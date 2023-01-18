What I made of my £3 Too Good To Go bag from the Robert Gordon University food hall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Before last month, I had never set foot inside Robert Gordon University. After all, I have never had a reason to.

But yet again, my Too Good To Go app left me feeling fairly intrigued recently. This time, it was due to spotting Eat RGU among the bags available in Aberdeen.

Eat RGU is a website that details the variety of food and drink concepts on offer at the university. These range from Costa and Subway to traditional and world food, including freshly-baked pizza, pasta, salads, and more.

I hadn’t a scooby about Eat RGU until doing some research before securing a bag, so don’t worry if the name is new to you too.

What I got my hands on…

It wasn’t the most straightforward bag to get a hold of. Considering this was my first time stopping by the university, you’re likely to understand why.

I spent 30 minutes wandering down corridors, stumbling upon doors that weren’t accessible, and coming close to giving up my search for the food hall entirely.

I can only imagine how flustered I must have appeared to students passing by. Why did I fail to make life easier by querying someone about the location of the hall? Well, I continue to ask myself the same question.

I digress.

Unbagging the contents was interesting. I was pleasantly surprised to see there were a few healthy options in the mix, which doesn’t happen all too often.

First up was a Müller Corner yoghurt – arguably one of the top flavours, strawberry. We all know what to expect with a classic like this one. It was creamy, thick, sweet, and ever-so-slightly tangy due to the strawberry compote. I don’t know about you, but I also find this flavour refreshing.

Speaking of refreshing, a salad box was the next item I stumbled across.

I was concerned in the beginning – purely because when it comes to a Too Good To Go bag, the items may have been sitting around for some time.

However, the sweetcorn, mango, cucumber, peppers, lettuce, and red onions were fantastic.

Everything had that crunch factor that I was hoping for and was still nice and juicy. The dressing gave it an added zing.

I’m not a big fan of coleslaw, so that was left. I was glad it had been designated its own corner and wasn’t smothered across or underneath the other ingredients.

Now onto the sweets.

There weren’t one or two items in the sweet line-up, but four – two pain au chocolats and two white chocolate cookies.

The pain au chocolats were incredibly flakey and filled with dark chocolate chips. Whoever whipped these up knows that the more chocolate, the better.

The dark chocolate contrasted well with the lightness of the buttery pastry, making for a delightful treat. However, I did give it a few seconds to heat up in the microwave beforehand.

As for the cookies, they were soft and chewy in the middle with a golden exterior, a favourite of mine, and the flavour was incredible.

Given that the goods were picked up from the Robert Gordon University food hall, the individual prices couldn’t be retrieved.

The verdict

All in all, this Too Good To Go experience was a good one. It wasn’t the greatest, but it was good.

Considering there were a few healthier options in the mix was a pleasure to see, particularly since – nine times out of 10 – it would be a student from the Robert Gordon University campus reserving them from Eat RGU, for obvious reasons.

The baked goods were a delight and I thought there was a superb variety on offer.