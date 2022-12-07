12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Winter stay for two at Meldrum Country House in Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Day seven of our 12 Days of Christmas brings a wonderful overnight away at Meldrum House Country Hotel in Aberdeenshire.

Enjoy a fabulous dining experience and overnight stay at the award-winning hotel in Oldmeldrum this winter and bring a plus one away with you for the ultimate break.

The hotel is ideally located in the idyllic outskirts of the town and benefits from gorgeous grounds that you’ll easily lose yourself in due to their beauty.

What’s the prize?

The ‘Celebrate Winter With Us’ package includes heading to one of Meldrum House’s luxury dining domes, after checking in at 1pm, where you will be able to feast on the hotel’s brand new winter tapas menu.

You’ll also get to order a cocktail each which will be created by the team in Titan Sky Bar – the UK’s largest outside dome. The bar recently won Best Bar at the Visit Scotland regional finals.

In the evening, you will be seated at a romantic table for two in Pineapple Gill & Seafood Restaurant or in 1236 in their 800-year-old Cave Bar where you will enjoy a three-course dinner designed by Meldrum House’s executive chef, Alan Clarke.

Your room will be in one of the hotel’s beautiful spacious Stable rooms which boasts beams and stunning bathrooms. You’re guaranteed a peaceful night’s sleep and when you wake you’ll be able to fill your boots with a full Scottish breakfast before a late departure at noon.

The prize is worth around £330.

For more information on Meldrum Country House visit www.meldrumhouse.com

To enter the Meldrum House Country Hotel giveaway:

Terms and conditions:

The prize is valid from January 3 to March 31, 2023 excluding February 10-15. The offer is made subject to availability.

The prize includes dome hire, three-course dinner and a cocktail from the Titan Sky Bar menu as well as an overnight stay. Travel and drinks during dinner are not included. Dinner is available in the Cave Bar seven days a week and Pineapple Grill and Seafood Restaurant, Wednesday to Saturday only to the value of £45 each. Tapas is available in a dome Monday to Thursday and in the Titan Sky Bar Friday to Sunday.

The winner must be 18 or over. (Worth around £300)

Entrants must register by 5pm on Friday December 16. All correct entries will go into a draw to determine the winning entrant. Entry to this competition is by online form only.

Entrants must be 18 yrs or over. Employees of DC Thomson Ltd and immediate families are not eligible to enter. The editor’s decision is final.

Full competition terms and conditions at www.pressandjournal.co.uk/competition-terms