there’s plenty to uncover while staying here.

What’s the prize?

The lucky winner of this prize will enjoy a one-night bed and breakfast experience at Links House at Royal Dornoch.

If you’re looking for somewhere luxurious to dine in the evening, then why not book yourself into the hotel’s restaurant Mara. You’ll be able to experience an evening of fine dining before taking yourself back to your room.

The putting green for guests to use. Image: Links House at Royal Dornoch

The breakfast the next day though is a highlight for many guests, and if you bag a seat at the window, you’ll enjoy some of the most stunning views of the golf course and Dornoch Beach.

The prize is worth more than £325 for the room and breakfast.

For more information on Links House at Royal Dornoch visit www.linkshousedornoch.com

To enter the Links House at Royal Dornoch giveaway:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Terms and conditions:

This prize must be used between February and March 2023. (Worth more than £325)

Entrants must register by 5pm on Friday December 16. All correct entries will go into a draw to determine the winning entrant. Entry to this competition is by online form only.

Entrants must be 18 yrs or over. Employees of DC Thomson Ltd and immediate families are not eligible to enter. The editor’s decision is final.

Full competition terms and conditions here.

