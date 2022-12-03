The 4 best restaurants for Hogmanay dinner in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What guarantees a great Hogmanay? Spending the evening with loved ones eating a delicious dinner in a top-class Inverness establishment.

There is the festive setting to admire, no washing up involved, and it provides the perfect excuse to get dolled up. And you get to stroll the charming city streets, of course.

But, arguably, the best part about bringing in the new year at a local eatery or bar is the food and drink.

So, we (the Food and Drink team) have pulled together a list of venues serving up Hogmanay dinner to toast the new year in Inverness.

Hogmanay dinner in Inverness 2022

Prime Restaurant

If you’re spending Hogmanay in Inverness this year, then you should definitely consider Prime Restaurant’s New Year’s Eve banquet.

Guests will be treated to three courses for £59.50 (£30 for those under 12) and there are plenty of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options available.

Salmon gravlax, gin-marinated apple and sweet potato strudel, apple vanilla and pistachio crumble, and sticky toffee pudding are among the menu options.

Address: 4-6 Ness Walk, Inverness, IV3 5NE

Blackfriars

The New Year’s Eve menu at Blackfriars offers a range of delicious dishes with a focus on local provenance, showcasing some of the finest Scottish produce on the market.

There is a three-course meal included in your booking, which is priced at £42.95 per person, as well as musical entertainment from 10pm to 1am.

The meal is served at 7.30pm and the event is strictly pre-bookings only.

Address: 93-95 Academy Street, Inverness, IV1 1LX

Ness Walk Hotel

An experience curated for lovers of fine dining, the Hogmanay celebrations at Ness Walk Hotel are relaxed yet formal with fine dining at the heart of the evening.

The establishment’s executive chef Craig Douglas and his brigade have prepared a five-course menu showcasing the finest ingredients and produce in the Scottish Highlands.

There will also be entertainment from 9pm. Cheers to that!

Address: 12 Ness Walk, Inverness, IV3 5SQ

The Heathmount

Served from 5pm to 9.30pm, Hogmanay dinner at The Heathmount is sure to go down a treat among friends and family.

With five starters, mains, and desserts available to choose from, you’ll struggle to narrow down your preferred dishes.

If you were to ask me, I would be ordering the Cockburn’s haggis croquettes with a whisky sauce, pan-seared sirloin steak, peppercorn sauce, onion rings and thick cut chips, and vanilla cheesecake with salted caramel drizzle.

Address: Kingsmills Road, Inverness, IV2 3JU