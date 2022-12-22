Skoff: Did we feel merry and bright after trying 4 items (including a festive wrap) from the Dyce food truck?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Skoff: Did we feel merry and bright after trying 4 items (including a festive wrap) from the Dyce food truck?

By Karla Sinclair
December 22, 2022, 5:00 pm

The workforce behind north-east caterer Skoff know how to entice foodies.

It is clear to see in the appearance of their food truck’s dishes which, no matter how simple – using a breakfast bap or burger as examples – are undeniably inviting.

They also possess a creative flair, pulling together rotating specials that ensure there is a lovely variety on offer for regular and new customers alike.

You’ll be well aware that Christmas is right around the corner, quite literally. And unsurprisingly, Skoff brought us not one but two festive specials that instantly caught my eye online.

Available from Monday, December 12 to tomorrow (December 23), customers could pre-order Christmas dinner in a giant Yorkie (Yorkshire pudding) and/or a festive wrap, along with the selection of other dishes available at the truck.

The entire order and collection process was swift, which already made the experience great.

We may not have succeeded in bagging a giant Yorkie as they were completely sold out, but a festive wrap, among other menu items, was calling our name.

Skoff: What is it and what’s on offer?

Skoff is a street food truck run by brother and sister Josh and Alex McKenzie, who were brought up in the Deeside area and currently reside in Aberdeen.

Its resident pitch is based on Wellheads Crescent in Dyce. However, the business has been spotted at numerous events across the north-east to curb visitors’ hunger cravings.

Skoff’s menu primarily consists of burgers, burritos and wraps, but be aware that there are likely to be one or two tempting specials on the go, as well.

The owners of Scoff in Dyce in their food truck
Alex and Josh McKenzie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Its opening hours are from 7.30am to 1.30pm Monday to Friday. For pre-orders and/or more information, call 07855 078821.

The team also runs its own dessert food trailer, nicknamed ‘Skoffee’, which serves doughnuts, crepes, ice cream, and coffee. But that’s for another day.

The order:

The receipt of the order adding up to £18.50

Verdict: Festive wrap

Given the time of year, the festive wrap had to be the first item we tucked into. It featured chicken fillets, bacon, skirlie, gravy, and cranberry sauce inside a 12-inch tortilla wrap.

Firstly, we loved the fact there was no trace of grease or oil on our wrap. It was a sight to see given how often it happens.

Secondly, it was a great size. You wouldn’t be left feeling peckish or ‘overly full’ after consuming the dish.

The festive wrap on the tinfoil it was wrapped in
Festive wrap. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

Thirdly, the taste was phenomenal. From the outset, everything married so well together in terms of each ingredient’s flavour and texture.

Julia particularly enjoyed the fried chicken, complimenting its juiciness. For me, the cranberry sauce pulled everything together and gave the entire wrap a nice sweetness.

This dish was a straight-up winner and I wish Skoff offered it year-round.

Presentation

Julia: 3/5

Karla: 4/5

Taste

Julia: 4.5/5

Karla: 4.5/5

Verdict: McSkoff burger

I opted for a McSkoff burger after it was recommended to me over the phone by a member of the Skoff team. I had my eye on it already, so I was excited to tuck in.

Sandwiched inside the fluffy bap was a steak burger, cheese, and haggis topped with a Nando’s hot sauce. You can choose an alternative sauce if you like, but I would urge you to try this one.

Again, we were full of praise.

The McSkoff burger in a to-go container
McSkoff burger. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

Slightly expecting the burger as a whole to fall a tad flat – given that there weren’t many ingredients in the mix – the haggis was peppery, the meat melted in the mouth, the cheese was gooey, and the sauce had a warming kick. It was everything we were after.

Julia wasn’t completely sold on the bap, but it was a solid burger nevertheless.

Presentation

Julia: 2/5

Karla: 3.5/5

Taste

Julia: 3.75/5

Karla: 4.5/5

Verdict: Chorizo breakfast burrito

Our chorizo breakfast burrito looked identical to our festive wrap. Again, no grease or oil was in sight. They did, however, taste completely different.

This time our 12-inch tortilla wrap was carrying bacon, eggs, cheese, chorizo, and a hash brown.

The Chorizo breakfast burrito from Skoff in Dyce
Chorizo breakfast burrito. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson

The burrito was something I could see myself enjoying for breakfast, lunch, and dinner with the chorizo being the star of the show. It was sweet, smoky, and slightly spicy.

The eggs, in our opinion, were a tad overcooked. But all in all, the chorizo breakfast burrito is yet another impressive item to opt for at Skoff.

Presentation

Julia: 3/5

Karla: 4/5

Taste

Julia: 4/5

Karla: 4.5/5

Verdict: Hot chocolate

I couldn’t place an order from Skoff and not request a hot chocolate – a staple treat for many over the festive season. It was £1.50 after all, £4.50 less than the hot chocolate that Julia, Andy, and I recently tried at Aberdeen’s Christmas Village.

There was no cream or marshmallows, so everything was resting on the drink alone.

A hot chocolate from the Dyce food truck, no marshmallows or cream
Hot chocolate. Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

It was a lovely temperature and tasted very similar to Cadbury’s signature hot chocolate powder with a hint of vanilla.

Presentation

Julia: 2/5

Karla: 2/5

Taste

Julia: 2.5/5

Karla: 3.5/5

The festive wrap came out on top at Skoff in Dyce, racking up a score of 16/20.

Can you think of any local venues or dishes you would like the Drive-Thru Diners to try?

Fill out our online form below to share your recommendations.

