McGinty’s Meal An’ Ale traditional pub grub is at the heart of their Aberdeen Restaurant Week offering

Simple food done well is what you hope for when visiting a local pub.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
January 16, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 16, 2023, 1:36 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
The Thai sweet chilli noodles and McGinty's famous steak pie. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson
The Thai sweet chilli noodles and McGinty's famous steak pie. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson

Simple food done well is what you hope for when visiting a local pub.

Traditional dishes that aren’t too fussy is usually what you’ll find on pub menus, and thankfully, that’s exactly what you can expect on McGinty’s Meal An’ Ale’s Aberdeen Restaurant Week (ARW) menu.

Based on Union Street, the pub is part of the McGinty’s Group which forms one of the city’s biggest hospitality groups.

The pub itself is frequented often by sports lovers and locals alike, with plenty live sport on offer for those who enjoy that sort of thing.

Inside McGinty’s Meal An’ Ale. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

While I may not be the ultimate sports fan, I can appreciate a good pub dinner, and not to spoil anything, but that’s exactly what I had the other day when sampling the ARW offering.

The business has been involved with the two-week event since its inception in 2018 and this isn’t my first time at the venue during the week.

We kicked off the night with two pints of Diet Coke and settled into one of the booths at the rear of the building. The venue is spacious and its bar boasts an impressive collection, especially of Scottish gins and whiskies.

There’s four starters, four mains and three desserts on McGinty’s menu. You can opt for two courses for £15 or, like me, push yourself to three for £20 per person.

The booth seating at the rear of the venue. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson

The food

My boyfriend tagged along, eager to try out the Fierce haggis ‘bas’ – the venue’s take on haggis bon bons with a beer twist. The chef has used Fierce Beer’s pilsner in the batter which wraps the haggis.

When the plates arrived shortly after we’d ordered with the friendly team, there were three large balls sitting on the edge of the plate with whisky cream sauce poured all over. A fresh side salad accompanied, comprised of cucumber, lettuce and tomato.

The haggis ‘bas’. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson

The haggis itself was soft and deliciously peppery while the batter was light, full of flavour and crisp. Creamy, the sauce didn’t have as much of a kick of whisky as I’d have thought, but paired with the batter, it was lush.

My nachos were constructed out of salted tortilla chips and homemade salsa. I love a salsa with a lot of flavour, but I also like one that leaves your fingers super messy. The ones you get covered in. This one, was not that. Although flavoursome, it was made of fresh red onion, tomatoes and corriander, all of which had been mixed together and placed on top.

I also like when the cheese is super melted and runs throughout the mountain of crisps. The cheddar was melted on top, but I’d have loved to see a little sprinkled through so more crisps benefitted from it. That said, I really enjoyed this dish and it was a big portion for one person. The sour cream was nice and thick, too.

Here’s a top tip. If you get both of these dishes take your tortilla crisp dunk it in the whisky sauce and top with some haggis – you’ll thank me later.

Nachos with toppings. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson

Moving onto mains and McGinty’s famous steak pie was a beast of a plate. Thick gravy swimming around the bottom of the plate, I couldn’t believe the size of this thing as it was placed in front of Calum. “Blimey,” he said.

The mountain of pastry was easy enough to cut through, and although a little underdone in the centre, it was crisp and flaky elsewhere.

Calum opted for the choice of chips, which were double cooked and extra crisp, instead of boiled tatties. A solid choice in my opinion after stealing a few from his plate.

The gravy was rich and there was plenty well-cooked meat alongside boiled peas and carrots.

McGinty’s famous steak pie. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson

The Thai sweeet chilli noodles were simple but packed with flavour. The sweet chilli sauce has a hint of spice coming through at the end and there was a lot of noodles which meant it too was a big eat.

I’d chosen prawns over chicken and got six in the bowl. There was stir-fried peppers and onions woven throughout and I was fair chuffed with my choice which I’d picked over the scampi and vegan meatballs.

Thai sweet chilli noodles with prawns. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson

By this point we were feeling it. So if you don’t have a big appetite, two courses might just be perfect.

We decided to share the desserts, the first being profiteroles covered in dark chocolate sauce and sticky toffee pudding with cream and ice cream.

The five profiteroles had a light whipped cream within them and the choux pastry shell was crispy, light and airy. Served with cream and raspberries, it was perfect for a lighter dessert.

Profiteroles. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson

The STP was much heavier and more dense, but just as enjoyable. The toffee sauce was the stand out, with the sponge soaked in it. It was very sweet but the ice cream helped.

It was a big portion and could easily have been shared.

Sticky toffee pudding. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson

The verdict

If you’re looking for a menu that is sure to fill you up, a trip to McGinty’s won’t disappoint.

There’s plenty great classics included, and I’m already eager to get back and try out the Buffalo solider wings and Mr Rubba Rubba cauli bites – both of which feature ever popular Angus & Oink seasonings.

The staff were friendly as always and if you like live sport, then this menu is the perfect way to save yourself some pennies while grabbing a pint and a bite to eat.

Information

Address: 504 Union Street, Aberdeen AB10 1TT

T: 01224 626720

W: www.mcgintysmealanale.co.uk

Price: £40

Aberdeen Restaurant Week promotion: 2 courses for £15 or three for £20 per person

