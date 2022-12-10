12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win 3 bottles of whisky from Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky’s Black Bull range

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s day 10 of our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway and today we’ve got something lots of whisky fans will be interested in.

With thanks to the team at Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky, who are based in Huntly, we’ve got not one, not two, but three bottles of their Black Bull whiskies to give away as a trio.

Black Bull whiskies are created using the same blending formula today as was used back when it was launched in 1864.

Owned by the whisky firm, the various liquids are created in small handcrafted batches, a method unchanged for over 150 years. This stunning portfolio of whiskies are blended using a large percentage of quality Speyside and Highland malts.

What’s the prize?

Winning many global awards, we have three of their core brand whiskies to give away to one lucky reader.

Not only will this give you a chance to enjoy some delicious drams over the festive period they might even make for the perfect last minute Christmas present.

You’ll want to kick your celebrations off with their Kyloe (prounounced Kahy-loh) expression which is inspired by the hardy breed of Highland cattle and blended at a hearty 50% abv.

The Peated Black Bull is for fans of smoky whiskies with warming tasting notes on the palate.

And the 12-year-old is matured in the finest sherry and bourbon casks and is perfect neat, with water or great in cocktails too. The prize is worth over £100 and

For more information on Black Bull visit thespiritsembassy.com/collections/black-bull

To enter the Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky giveaway:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Terms and conditions

The prize includes one bottle of Kyloe, one of the 12-year-old and one of the peated whisky. (Value is more than £100)

Entrants must register by 5pm on Friday December 16. All correct entries will go into a draw to determine the winning entrant. Entry to this competition is by online form only.

Entrants must be 18 yrs or over. Employees of DC Thomson Ltd and immediate families are not eligible to enter. The editor’s decision is final.

Full competition terms and conditions at www.pressandjournal.co.uk/competition-terms