The vegan food and drink scene in Inverness, Nairn and Elgin – is there ‘a growing appetite’ for it?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

The vegan food and drink scene in Inverness, Nairn and Elgin – is there ‘a growing appetite’ for it?

By Karla Sinclair
January 21, 2023, 5:00 pm
From left, Nicola Mackinlay and Megan Mclean. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
From left, Nicola Mackinlay and Megan Mclean. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Catering to vegan clientele is something that has improved significantly in recent years at restaurants and cafes.

This does not have to involve transforming whole menus or business concepts but making a few tweaks here and there.

“We try to offer as many vegan options as non-vegan, and always look for a vegan option where possible,” says Gemma Taylor, owner and manager of Blend in Inverness.

Pancakes, waffles, and soups are among the offering for those adhering to a vegan diet at Blend.

Gemma Taylor of Blend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

But while the business owner believes “there is a big appetite” for vegan grub in the city, she does not want to deter an entire food group – meat eaters – from visiting her cafe.

“I’ve noticed a lot of our vegan customers tend to visit with groups, friends or family who are not vegan,” Gemma added.

“Perhaps some non-veggie or vegan people are less likely to visit a solely vegan place than somewhere that caters to both.”

Vegan food in Inverness

A quick Google search for vegan food in Inverness will display a list of establishments catering to both vegans and non-vegans alike, like Blend. They include:

Gemma and Lara Elsayed, co-owner of Inverness takeaway Salt N Fire, agreed that there is a big appetite for it in the city.

Gemma said: “We have always had a big vegan customer base, even now that more fast food/supermarket options are available.

“There are lots of people as well who try to eat veggie or vegan just occasionally so it’s good for them to have regular places to go.”

Lara added: “I do believe there is a growing appetite for this type of cuisine as the food we offer is not only healthy but tasty and interesting.

“Our customer base is not only vegan, it is a broad segment of the community.”

Much more than just ‘lentils and lettuce’

Referring back to the list of eateries with vegan options in Inverness, a small amount offers solely vegan grub. Salt N Fire is among them.

The business is aiming to break the stigma that the cuisine is dull and launched in the Victorian Market less than three months ago.

“There was a gap in the market and I hope we have gone someway to fill it,” says Lara.

A Salt N Fire poke bowl. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“The general impression that people seem to have of vegan food is that of lentils and lettuce, and in reality, vegan food is so much more than that.

“I have found that people are interested in the healthy nutritious food we’re offering. However, I have to emphasise that if it wasn’t tasty it would not sell.”

Do we need more local vegan food?

Gemma went on to say: “I’d always like to see more places offering vegan cuisine, especially different varieties of food.

“We’ve had a good relationship with other businesses offering vegan food, it’s always good to have somewhere to direct customers if you don’t offer the particular thing they’re looking for.”

Lara added: “I think Inverness is expanding and will need more quality food outlets to serve both a local community and the tourists.

“I am always in favour of competition as this drives us all to improve our performance, ultimately benefiting the consumer and pushing up the standard.”

Lara Elsayed. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson 

The owner of the MNM’s Cafes in Nairn and Elgin, Megan Mclean, also feels Nairn and Elgin would benefit from having more options on the table.

She says it’s important to offer vegan menu items to “encourage inclusivity”.

“There is an increasing demand for this cuisine in our area,” Megan added.

“We have vegan savoury breakfast and lunch options in both our cafes. We get our vegan cakes from a local vegan baker – Pure Bakery. They’re great!”

Victorian Market

Gemma and Lara agreed that the opening of the Victorian Market marks the start of a new chapter for the food and drink scene in Inverness.

Gemma said: “I’d like to see more high-quality street food/fast-food options, though hopefully, the new food court in the Victorian Market will grow to incorporate more of that.”

Inside the Victorian Market food hall. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Lara added: “The Victorian Market is a historical sight and has huge potential for small and local businesses and I hope that all businesses flourish and have great success while meeting customers’ interests and demands.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

From left, Nicola Mackinlay and Megan Mclean. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Burns Night tipsy laird trifle
From left, Nicola Mackinlay and Megan Mclean. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The 5 places to visit in Elgin if you're eating out on a budget
From left, Nicola Mackinlay and Megan Mclean. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin producer reaches £5k Kickstarter target to expand premises and erect wind turbines to…
From left, Nicola Mackinlay and Megan Mclean. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Porterhouse Steakhouse and Coffee Bar in Inverurie is a good lunchtime spot
james bon aberdeen granite noir
Can being covered in gold paint really kill you? Dr Kathryn Harkup to reveal…
From left, Nicola Mackinlay and Megan Mclean. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Dunecht Diner: The 4 dishes we ordered from the hidden food truck near Westhill
From left, Nicola Mackinlay and Megan Mclean. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Comfort Food Friday: Want to create a dish with zest? This Scotch lamb and…
From left, Nicola Mackinlay and Megan Mclean. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Nearing perfection, 8848 scales the heights at Aberdeen Restaurant Week with tasting menu
From left, Nicola Mackinlay and Megan Mclean. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
From left, Nicola Mackinlay and Megan Mclean. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
2

Most Read

1
Huntly Arms Hotel repairs are taking place
Revealed: Full list of repairs ordered at cannabis hotel in Aboyne as owner told…
2
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
3
From left, Nicola Mackinlay and Megan Mclean. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Garage for historic Elgin home, new life for Buckie cafe and Burghead church hall…
4
From left, Nicola Mackinlay and Megan Mclean. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Meet the Aberdeenshire dog trainer helping Romanian rescue dog and Twitter star Sophie adapt…
5
From left, Nicola Mackinlay and Megan Mclean. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Expectant dad drove car into wall, before telling bystanders: ‘You must not drink and…
6
From left, Nicola Mackinlay and Megan Mclean. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
7
From left, Nicola Mackinlay and Megan Mclean. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Former Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay linked with January transfer window loan move
8
From left, Nicola Mackinlay and Megan Mclean. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Pensioner who sent filthy message to married woman placed on sex offenders’ register
9
From left, Nicola Mackinlay and Megan Mclean. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Frightened motorists flood SNP with A9 and A96 safety concerns
10
From left, Nicola Mackinlay and Megan Mclean. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Six By Nico’s playful Neverland menu comes with bonus bubbly for Aberdeen Restaurant Week

More from Press and Journal

From left, Nicola Mackinlay and Megan Mclean. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Police appeal after attempted break-in at Elgin shop
Offshore rescue
Major rescue operation after man falls overboard from offshore platform in North Sea
From left, Nicola Mackinlay and Megan Mclean. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Harestone tops White Gold Females sale of Charolais
From left, Nicola Mackinlay and Megan Mclean. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Landlords 'under attack' from Scottish Government policies, says north-east expert
From left, Nicola Mackinlay and Megan Mclean. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Jack Baldwin says Ross County must rise to severity of their situation following Scottish…
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
From left, Nicola Mackinlay and Megan Mclean. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Junior football: Only four matches survive the wintry weather
From left, Nicola Mackinlay and Megan Mclean. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Catriona Thomson: Rural living isn't like a glossy magazine - but I wouldn't give…
From left, Nicola Mackinlay and Megan Mclean. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Former Dons captain Graeme Shinnie wants to help lead Aberdeen's recovery
From left, Nicola Mackinlay and Megan Mclean. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin man's heroin stash found after girlfriend told police to batter down door

Editor's Picks

Most Commented