Poldino’s Restaurant and Pizzeria is one tasting menu you have to try during Aberdeen Restaurant Week

By Ellie House
January 16, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 17, 2023, 1:39 pm
Some of the dishes at Poldino's. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson
Some of the dishes at Poldino's. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson

I’ve always thought I can’t possibly be fancy enough for a tasting menu, and had visions of silver platters alongside tiny portions.

Whilst this could possibly bear a semblance of truth for some high end restaurants, the same could not be said for our glorious Granite City.

I could think of no better place to sample my very first tasting menu than a family-run restaurant which has a firm place in the heart of many Aberdonians.

Poldino’s

Welcome to Poldino’s Restaurant and Pizzeria on Little Belmont Street, run by the same family for more than 30 years.

Achingly nostalgic and with the light spilling out onto the cobbles, Poldino’s romanced me as soon as I walked through the door.

Poldino’s has been run by the same family for decades. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Built on generations of family recipes, the business has also moved with the times and their pizza kits were a huge hit during Covid.

They’ve opted for a five-course tasting menu for Aberdeen Restaurant Week, priced at £50 per person.

Yes, it’s a more expensive offering then the standard £20 for three-course option, but my God do you get value for money.

The interior of Poldino’s is both welcoming and traditional. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

My colleague and I were warmly welcomed and shown to a window seat by the lovely Lee, who made our visit an absolute joy.

The restaurant was busy for a Tuesday night in January, from families celebrating birthdays to smaller groups and couples.

The food

The first course, antipasti, consisted of warm bread, which the menu stated was traditional of the Apulia region, alongside king prawns in garlic butter, a selection of cured meats, slices of tomato and mozzarella alongside grilled vegetables.

The antipasti selection was outstanding, and the garlic prawns were a picture highlight. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson

Ever a carb lover, the bread when dipped into oils and the aforementioned garlic butter, utterly delicious.

In fact everything about this selection was just wonderful, and I am considering writing a love letter to those prawns.

The olives were huge and the selection of meats gave that authentic taste of Italia.

Pace yourself, this was a generous selection and was perfect for two people. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson

Onto Minestrone Trosecana, followed by Aubergine and Scamorza cheese ravioli, both of which were again, beautiful.

The ravioli in particularly was rich and swimming in brown butter, oh my.

Be warned, the portions are exceedingly generous so do wear an elasticated waistband!

A smasher of a dish with the twist of brown butter. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson

I selected pan fried monkfish medallions for my main, and my companion went for steak done medium rare.

Having never tried monkfish before, it wasn’t what I was expecting, but I’m still glad I broadened my taste bud horizons.

Our mains were served with lovely dishes of fresh vegetables. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson

The cut of steak was on the tough side, and having a sampled a mouthful I was inclined to agree.

We both felt like we couldn’t do these dishes justice because we were feeling rather full, but somehow grew a second stomach when pudding arrived.

This was the absolute highlight, and I say this as a dedicated dessert lover.

Traditional tiramisu and panna cotta served with American cherries, it was a triumph!

The panna cotta had a satisfying wobble on the plate, and as is typical of the dish, was wonderfully creamy.

Dessert the Italian way is to be savoured. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson

The tiramisu had just the right coffee kick, and somehow appeared fluffy and light despite the layers.

I did ask the alarmed staff if a wheelbarrow could be fetched to roll me down the street upon leaving, for this tasting menu is not for the faint hearted.

The verdict

Poldino’s has stood the test of time for good reason, and their tasting menu is yet another triumph.

You feel like your presence is so appreciated and welcomed, you never want to leave.

As for the food, authentic, well thought out and just that little bit special.

Information

Address: Poldiono’s Restaurant and Pizzeria, 7 Little Belmont Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1JG

T: 01224 647777

W: www.poldinos.co.uk

Price: £50 per person

Aberdeen Restaurant Week promotion: Five course tasting menu for £50 per person

