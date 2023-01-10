WIN: Dinner for two at Namaste Delhi during Aberdeen Restaurant Week and a £20 drinks voucher

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Day two of our Aberdeen Restaurant Week giveaways sees us offer up a meal for two at Namaste Delhi.

Based on Bridge Street, this tapas-style Indian restaurant opened its doors in July 2018 and has been serving up authentic dishes ever since.

Contemporary meets tradition as far is the food is concerned at Namaste Delhi and the venue is no stranger to Aberdeen Restaurant Week, having participated in the event many times throughout the years.

This year’s menu offers two courses for £20 per person with four starters and 10 mains to pick from. You’ll also have a choice of naan or rice to pick from as well.

Namaste Delhi must-try’s

The Delhi chilli chicken is a must-try starter in my opinion, as is the samosa chaat. And you can’t go wrong with a well-made daal or the paneer butter masala.

If you’re looking for something a little different though, the garlic chilli chicken may be of interest and the Delhi murg makhani is labelled a must-try dish on the menu.

Aberdeen Restaurant Week takes place over a two week period. Kicking off on Monday January 16, it will end on the evening of Sunday January 29.

With more than 40 restaurants across the city signed up, Aberdeen Restaurant Week is set to be as popular as ever in 2023.

The event sees participating venues offer up menus from as little as £10, and dinner menus from £20 per head. There are also a range of tasting menus available to book and a limited amount of special events including a Burns Supper at both The Esslemont on Union Street and Siberia Bar and Hotel on Belmont Street.

