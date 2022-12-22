Skoff: Did we feel merry and bright after trying 4 items (including a festive wrap) from the Dyce food truck?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The workforce behind north-east caterer Skoff know how to entice foodies.

It is clear to see in the appearance of their food truck’s dishes which, no matter how simple – using a breakfast bap or burger as examples – are undeniably inviting.

They also possess a creative flair, pulling together rotating specials that ensure there is a lovely variety on offer for regular and new customers alike.

You’ll be well aware that Christmas is right around the corner, quite literally. And unsurprisingly, Skoff brought us not one but two festive specials that instantly caught my eye online.

Available from Monday, December 12 to tomorrow (December 23), customers could pre-order Christmas dinner in a giant Yorkie (Yorkshire pudding) and/or a festive wrap, along with the selection of other dishes available at the truck.

The entire order and collection process was swift, which already made the experience great.

We may not have succeeded in bagging a giant Yorkie as they were completely sold out, but a festive wrap, among other menu items, was calling our name.

Skoff: What is it and what’s on offer?

Skoff is a street food truck run by brother and sister Josh and Alex McKenzie, who were brought up in the Deeside area and currently reside in Aberdeen.

Its resident pitch is based on Wellheads Crescent in Dyce. However, the business has been spotted at numerous events across the north-east to curb visitors’ hunger cravings.

Skoff’s menu primarily consists of burgers, burritos and wraps, but be aware that there are likely to be one or two tempting specials on the go, as well.

Its opening hours are from 7.30am to 1.30pm Monday to Friday. For pre-orders and/or more information, call 07855 078821.

The team also runs its own dessert food trailer, nicknamed ‘Skoffee’, which serves doughnuts, crepes, ice cream, and coffee. But that’s for another day.

The order:

Verdict: Festive wrap

Given the time of year, the festive wrap had to be the first item we tucked into. It featured chicken fillets, bacon, skirlie, gravy, and cranberry sauce inside a 12-inch tortilla wrap.

Firstly, we loved the fact there was no trace of grease or oil on our wrap. It was a sight to see given how often it happens.

Secondly, it was a great size. You wouldn’t be left feeling peckish or ‘overly full’ after consuming the dish.

Thirdly, the taste was phenomenal. From the outset, everything married so well together in terms of each ingredient’s flavour and texture.

Julia particularly enjoyed the fried chicken, complimenting its juiciness. For me, the cranberry sauce pulled everything together and gave the entire wrap a nice sweetness.

This dish was a straight-up winner and I wish Skoff offered it year-round.

Presentation

Julia: 3/5

Karla: 4/5

Taste

Julia: 4.5/5

Karla: 4.5/5

Verdict: McSkoff burger

I opted for a McSkoff burger after it was recommended to me over the phone by a member of the Skoff team. I had my eye on it already, so I was excited to tuck in.

Sandwiched inside the fluffy bap was a steak burger, cheese, and haggis topped with a Nando’s hot sauce. You can choose an alternative sauce if you like, but I would urge you to try this one.

Again, we were full of praise.

Slightly expecting the burger as a whole to fall a tad flat – given that there weren’t many ingredients in the mix – the haggis was peppery, the meat melted in the mouth, the cheese was gooey, and the sauce had a warming kick. It was everything we were after.

Julia wasn’t completely sold on the bap, but it was a solid burger nevertheless.

Presentation

Julia: 2/5

Karla: 3.5/5

Taste

Julia: 3.75/5

Karla: 4.5/5

Verdict: Chorizo breakfast burrito

Our chorizo breakfast burrito looked identical to our festive wrap. Again, no grease or oil was in sight. They did, however, taste completely different.

This time our 12-inch tortilla wrap was carrying bacon, eggs, cheese, chorizo, and a hash brown.

The burrito was something I could see myself enjoying for breakfast, lunch, and dinner with the chorizo being the star of the show. It was sweet, smoky, and slightly spicy.

The eggs, in our opinion, were a tad overcooked. But all in all, the chorizo breakfast burrito is yet another impressive item to opt for at Skoff.

Presentation

Julia: 3/5

Karla: 4/5

Taste

Julia: 4/5

Karla: 4.5/5

Verdict: Hot chocolate

I couldn’t place an order from Skoff and not request a hot chocolate – a staple treat for many over the festive season. It was £1.50 after all, £4.50 less than the hot chocolate that Julia, Andy, and I recently tried at Aberdeen’s Christmas Village.

There was no cream or marshmallows, so everything was resting on the drink alone.

It was a lovely temperature and tasted very similar to Cadbury’s signature hot chocolate powder with a hint of vanilla.

Presentation

Julia: 2/5

Karla: 2/5

Taste

Julia: 2.5/5

Karla: 3.5/5

The festive wrap came out on top at Skoff in Dyce, racking up a score of 16/20.

