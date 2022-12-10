12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win 3 bottles of whisky from Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky’s Black Bull range

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win 3 bottles of whisky from Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky’s Black Bull range

It's day 10 of our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway and today we've got something lots of whisky fans will be interested in.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
December 10, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 13, 2022, 3:32 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Black Bull
The three bottles of whisky you can win. Image: Black Bull

With thanks to the team at Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky, who are based in Huntly, we’ve got not one, not two, but three bottles of their Black Bull whiskies to give away as a trio.

Black Bull whiskies are created using the same blending formula today as was used back when it was launched in 1864.

The 12-year-old version. Image: Black Bull

Owned by the whisky firm, the various liquids are created in small handcrafted batches, a method unchanged for over 150 years. This stunning portfolio of whiskies are blended using a large percentage of quality Speyside and Highland malts.

What’s the prize?

Winning many global awards, we have three of their core brand whiskies to give away to one lucky reader.

Not only will this give you a chance to enjoy some delicious drams over the festive period they might even make for the perfect last minute Christmas present.

You’ll want to kick your celebrations off with their Kyloe (prounounced Kahy-loh) expression which is inspired by the hardy breed of Highland cattle and blended at a hearty 50% abv.

The whiskies make for the perfect dram. Image: Black Bull

The Peated Black Bull is for fans of smoky whiskies with warming tasting notes on the palate.

And the 12-year-old is matured in the finest sherry and bourbon casks and is perfect neat, with water or great in cocktails too.  The prize is worth over £100 and

For more information on Black Bull visit thespiritsembassy.com/collections/black-bull

To enter the Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky giveaway:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Terms and conditions

The prize includes one bottle of Kyloe, one of the 12-year-old and one of the peated whisky. (Value is more than £100)

Entrants must register by 5pm on Friday December 16. All correct entries will go into a draw to determine the winning entrant. Entry to this competition is by online form only.

Entrants must be 18 yrs or over. Employees of DC Thomson Ltd and immediate families are not eligible to enter. The editor’s decision is final.

Full competition terms and conditions at www.pressandjournal.co.uk/competition-terms

