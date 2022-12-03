The 4 best restaurants for Hogmanay dinner in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

The 4 best restaurants for Hogmanay dinner in Inverness

By Karla Sinclair
December 3, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 19, 2022, 3:59 pm
A hogmanay dinner dish
Torrish Restaurant in Ness Walk is among the options to toast Hogmanay in Inverness. Image: Kingsmills Hotel.

What guarantees a great Hogmanay? Spending the evening with loved ones eating a delicious dinner in a top-class Inverness establishment.

There is the festive setting to admire, no washing up involved, and it provides the perfect excuse to get dolled up. And you get to stroll the charming city streets, of course.

But, arguably, the best part about bringing in the new year at a local eatery or bar is the food and drink.

So, we (the Food and Drink team) have pulled together a list of venues serving up Hogmanay dinner to toast the new year in Inverness.

Hogmanay dinner in Inverness 2022

Prime Restaurant

If you’re spending Hogmanay in Inverness this year, then you should definitely consider Prime Restaurant’s New Year’s Eve banquet.

Guests will be treated to three courses for £59.50 (£30 for those under 12) and there are plenty of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options available.

Salmon gravlax, gin-marinated apple and sweet potato strudel, apple vanilla and pistachio crumble, and sticky toffee pudding are among the menu options.

Address: 4-6 Ness Walk, Inverness, IV3 5NE

a steak sandwich and chips in Prime restaurant in inverness
Steak sandwich. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Blackfriars

The New Year’s Eve menu at Blackfriars offers a range of delicious dishes with a focus on local provenance, showcasing some of the finest Scottish produce on the market.

There is a three-course meal included in your booking, which is priced at £42.95 per person, as well as musical entertainment from 10pm to 1am.

The meal is served at 7.30pm and the event is strictly pre-bookings only.

Address: 93-95 Academy Street, Inverness, IV1 1LX

Ness Walk Hotel

An experience curated for lovers of fine dining, the Hogmanay celebrations at Ness Walk Hotel are relaxed yet formal with fine dining at the heart of the evening.

The establishment’s executive chef Craig Douglas and his brigade have prepared a five-course menu showcasing the finest ingredients and produce in the Scottish Highlands.

There will also be entertainment from 9pm. Cheers to that!

Address: 12 Ness Walk, Inverness, IV3 5SQ

A dish served during the first supper club held at Ness Walk's Torrish Restaurant
A dish served during the first supper club held at Ness Walk’s Torrish Restaurant in October. Image: Kingsmills Hotel.

The Heathmount

Served from 5pm to 9.30pm, Hogmanay dinner at The Heathmount is sure to go down a treat among friends and family.

With five starters, mains, and desserts available to choose from, you’ll struggle to narrow down your preferred dishes.

If you were to ask me, I would be ordering the Cockburn’s haggis croquettes with a whisky sauce, pan-seared sirloin steak, peppercorn sauce, onion rings and thick cut chips, and vanilla cheesecake with salted caramel drizzle.

Address: Kingsmills Road, Inverness, IV2 3JU

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

Torrish Restaurant in Ness Walk is among the options to toast Hogmanay in Inverness. Image: Kingsmills Hotel.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
Strawberry carrot breakfast cake made with Comvita manuka honey. Image: Comvita
Sweet treats: Strawberry carrot breakfast cake to start the day
Torrish Restaurant in Ness Walk is among the options to toast Hogmanay in Inverness. Image: Kingsmills Hotel.
The Hebridean Baker celebrates success of 2022 ahead of second US book tour
restaurant reviews 2022 Press and Journal Douneside House
Put these venues in The P&J's top 10 restaurant reviews of 2022 on your…
Torrish Restaurant in Ness Walk is among the options to toast Hogmanay in Inverness. Image: Kingsmills Hotel.
Whisky wonderland: Raise a dram to Scotland’s national drink on Hogmanay
Torrish Restaurant in Ness Walk is among the options to toast Hogmanay in Inverness. Image: Kingsmills Hotel.
The 9 best restaurants and cafes that opened in Aberdeenshire in 2022
Torrish Restaurant in Ness Walk is among the options to toast Hogmanay in Inverness. Image: Kingsmills Hotel.
Drive-Thru Diners: The 22 best and worst rated installments of 2022
Torrish Restaurant in Ness Walk is among the options to toast Hogmanay in Inverness. Image: Kingsmills Hotel.
Cooking on a Budget: Cook with wisdom by recreating Ken Hom’s country-style aubergine
Torrish Restaurant in Ness Walk is among the options to toast Hogmanay in Inverness. Image: Kingsmills Hotel.
Top 10 food and drink stories of 2022 you enjoyed the most on The…
Torrish Restaurant in Ness Walk is among the options to toast Hogmanay in Inverness. Image: Kingsmills Hotel.
Jimmy Buchan hails 'great' schools scheme for nurturing new generation of seafood industry talent

Most Read

1
Torrish Restaurant in Ness Walk is among the options to toast Hogmanay in Inverness. Image: Kingsmills Hotel.
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Torrish Restaurant in Ness Walk is among the options to toast Hogmanay in Inverness. Image: Kingsmills Hotel.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
3
Torrish Restaurant in Ness Walk is among the options to toast Hogmanay in Inverness. Image: Kingsmills Hotel.
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Torrish Restaurant in Ness Walk is among the options to toast Hogmanay in Inverness. Image: Kingsmills Hotel.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
5
Torrish Restaurant in Ness Walk is among the options to toast Hogmanay in Inverness. Image: Kingsmills Hotel.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
6
Torrish Restaurant in Ness Walk is among the options to toast Hogmanay in Inverness. Image: Kingsmills Hotel.
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
7
music inverness 2023
Big music acts heading for Inverness in 2023 – including two final shows at…
8
Tragic NHS errors led to seven deaths in Highlands and Islands
9
Lochinver lifeboat
Coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl in Highlands
10
Torrish Restaurant in Ness Walk is among the options to toast Hogmanay in Inverness. Image: Kingsmills Hotel.
Beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend across car park by hair after romantic Highland getaway turns…

More from Press and Journal

Kinloss Military Wives Choir singing
'It's a wonderful thing to be part of' Kinloss Military Wives Choir seeking a…
Torrish Restaurant in Ness Walk is among the options to toast Hogmanay in Inverness. Image: Kingsmills Hotel.
Driver arrested following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Torrish Restaurant in Ness Walk is among the options to toast Hogmanay in Inverness. Image: Kingsmills Hotel.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
Torrish Restaurant in Ness Walk is among the options to toast Hogmanay in Inverness. Image: Kingsmills Hotel.
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Torrish Restaurant in Ness Walk is among the options to toast Hogmanay in Inverness. Image: Kingsmills Hotel.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Torrish Restaurant in Ness Walk is among the options to toast Hogmanay in Inverness. Image: Kingsmills Hotel.
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Torrish Restaurant in Ness Walk is among the options to toast Hogmanay in Inverness. Image: Kingsmills Hotel.
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Torrish Restaurant in Ness Walk is among the options to toast Hogmanay in Inverness. Image: Kingsmills Hotel.
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Torrish Restaurant in Ness Walk is among the options to toast Hogmanay in Inverness. Image: Kingsmills Hotel.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented