The top 5 takeaways open in and around Inverness on Boxing Day

By Karla Sinclair
December 17, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 23, 2022, 1:58 pm
Dishes available at Tiger On The Wall. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.


Picture this. The Christmas Day festivities have come to a close and all the food served at your feast has been devoured.

It’s now Boxing Day, your home has no remotely tempting food in it, and your stomach starts to rumble.

What’s the first thing on your mind? To order a slap-up takeaway for you to tuck into.

We have compiled a list of the top takeaways open in Inverness on Boxing Day to make the process of searching for one as easy as pie.

From Chinese, Asian and Indian cuisine to wholesome British grub, there’s sure to be one venue that tickles your fancy.

Blacksmiths Pub and Cantonese Restaurant & Takeaway

You can place a food order from Blacksmiths Pub and Cantonese Restaurant & Takeaway by phoning 01463 793300 or via the Inverness Eats app.

It isn’t hard to stumble across a dish that sounds enticing on the extensive menu. For me, I’d be opting for the salt n chilli sweet potato fries – as shown in the image below.

How delicious do they look?

Address: 1 Keppoch Road, Culloden, Inverness IV2 7LL

Image: Blacksmiths Pub and Cantonese Restaurant & Takeaway.

Crown Court Townhouse Hotel & Bar

Crown Court Townhouse Hotel & Bar is both modern and elegant and serves a range of dishes made using fresh, local produce.

Despite Christmas Day being over, you can continue to order a range of traditional festive dishes from the venue on Boxing Day – for sit-in or delivery.

Roast beef with all the trimmings will be among them. There will also be plenty of burger options, too.

Call 01463 832444 for more information.

Address: 25 Southside Road, Inverness IV2 3BG

Image: Crown Court Townhouse Hotel.

Ness Mahal

The team at Ness Mahal serves up authentic Indian and Bengali cuisine with a modern twist using the freshest ingredients.

Each and every dish – including chicken biryani, tandoori mixed grill, vegetable pakora, and beef korma – you tuck into has been cooked fresh to ensure a rich, flavourful taste.

Ness Mahal will be open on Boxing Day from 3pm to 10pm. Call 01463 714433 to place an order.

Address: 64-66 Academy Street, Inverness, IV1 1LP

Image: Ness Mahal.

Tiger On The Wall

If you adore authentic Indian and Oriental cuisine, then you should already be planning to collect a takeaway from Tiger On The Wall this Boxing Day.

The dishes are full of exotic spices and flavours, and are prepared with the freshest of produce.

I recently stopped by to sample a range of menu items – and I can’t recommend opting for a portion of sweet and sour chicken enough.

For takeaways, deliveries, and dining, call 01463 232765,

Address: 4 Ardross Terrace, Inverness, IV3 5NQ

Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Raj Tandoori

Raj Tandoori is a well-established, family-run Indian takeaway, serving food that would be perfect for tucking into in Inverness on Boxing Day.

An eclectic mix of starters, tandoori mains, chef’s specials, and balti, biryani, and European dishes are available. Call 01463 798800 for delivery.

Address: 3B2, Smithton Industrial Estate, Smithton, Inverness, IV2 7WL

Posted by The Raj Tandoori Inverness on Thursday, 29 March 2018

