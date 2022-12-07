12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Winter stay for two at Meldrum Country House in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Winter stay for two at Meldrum Country House in Aberdeenshire

Day seven of our 12 Days of Christmas brings a wonderful overnight away at Meldrum House Country Hotel in Aberdeenshire.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
December 7, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 13, 2022, 3:30 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
You will dine in a dome as part of the prize. Image: Meldrum Country House
You will dine in a dome as part of the prize. Image: Meldrum Country House

Enjoy a fabulous dining experience and overnight stay at the award-winning hotel in Oldmeldrum this winter and bring a plus one away with you for the ultimate break.

The hotel is ideally located in the idyllic outskirts of the town and benefits from gorgeous grounds that you’ll easily lose yourself in due to their beauty.

One of the beautiful domes lit up at night. Image: Meldrum Country House

What’s the prize?

The ‘Celebrate Winter With Us’ package includes heading to one of Meldrum House’s luxury dining domes, after checking in at 1pm, where you will be able to feast on the hotel’s brand new winter tapas menu.

You’ll also get to order a cocktail each which will be created by the team in Titan Sky Bar – the UK’s largest outside dome. The bar recently won Best Bar at the Visit Scotland regional finals.

A cosy Stables room. Image: Meldrum Country House

In the evening, you will be seated at a romantic table for two in Pineapple Gill & Seafood Restaurant or in 1236 in their 800-year-old Cave Bar where you will enjoy a three-course dinner designed by Meldrum House’s executive chef, Alan Clarke.

Your room will be in one of the hotel’s beautiful spacious Stable rooms which boasts beams and stunning bathrooms. You’re guaranteed a peaceful night’s sleep and when you wake you’ll be able to fill your boots with a full Scottish breakfast before a late departure at noon.

The prize is worth around £330.

For more information on Meldrum Country House visit www.meldrumhouse.com

Some of the delicious tapas. Image: Meldrum Country House

To enter the Meldrum House Country Hotel giveaway:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Terms and conditions:

The prize is valid from January 3 to March 31, 2023 excluding February 10-15. The offer is made subject to availability.

The prize includes dome hire, three-course dinner and a cocktail from the Titan Sky Bar menu as well as an overnight stay. Travel and drinks during dinner are not included. Dinner is available in the Cave Bar seven days a week and Pineapple Grill and Seafood Restaurant, Wednesday to Saturday only to the value of £45 each. Tapas is available in a dome Monday to Thursday and in the Titan Sky Bar Friday to Sunday.

The winner must be 18 or over. (Worth around £300)

Entrants must register by 5pm on Friday December 16. All correct entries will go into a draw to determine the winning entrant. Entry to this competition is by online form only.

Entrants must be 18 yrs or over. Employees of DC Thomson Ltd and immediate families are not eligible to enter. The editor’s decision is final.

Full competition terms and conditions at www.pressandjournal.co.uk/competition-terms 

