Restaurant review: Porterhouse Steakhouse and Coffee Bar in Inverurie is a good lunchtime spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Restaurant review: Porterhouse Steakhouse and Coffee Bar in Inverurie is a good lunchtime spot

It doesn't take much for me to build up an appetite. Not that a walk at Fetternear Estate near Kemnay didn't do that, but when you write about food for a living, naturally, it's always on my mind.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
January 21, 2023, 6:00 am
Photo of Julia Bryce
The Tomahawk steak from Porterhouse. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
The Tomahawk steak from Porterhouse. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

It doesn’t take much for me to build up an appetite. Not that a walk at Fetternear Estate near Kemnay didn’t do that, but when you write about food for a living, naturally, it’s always on my mind.

This was my boyfriend and I’s first visit to the estate so when he expressed being ravenous after, I headed straight onto Google to check out what venues were nearby.

I noticed Porterhouse Steakhouse and Coffee Bar at Thainstone, Inverurie was still open, and suggested we headed there. The prospect of steak was too much for him to resist.

January was a little early for a visit to the beer garden. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

We rocked up around 2pm at Thainstone Agricultural Centre, an hour before the kitchen was set to close. Not the most likely place you’d think for a steakhouse, but I guess its proximity to the arena where cattle is sold at market in the centre does play its part.

Porterhouse Steakhouse and Coffee Bar

A steakhouse named after the meat it specialises in serving up surely indicates that you’re going to get some real good flame-grilled beef. My preference is very much a fillet cooked medium/rare, but my boyfriend prefers his a little more pink.

While I figured steak was off the cards for me, seeing as he was already set on having one, there was plenty of great options on the menu including katsu chicken supreme and stroganoff.

Inside Porterhouse Steakhouse and Coffee Bar with the tartan and purples tones throughout. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Pulling into the centre’s car park, you’ll find the restaurant at the far back right (follow the signs). There’s a beer garden to the right of Porterhouse’s entrance, but it was closed on the cold January afternoon we visited – which was no surprise.

Inside there’s a running theme of Porterhouse’s signature purple hue and tartan. You’ll also find plenty of unique wallpapers. One wall even features a cooked steak sitting in a field of haybales. Yes, you read that correctly.

We were shown to table one and ordered two pints of Diet Coke plus tap water.

The food

Our order, in the end after much deliberation due to a good selection available, consisted of buffalo chicken wings (£6.95), garlic king prawns (£8.95) a Tomahawk steak (£30) and the slow cooked beef short rib (£19.50).

I did flirt with the beef satay and scallops to start, but we wanted to get our order in quick not to delay the kitchen team’s finish time.

The starters arrived pretty quickly which we didn’t mind as we were hungry. Calum’s looked like a dish you’d find in a pub, whereas mine looked like something that resembled fine dining.

Buffalo chicken wings with a blue cheese mayonnaise and fresh celery. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Four wings had been tossed in a buffalo sauce which was tangy and boasted a little spice at the end. The chicken itself was slightly overcooked but the sauce really made up for it. Blue cheese mayonnaise was stated on the menu as the dip for the celery batons and wings, but this was more like a chunky paste in consistency. However it was deliciously creamy and paired well.

You really need to ask for a wipe – or a finger bowl – with this dish as it was quite messy. There’s no way you’re using cutlery with wings, so be sure to ask so you don’t have to retreat to the bathroom to clean yourself up.

I tucked into my bowl of prawns while Red Hot Chilli Pipers and Ed Sheeran hits played away in the background.

Five small prawns were surrounded by clarified butter, spring onion and sun blushed tomato. It stated on the menu it came with warm focaccia, which it did, but of the tiniest proportions.

The garlic king prawns with the focaccia. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

The prawns were a little overcooked, but the tomato was bursting with flavour and the slithers of bread added a slight crunch.

There were a few tables in when we were dining, and it was good to see people out during the notoriously quiet month.

Mains arrived not too long after our table had been cleared and I was overjoyed with what I could see. My beef short rib looked divine, as did the mustard mash it sat on top of. It was beautifully cooked and the Cajun and barbecue smoky delight was everything I wished for.

The slow cooked short rib was a highlight of the experience. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

It had been slow cooked for four hours and melted in my mouth. The mash had the perfect balance of sharp mustard and creamy potato and the tenderstem broccoli had been grilled, which I loved. The beetroot crisps that sat in a line on top of the beef were packed with flavour. This was an excellent, and big eat.

Calum’s steak was a feast for the eyes. Served with chips and his chosen cracked black pepper and whisky sauce, it was huge. A watercress salad was served on the side of the plate, but not much was said about it.

Pouring the cracked black pepper and whisky sauce over the steak. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

The 12oz steak was well seasoned, tender and served rare as requested. The chips were triple cooked and a little “dehydrated” as described by my boyfriend. The sauce was more of a paste, again, with a layer of oil around it. It was sweet more than anything, but there was plenty of it.

Onion rings are always a must with steak and the side was an absolute winner. Delicious, golden brown and big, they were 10/10.

The Tomahawk was huge. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

I’d noticed a baked Alaska on the dessert menu and couldn’t help myself. It has been forever since I’d had one so convinced Calum to help out.

The pink meringue was a sight for sore eyes and as you’d expect, it was incredibly sweet.

Flambéed on the outside, it was crisp, but so gooey inside. The meringue had a slight artificial strawberry flavour, which it might have not been, and was served with Mackie’s strawberry ice cream. The sponge at the bottom was chewy and there was a strawberry sliced into three as garnish and it had been dusted with icing sugar.

Strawberry and cream baked Alaska. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

There was also crème brulee, chocolate fondant, sticky toffee and a selection of Scottish cheeses available.

Service had initially been very attentive, however teetered off nearer the end. It became a bit more challenging to get anyone’s attention, but we figured that was due to our later arrival. We left around two hours later bellies full and back on the road.

The meringue was a beautiful pink hue. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

The verdict

Porterhouse is a member of the Scotch Beef Club and Quality Meat Scotland which means their beef is specially selected and is Aberdeen Angus black Gold dry-aged on the bone for a minimum of 21-28 days, so you know you’re getting some good meat here.

My short rib was one of the best dishes I have had in a while, and although there were a few small niggles throughout our meal, overall we enjoyed our experience.

Porterhouse are currently working on a new lunch and evening menu that are set to launch at the end of January and they are looking to organise a Chef’s Table event in February.

Information

Address: Thainstone Agricultural Centre, Inverurie, Aberdeenshire AB51 5XZ

T: 01467 623899

W: porterhousethainstone.co.uk

Price: £84.90 for two starters, two mains, one side, a dessert and three pints of Diet Coke

Scores: 

  • Food: 4/5
  • Service: 3/5
  • Surrounding: 3.5/5

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

Restaurant Review. The Ashvale, Great Western Road. Caramel Apple Pie. 09/08/17. Picture by KATH FLANNERY
The 5 places to visit in Elgin if you're eating out on a budget
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 21.07.2021 URN: CR0029623 Daniel Oliveira, market gardener of Rising Roots Microgreens is pictured along with a variety of microgreens. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Elgin producer reaches £5k Kickstarter target to expand premises and erect wind turbines to…
james bon aberdeen granite noir
Can being covered in gold paint really kill you? Dr Kathryn Harkup to reveal…
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Dunecht Diner: The 4 dishes we ordered from the hidden food truck near Westhill Picture shows; Drive-Thru Diners: Dunecht Diner. Dunecht, Westhill. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Dunecht Diner: The 4 dishes we ordered from the hidden food truck near Westhill
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for page 6, menu Picture shows; Lamb pitta. Make It Scotch. Supplied by Make It Scotch Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: Want to create a dish with zest? This Scotch lamb and…
8848's tasting menu squeezes in five courses and a lot of flavours. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
Nearing perfection, 8848 scales the heights at Aberdeen Restaurant Week with tasting menu
Boozy brunches are all the rage in Aberdeen, so check out our list of the best. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
2
The Spirit of Speyside Festival chairman George McNeil. Image: The Spirit of Speyside Festival
More than 500 events lined up for 2023 Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival -…
Mocktails and non-alcoholic cocktails in inverness
The 7 places with the best non-alcoholic cocktails in Inverness

Most Read

1
Man charged in connection with disturbance at service station in Dyce. Image: Police Scotland
Man charged following disturbance at Aberdeen petrol station
2
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
3
Broadstraik Inn owners
Landlords give up Broadstraik and Mains of Scotstown pubs amid claims of ‘online bullying’
4
The coloured areas show the Boundary Commission for Scotland's proposed new UK parliamentary constituencies. Image: Boundary Commission for Scotland/DC Thomson
Explained: The changes to Aberdeenshire’s UK parliament boundaries that risk causing ‘total confusion’
5
Ashly Rae has launched the clothing range Elswear. Image: Ashly Rae
Banchory model launches ‘body positivity’ fashion brand and creates sizes for ‘feelgood’ shopping
6
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A former RAF serviceman who previously lived in Elgin has been convicted of historical child sexual abuse in the Falkland Islands. Ryan Elstow preyed on two girls, one as young as 12 years old and a teenager who was aged no more than 16 at the time, during a five-year period. The 35-year-old targeted one victim by abusing his position of trust as a house parent responsible for the welfare of young residents of a boarding facility called Stanley House Picture shows; Police custody pic of Ryan Martin Elstow (DOB: DOB 23/01/1987) and the Falkland Islands. N/A. Supplied by Royal Falkland Islands Police (Ryan Elstow mugshot) / Shutterstock (Falkland Islands pic) Date; Unknown
‘Manipulative’ former north-east serviceman jailed abroad for historical child sexual abuse
7
Christine and David Fox who took over the running of the Brander Lodge Hotel near Taynuilt last year have offered accommodation to residents of nearby Loch Awe Holiday Park, who are facing eviction.
Hotel offers accommodation to Loch Awe caravan park residents facing eviction
8
Robert Wilson was found guilty of causing a toddler 'extremely serious' injuries. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who claimed toddler fell down flight of stairs guilty of inflicting ‘extremely severe’…
9
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over ‘Draconian’ new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
2
10
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Sarah Robinson launched a fundraiser to mark the 10th anniversary of her friend Gill Leiper's death Picture shows; Sarah Robinson and Gill Leiper. unknown. Supplied by Sarah robinson Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire woman launches No New Clothes challenge in memory of friend – who ‘loved’…

More from Press and Journal

Jason Banks is in the singles final of the Indoor Bowls Championship.
High drama as Inverurie's Jason Banks reaches World Indoor Bowls final after stunning two-times…
L2R Men United's Sandy Garvock, organiser Fiona Bisset and pub owner Paul Reid. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'There is help if they need it': Newmachar darts event opens up conversation surrounding…
Fort William made a move up the North Caledonian League by beating Nairn County reserves. Image: Steve Luciano/AP/Shutterstock
Fort William see off Nairn County reserves to climb into third place in North…
Jordan White has scored four goals for Ross County this season. Image: SNS
Manager Malky Mackay says Ross County striker won't be on move to St Johnstone
Duncan Morrison farms with his wife Claire. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Farmer reaping the benefits of low-maintenance system
police stop
Man and woman charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
Police in Aberdeen.
Multi-agency operation to tackle drugs and crime in Aberdeen
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: January 23
Balmoral Stadium, home of Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Elgin City and Cove Rangers' Scottish Cup ties and Highland League clashes postponed
MV Loch Seaforth which operates the Ullapool-Stornoway crossing.
CalMac cancels several ferry services due to 50mph winds

Editor's Picks

Most Commented